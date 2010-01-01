Dio - Rainbow In The Dark (1983)

Ronnie James Dio (nacido como Ronald James Padavona; 10 de julio de 1942 – 16 de mayo de 2010). El 25 de mayo de 1983 Dio publicaba Holy Diver ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holy_Diver ), su álbum debut en solitario tras dejar Black Sabbath. El álbum contenía canciones como 'Rainbow in the Dark', 'Holy Diver' y 'Don't Talk to Strangers'; las dos últimas compuestas por Dio durante su etapa en Black Sabbath y originalmente pensadas para Sabbath.
Mi pequeño homenaje a Ronnie James Dio, que falleció hoy hace 13 años: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronnie_James_Dio
El 25 de mayo de 1983 Dio publicaba Holy Diver ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holy_Diver ), su álbum de debut en solitario tras dejar Black Sabbath. El álbum contenía las canciones 'Holy Diver' y 'Don't Talk to Strangers', compuestas por Dio durante su etapa en Black Sabbath y originalmente pensadas para Sabbath.
Holy Diver:
Don't talk to strangers:
Blind Guardian- Don't talk to strangers (Homenaje a Dio):
Letra:
When there's lightning, you know it always brings me down
'Cause it's free and I see that it's me
Who's lost and never found
I cry out for magic, I feel it dancing in the light
It was cold, I lost my hold
To the shadows of the night
No sign of the morning coming
You've been left on your own
Like a rainbow in the dark
A rainbow in the dark
Do your demons, do they ever let you go?
When you've tried, do they hide, deep inside
Is it someone that you know
You're just a picture, you're an image caught in time
We're a lie, you and I
We're words without a rhyme
There's no sign of the morning coming
You've been left on your own
Like a rainbow in the dark
Just a rainbow in the dark, yeah
When I see lightning, you know it always brings me down
'Cause it's free and I see that it's me
Who's lost and never found
Feel the magic, I feel it floating in the air
But it's fear, and you'll hear
It calling you beware
Look out
There's no sight of the morning coming
There's no sight of the day
You've been left on your own
Like a rainbow
Like a rainbow in the dark, yeah
You're a rainbow in the dark
Just a rainbow in the dark
No sign of the morning
You're a rainbow in the dark