Hackean la mayor empresa de taxis de Rusia y montan un atasco mandando todos los taxis disponibles al mismo sitio [ENG]

El evento puede ser real pero cuidadín con las páginas web que usais para mandar noticias:
en.wikipedia.org
"SouthFront (sometimes written South Front) is a multilingual fake news website registered in Russia that, according to the European Union's EU vs Disinfo, publishes news focused on "security issues, foreign policy, military analysis and reports on military hardware" while "loyally relaying whatever suits the Kremlin.""
"“The security service promptly stopped attempts to artificially accumulate cars. Drivers spent about 40 minutes in traffic due to fake orders. The issue of compensation will be resolved in the very near future,” the representative of Yandex Taxi said."
mi pregunta es... hackeo real, o muchas llamadas / peticiones que de hackeo nada si no abuso del sistema?
