Portada
Hace 2 horas | Por dmeijide a reddit.com
Publicado hace 2 horas por dmeijide a reddit.com

Hubo un intento de prohibir las mochilas [EN]

 reddit.com

Relacionada: El distrito escolar de Michigan prohíbe las mochilas para evitar que los niños lleven armas
Hace 5 horas | Por SrYonkus a catalunyapress.es
Publicado hace 5 horas por SrYonkus
a catalunyapress.es

El distrito escolar de Michigan prohíbe las mochilas para evitar que los niños lleven armas

 catalunyapress.es

El distrito escolar de Flint, Michigan (Estados Unidos), anunció la semana pasada que prohibiría a l [...]

Hubo un intento de prohibir las mochilas [EN]

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 132 9
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty ocio
Ocio
Ocio, entretenimiento y humor
ocio

Comentarios

cocolisto

Con lo fácil que es prohibir los niños 😁

V 1
K 39
Gry

La discusión de la última prohibición en Reddit es mucho mejor que ese post de hace un año: https://www.reddit.com/r/news/comments/136nyi7/michigan_school_district_bans_backpacks/


Because of Columbine. They thought the shooters were part of a clique called the "trenchcoat mafia" (they weren't). They also banned D&D because they thought the shooters were D&D enthusiasts (they weren't). Then they banned goth fashion because they thought the shooters were in the goth clique (they weren't). Then they banned violent video games because they thought the shooters planned the shooting by making custom maps of the school in Doom (they didn't). Then they started profiling bullied kids because they thought the shooters were bullied (they weren't). So why did they shoot up the school? If you read their journals, it was because they were Nazis. But for some dumb reason it's controversial to suspect people of being terrorists because they're Nazis, so ...

V 0
K 19
Hilo con la gente más rata que me he encontrado en Holanda y los momentos que me han hecho cortocircuitar totalmente:
Hilo con la gente más rata que me he encontrado en Holanda y los momentos que me han hecho cortocircuitar totalmente:
dmeijide
autor

#3 Pones el arma debajo con cinta aislante y ya verás como nadie mira ahí. Por no hablar que no es necesario llevar nada, la puedes llevar encima el arma.

V 0
K 19
G

La verdad es que suena tragicómico, sin duda.

Pero es que al final es para que no se maten entre ellos.

V 0
K 19
dmeijide
autor

#1 No parece la solución, es más fácil esconder un arma en cualquiera de esas otras opciones que llevan que en una mochila.

V 0
K 19
G
editado

#2 En el trineo ese no creo que sea muy fácil esconder ninguna arma.

V 0
K 19
B

#1 Coño, pues que prohíban las armas!!!

V 0
K 9
pkreuzt

¿También van a prohibir las mochilas blindadas que algunos venían recomendando?

V 0
K 11
Las inteligencias artificiales están apuntando los nombres de todos los que se ríen de ellas por no saber dibujar manos
Las inteligencias artificiales están apuntando los nombres de todos los que se ríen de ellas por no saber dibujar manos
Candidatas
21
meneos
ocio Dune: Parte Dos | Tráiler Oficial
29
meneos
ocio Contra el cambio climático
14
meneos
ocio Padre e hijo
30
meneos
ocio Fragmento de entrevista realizada a Fraga en el año 1975 cuando todavía era ministro de interior (ENG)
13
meneos
ocio Amenazados porque su gallo canta
11
meneos
ocio Programa electoral: Libertad
28
meneos
ocio ¿Puedo permitirme vivir en un saco de dormir en el centro de Madrid con mi sueldo de 3000 euros mensuales?
13
meneos
ocio "La película está hecha para hacerte sentir incómodo": 'El club del odio', lo nuevo de Blumhouse va directo a las entrañas
13
meneos
ocio El pulpo al horno de Murcia, en plena batalla contra el pulpo a la gallega: "He vomitado cosas con mejor pinta"
9
meneos
ocio El Camino de Santiago con Perro (Alojamientos y Consejos)
11
meneos
ocio Gladiator 2: Pedro Pascal se une al filme de Ridley Scott que no deja de sumar nuevas estrellas
12
meneos
ocio Call of Duty original, gameplay, campaña final TOMA DE BERLIN (ENG)
10
meneos
ocio The Cult: Bajo el sol de medianoche
10
meneos
ocio Relojes de pulsera bastante inusuales a precios aceptables
14
meneos
ocio "La gente me alquila para que no haga nada": el inusual negocio de un hombre en Japón
18
meneos
ocio Me gusta Ayuso
8
meneos
ocio SPQR ha pasado de orgullo de la antigua Roma a emblema futbolístico. La razón: el impago de una empresa cripto
9
meneos
ocio Una Pandilla Alucinante (1987)
13
meneos
ocio Elecciones 28-M: VOX está dispuesto para ayudar a defender las playas de Madrid
johel
editado

¡Niños al gimnasio! ¡¿Johnn que haces con esa sudadera?! ¡Esto es el colegio no el salon de tu casa! ¡Ponte el chaleco antibalas y el casco blindado deportivo como dictan las normas de la escuela! ¡Y deja de jugar con la pistola de 2.7mm que no tienes 5 años, como te vea con algo menos que un rifle se lo cuento a tus padres!

V 0
K 10