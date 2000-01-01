Portada
Hasta 39 videojuegos están para descargar gratis en GOG y te los quedas para siempre

Hasta 39 videojuegos están para descargar gratis en GOG y te los quedas para siempre

 vidaextra.com

De vez en cuando la tienda digital GOG nos da alguna que otra alegría cuando inicia una promoción que nos permite adquirir algún videojuego sin pagar nada a cambio. Incluso cuenta con decenas de ellos que están para descargar totalmente gratis en cualquier momento, para que así los podáis unir a vuestra colección. Exactamente podéis haceros con nada más y nada menos que 39 juegos diferentes, entre los que encontraréis propuestas de todo tipo.

Comentarios

xpectral

#2 a ver hay joyitas del pasado en esos 39, pero la mayoría son morralla.

Pacman

#5 #6
Vaya delante que gustos son colores, pero hay clásicos buenísimos como,
Lure of the temptress
Flight of the amazon Queen
Tyrian 2000
Ultima
Beneath a steel sky
Un par de Elder Scrolls
Gwent

Así, por encima.

ChesterCopperpot

Así serán...

Pacman

#1 muchos clásicos tremendamente buenos

Si no conoces GoG ya tardas en echar un ojo

ChesterCopperpot

#2 Si, claro que lo conozco, pero, quitando un par de títulos (quizás Akalabeth o el primer Postal o algún Ultima), ¿qué clásicos tremendamente buenos ves tú en esa lista?

#1 Cierto, son tal que sin microtransferencias, sin always online y son de GOG, te los quedas para ti, no para que la tienda gane reputación imaginaria.
Casi todos viejunos pero alguno reciente como el Loria que no está nada mal.

No me molan, pero se agradece

Positivo para el que publique aquí la lista

artac

#7 Akalabeth: World of Doom
Alder's Blood Prologue
Ascendant
Beneath a Steel Sky
Bio Menace
Builders of Egypt: Prologue
CAYNE
Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
Doomdark's Revenge
Eschalon: Book I
Flight of the Amazon Queen
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
Janosik - Highlander Precision Platformer
Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
Legend of Keepers: Prologue
Loria
Lure of the Temptress
OpenTTD
Overload - Playable Teaser
Postal: Classic and Uncut
Samorost 1
Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
Stargunner
Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
Symphonia
Teenagent
The Elder Scrolls: Arena
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
The Lords of Midnight
Treasure Adventure Game
Tyrian 2000
Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue
War Wind
Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire

