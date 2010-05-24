Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#7 La noticia es cierta, solo tienes que buscar un poco
https://www.epochtimes.com/gb/24/5/10/n14245805.htm
https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/21/WS664beed3a31082fc043c82d8.html
#15 no, no es cierta, en ese link ya te dice que se anunciaban como panda dogs, por motivos de márketing. no engañaban a nadie diciendo que eran Pandas
An official description of the animals at the zoo states that "panda dogs" are not a specific purebred, but rather pet dogs with panda-like appearances, characterized by white fur with black patches around the eyes and ears, mimicking giant pandas' facial features.
The Market Supervision Bureau of Taizhou Medical High-tech Zone, where the zoo is located, said that the zoo does not claim that the "panda dogs" are actual pandas, so they are not engaging in false advertising.
#15 es cierta y de mayo, ya pasó por MNM pero sin buscador es imposible encontrarla.
-> https://www.huffingtonpost.es/life/animales/un-zoo-chino-pinta-perros-osos-pandas-intentar-atraer-visitas.html
#7
https://www.epochtimes.com/gb/24/5/10/n14245805.htm
https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/21/WS664beed3a31082fc043c82d8.html