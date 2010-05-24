Publicado hace 4 horas por Connect a lavanguardia.com

La verdad salió a la luz cuando los visitantes del zoológico notaron comportamientos extraños en los animales: comenzaron a jadear y a ladrar, lo que generó denuncias de que no eran osos panda. Inicialmente el zoo aseguró que los animales eran una “raza única” llamada “perros panda”. Sin embargo, más tarde se descubrió que los supuestos pandas no eran más que chow chows con pelaje teñido. Los administradores del zoo reconocieron que no tenían pandas reales y que habían recurrido a esta técnica con la esperanza de atraer visitantes.