Portada
Hace 38 minutos | Por senfet a newyorker.com
Publicado hace 38 minutos por senfet a newyorker.com
Entrevista a Albert Yeganeh, el cocinero que inspiró el personaje del sopero nazi de Seinfeld (1989) [ENG]

Entrevista a Albert Yeganeh, el cocinero que inspiró el personaje del sopero nazi de Seinfeld (1989) [ENG]

 newyorker.com

El New Yorker entrevistó en 1989 a Albert Yeganeh, un excéntrico sopero famoso en Nueva York por sus sopas. En 1995 los guionistas de la serie Seinfeld se basaron en él para el capítulo titulado The nazi soup.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 45 3
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty ocio
Ocio
Ocio, entretenimiento y humor
ocio

Comentarios

Jesulisto

De los episodios más memorables de ese show about nothing.

V 1
K 23
Comisionista, juerguista, mujeriego: el valiente retrato jamás hecho de Juan Carlos que firma 'Los Borbones'
Comisionista, juerguista, mujeriego: el valiente retrato jamás hecho de Juan Carlos que firma 'Los Borbones'
senfet
autor

Selección:

"I’m called crazy. I am not crazy. People don’t realize why I get so upset. It’s because if the soup is not perfect and I’m still selling it, it’s a torture. It’s my soup, and that’s why I’m so upset. First you clean and then you cook. I don’t believe that ninety-nine per cent of the restaurants in New York know how to clean a tomato. I tell my crew to wash the parsley eight times. If they wash it five or six times, I scare them. I tell them they’ll go to jail if there is sand in the parsley. One time, I found a mushroom on the floor, and I fired the guy who left it there."

[... ]

"Whoever follows that I treat very well. My regular customers don’t say anything. They are very intelligent and well educated. They know I’m just trying to move the line. The New York cop is very smart—he sees everything but says nothing. But the young girl who wants to stop and tell you how nice you look and hold everyone up—yah!” He made a guillotining motion with his hand. “I tell you, I hate to work with the public. They treat me like a slave. My philosophy is: The customer is always wrong and I’m always right. I raised my prices to try to get rid of some of these people, but it didn’t work."

[... ]

A lunch line of thirty people stretched down the block from Mr. Yeganeh’s doorway. Behind a construction worker was a man in expensive leather, who was in front of a woman in a fur hat. Few people spoke. Most had their money out and their orders ready.

At the front of the line, a woman in a brown coat couldn’t decide which soup to get and started to complain about the prices.

“You talk too much, dear,” Mr. Yeganeh said, and motioned to her to move to the left. “Next!”

“Just don’t talk. Do what he says,” a man huddled in a blue parka warned.

“He’s downright rude,” said a blond woman in a blue coat. “Even abusive. But you can’t deny it, his soup is the best.”

V 1
K 16
senfet
autor
editado

Relacionadas:

Vídeo del capítulo de Seinfeld:



The soup nazi (Wikipedia) :
en.m.wikipedia.org

Seinfeld: el plan original para "El Nazi de la Sopa" era mucho más retorcido de lo que vimos
“Bromeamos un montón sobre una escena final que tendría lugar en las selvas de Brasil, al estilo Los niños del Brasil, donde el nazi de la sopa regresaría con los demás nazis –los antiguos criminales de guerras nazis– con sus recetas de sopa. Fue una especie de medio en serio, medio '¿debemos hacer esto?', medio 'Nunca vamos a hacerlo'. Pero fue muy discutido. Un montón de chicos jóvenes con los ojos azules experimentando con las sopas –fue una completa unión de sopa y nazi–. Probablemente era tan bueno que no lo hicimos".
univision.com

The Original Soupman:
en.m.wikipedia.org

Larry Thomas:
en.m.wikipedia.org(actor)

V 0
K 13
El empecinado músico que compuso un gran hit, se cansó de luchar contra la industria discográfica e influyó sorprendentemente a Nirvana
El empecinado músico que compuso un gran hit, se cansó de luchar contra la industria discográfica e influyó sorprendentemente a Nirvana
Candidatas
12
meneos
ocio ‘La balada de Buster Scruggs’: cuentos y canciones del viejo Oeste
12
meneos
ocio Agua: Last Week Tonight con John Oliver [ENG/SUBS]
10
meneos
ocio El ‘ranking’ de las mejores películas de Álex de la Iglesia: ¿’Acción mutante’, ‘El día de la bestia’ o ‘La comunidad’?
25
meneos
ocio Boxeo: La desesperación de la boxeadora Alma Ibarra en la esquina: "Yo sólo quiero llegar con vida a casa"
73
meneos
ocio 40 arquitectos que fracasaron tanto que fueron avergonzados en este grupo de Facebook (nuevas fotos)
12
meneos
ocio La estructura del viaje del héroe aplicada a un día normal en la vida de Pepe Gutiérrez
10
meneos
ocio La segunda juventud de los beat 'em up
13
meneos
ocio Escancia- Lo - Sidra de Asturias - YouTube
18
meneos
ocio Díaz Ayuso se declara harta de vivir en Murcia pero insiste en que los precios en Madrid están imposibles
12
meneos
ocio Michael Jackson no hizo la música de Sonic 3
17
meneos
ocio «Siempre he tenido miedo de la montaña. Para eso escalo: para tener miedo»
23
meneos
ocio Little Big – Generation Cancellation (videoclip official) [ENG]
7
meneos
ocio ¿Por qué Gandalf no tenía un Colt .45? [ENG]
13
meneos
ocio La casa que tenía una sala de cine decorada al estilo Halcón Milenario (inglés)
8
meneos
ocio Los 12 mejores lugares para ver el atardecer en España
8
meneos
ocio Lou Ferrigno mantiene sus abdominales perfectos con 70 años
17
meneos
ocio Los besos lésbicos en el cine antes de 'Lightyear'
10
meneos
ocio ¿Qué fue de Jordy Lemoine? La dura historia del niño de 'Difícil ser un bebé'
4
meneos
ocio El turismo del futuro toma forma con un hotel volador para 5.000 huéspedes
7
meneos
ocio La trampa nostálgica de Everything everywhere all at once