Inicio de la cinematografía en la década de 1890. Grabaciones de ciudades, pueblos y países. Remasterizado en HQ de los Archivos Lumiere y el Museo Filmografico EYE. Listado de los Clips en orden en el comentario #1. Música: "Dream Walking" & "What Must Be" by Dhruva Aliman.
Comentarios
0:00 April 1897 - Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem
0:20 1897 - Group leaving church in Bohemia, Austro-Hungarian Empire
0:50 August 6, 1899 - Varese Launch from Italy, Livorno, Orlando shipyard
1:25 May 1896 - Tverskaya Street in Moscow, Russia
1:40 1897 - Nihonbashi, Tokyo, Japan
2:05 1898 - Early Rollercoaster, Britain (Restored Film)
2:20 Feb 20, 1896 - Street Dance in Drury Lane, London
2:40 June 1899 Victorian Era - Ladies Cycling Display in London
3:15 1899 - Town Parade in Selkirk, Scotland
3:40 November 3, 1896 - The Melbourne Cup horse races in Australia
4:25 1896 - Geneva, Switzerland The National Exhibition of 1896
4:40 1896-1901 Visual tour of New York City
5:15 1896 - Frederick Street in Berlin
5:25 Summer 1896 - Visual tour of Italy Milan & Venice
5:40 1898 - Ice Skaters
6:15 Late 1890s - A Trip Through Paris, France
6:50 1897 - Arrival of a Two-Stage Train in France
7:20 Apr 11, 1896 - High Street in Marseille, France
7:50 1898 - Avenue du Bois de Boulogne in Paris, France
8:10 1898 - President Félix Faure and crowd in France
8:25 1896 - Lyon, France
8:55 Italy
9:10 Venice
9:30 The Hague
9:40 Venice and visit with Pope Leo XIII
