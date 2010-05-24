Portada
Zoológico de China admite que sus “pandas” son perros pintados después de que empezarán a ladrar

Zoológico de China admite que sus "pandas" son perros pintados después de que empezarán a ladrar

La verdad salió a la luz cuando los visitantes del zoológico notaron comportamientos extraños en los animales: comenzaron a jadear y a ladrar, lo que generó denuncias de que no eran osos panda. Inicialmente el zoo aseguró que los animales eran una “raza única” llamada “perros panda”. Sin embargo, más tarde se descubrió que los supuestos pandas no eran más que chow chows con pelaje teñido. Los administradores del zoo reconocieron que no tenían pandas reales y que habían recurrido a esta técnica con la esperanza de atraer visitantes.

reithor

Llevan décadas diciendo que son pelos, tampoco hay que crucificarlos.

ikipol

Buena metáfora de sus coches eléctricos

reithor
#3 No sabía que sus coches ladrasen.

ikipol

#6 una metáfora, pero no me extrañaría que ladrasen.

Jesulisto

#3 Ya salió el sinófobo de guardia lol

ikipol

#9 ante tanto sinófilo no hay otra

frg

#3 Es una metáfora de los pandas, perdón, coches eléctricos europeos ...

blockchain

En serio os creeis esta "noticia"?¿

ElonDonDon
#7 La noticia es cierta, solo tienes que buscar un poco
https://www.epochtimes.com/gb/24/5/10/n14245805.htm
https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/21/WS664beed3a31082fc043c82d8.html

blockchain
#15 no, no es cierta, en ese link ya te dice que se anunciaban como panda dogs, por motivos de márketing. no engañaban a nadie diciendo que eran Pandas

An official description of the animals at the zoo states that "panda dogs" are not a specific purebred, but rather pet dogs with panda-like appearances, characterized by white fur with black patches around the eyes and ears, mimicking giant pandas' facial features.
The Market Supervision Bureau of Taizhou Medical High-tech Zone, where the zoo is located, said that the zoo does not claim that the "panda dogs" are actual pandas, so they are not engaging in false advertising.

blockchain
#17 goto #16 el propio enlace que nos manda el compañero lo dice
no los hacían pasar por pandas, era un tema de publicidad, los anunciaban como "panda dogs"
lo que pasa es que la foto es muy jugosa y es fácil tergiversar y pillar clicks.

Charles_Dexter_Ward

#15 es cierta y de mayo, ya pasó por MNM pero sin buscador es imposible encontrarla.
-> https://www.huffingtonpost.es/life/animales/un-zoo-chino-pinta-perros-osos-pandas-intentar-atraer-visitas.html
#7

noexisto

#7


Cc #15

frg

#15 ¡Pedazo fuentes de refecencia! lol

Connect
autor

#7 Tienes video dentro de la noticia. Solo había que entrar a leer.

Battlestar

Yo en este mundo ya no sé que noticia es en serio y cual es de un medio de coña.

kevers
Pensaba que era el mundo today lol lol lol

javibaz

La idea de pintar a los perros para que parecieran pandas la vimos en internet.
La culpa al informático.

Jesulisto

En un país del tamaño de Europa siempre vas a poder encontrar cualquier cosa mala que busques.
Y no dudo de la noticia pero si buscas en toda Europa seguro que encuentras cosas más raras.

hijolagranputa

¿Y nadie se extrañó de que nunca se les viese comer bambú o trepando?

satchafunkilus

#4 y nadie se extrañó de que fuesen perros?

ikipol

#4 se nota que no compras mucho por AliExpress

ikipol

#4 le daban salchichas pintadas como bambú

woody_alien

#4 Si el partido dice que son pandas, son pandas y punto. So contrarrevolucionario.

A

Serán comunistas, pero en cuanto a picaresca, los chinos son unos cracks

CharlesBrowson

hay una cuenta por instagram que se llama chinafakeverything o algo asin y acojonante el nivel de los chinos, gigante con pies de barro

O

#14 Putos maquinas.

comment_41518808 media
s

Una vez más la realidad tratando de superar al mundotoday lol

