Hackean la mayor empresa de taxis de Rusia y montan un atasco mandando todos los taxis disponibles al mismo sitio [ENG]

El mayor servicio de taxis de Rusia, Yandex Taxi, fue pirateado el 1 de septiembre. Se produjo un atasco en el centro de Moscú cuando los piratas informáticos enviaron decenas de taxis a la dirección de Kutuzovsky Prospekt. En la zona se encuentra el Parque de la Victoria.

jonolulu

Como troleada, un 10

#1 ForoCochovski

Espadacuatro

Ufff que malotes, montan un atasco mientras los rusos eliminan miles de ucranianos en la super contraofensiva de Kherson, enviados a morir para mayor gloria de Zelensky y su camarilla

DarthBlogger

#13 Yo creo que esto lo han hecho "desde casa", alguien de los muchos descontentos.

Espadacuatro

#18 claro que sí guapi, el creer es libre y gratuito

DarthBlogger

#19 Pues si,caso no crees tu en la superioridad de la raza rusa?

Espadacuatro

#25 creo en bloquear a los invent del meneame que se inventan acusaciones cuando no tienen nada más que acusar.



Venga hasta nunca

fanchulitopico

#25 qué raza rusa caso?

Relajao

#13 lo tuyo es patológico

Espadacuatro

#20 y lo tuyo es... Pero quién es usted?

Zade

#13 Se te nota muy contento

Espadacuatro

#24 pues a ti se te está poniendo una cara de ignorado que das para atrás.



Vengaaaaaa hasta nunca

n

#13 No como tú, que luchas contra esta guerra injusta publicando comentarios en Meneame.

Espadacuatro

#36

Socavador

No había huevos a enviarlos todos a la casa de Putin.

j

#5 te con polonio para todos

Achtung

fueron todos a recoger a los soldados de la gran ofensiva ucraniana, que ya estaban en moscu

TheIpodHuman

¡Pero que putos! Máximum trolling

Cantro

Me imagino a un vecino quejándose de que nunca hay un taxi y de repente le vienen todos a la vez

Duernu

#8 Eso es muy de Mortadelo y Filemón.

silencer

Los rusos dando ideas a Forocoches

Senaibur
editado

Y, mientras tanto, el precio del gas se triplicó.



Pero... Y las risas?? Eh?? Eso no cuenta??

cosmonauta

Pues es buena.

Stajanov

Habrán sido los de foromáquina

c

El evento puede ser real pero cuidadín con las páginas web que usais para mandar noticias:

en.wikipedia.org

"SouthFront (sometimes written South Front) is a multilingual fake news website registered in Russia that, according to the European Union's EU vs Disinfo, publishes news focused on "security issues, foreign policy, military analysis and reports on military hardware" while "loyally relaying whatever suits the Kremlin.""

ipanies

Mañana ellos nos hakean algún aeropuerto, pasado nosotros les dejamos sin luz una noche, ellos piratean una central nuclear y...

La guerra a tiros y bombazos es una puta mierda, pero no quiero imaginarme lo que se puede hacer con una guerra digital.

A

#17 jungla de cristal 4 te lo muestra… pero no nos dejan sin tiros, no te preocupes

joffer

#17 con la desconexión de resuelve.

Senaibur

#17 como dijo (más o menos) el gran Groucho...



"Tuvimos una pequeña discusión. Él sacó una navaja y yo le pegué un tiro"

n1kon3500

Dark Brandon ataca de nuevo


SpiritoSpirito

comment_36577535 media
b
editado

fuente, una web de bulos.

Fuera de aqui esto, por favor.

glups

joffer

Jaja qué risa. 100 bombas mil muertos.

Aokromes

"“The security service promptly stopped attempts to artificially accumulate cars. Drivers spent about 40 minutes in traffic due to fake orders. The issue of compensation will be resolved in the very near future,” the representative of Yandex Taxi said."



mi pregunta es... hackeo real, o muchas llamadas / peticiones que de hackeo nada si no abuso del sistema?

Manolitro

#7 hackeo analógico

borteixo

#12 ético.

MariraM

no me parece bien... pero que ostias, que risas imaginármelo

DarthBlogger

Si que aguantais poco los propagandistas de hoy dia, oye.

