Hubo un intento de prohibir las mochilas [EN]

Con lo fácil que es prohibir los niños 😁
La discusión de la última prohibición en Reddit es mucho mejor que ese post de hace un año: https://www.reddit.com/r/news/comments/136nyi7/michigan_school_district_bans_backpacks/
Because of Columbine. They thought the shooters were part of a clique called the "trenchcoat mafia" (they weren't). They also banned D&D because they thought the shooters were D&D enthusiasts (they weren't). Then they banned goth fashion because they thought the shooters were in the goth clique (they weren't). Then they banned violent video games because they thought the shooters planned the shooting by making custom maps of the school in Doom (they didn't). Then they started profiling bullied kids because they thought the shooters were bullied (they weren't). So why did they shoot up the school? If you read their journals, it was because they were Nazis. But for some dumb reason it's controversial to suspect people of being terrorists because they're Nazis, so ...
#3 Pones el arma debajo con cinta aislante y ya verás como nadie mira ahí. Por no hablar que no es necesario llevar nada, la puedes llevar encima el arma.
La verdad es que suena tragicómico, sin duda.
Pero es que al final es para que no se maten entre ellos.
#1 No parece la solución, es más fácil esconder un arma en cualquiera de esas otras opciones que llevan que en una mochila.
#2 En el trineo ese no creo que sea muy fácil esconder ninguna arma.
#1 Coño, pues que prohíban las armas!!!
¿También van a prohibir las mochilas blindadas que algunos venían recomendando?
¡Niños al gimnasio! ¡¿Johnn que haces con esa sudadera?! ¡Esto es el colegio no el salon de tu casa! ¡Ponte el chaleco antibalas y el casco blindado deportivo como dictan las normas de la escuela! ¡Y deja de jugar con la pistola de 2.7mm que no tienes 5 años, como te vea con algo menos que un rifle se lo cuento a tus padres!
