Hace 57 minutos
Publicado hace 57 minutos

Ucrania condena el apoyo de Suiza al “plan de paz” de China y Brasil

 swissinfo.ch

Ucrania ha expresado su “decepción” por el apoyo que ha ofrecido Suiza al “plan de paz” de 6 puntos de China y Brasil, después de que el departamento federal de Asuntos Exteriores de ese país elogiara el plan por llamar a un alto el fuego y a una solución política al conflicto.

ur_quan_master

Los "aliados" ucranianos que vuelan infraestructura europea condenan...

Mazepin

#5 Hostia, es que justo venia de leer el mismo comentario 1 minuto antes aquí.
Israel anuncia una "operación aérea a gran escala" contra los hutíes en Yemen

Hace 21 minutos
Publicado hace 21 minutos

Israel anuncia una "operación aérea a gran es...

 europapress.es

Donde dice "Ucrania condena" debería decir Zelensky-USA" condena, porque dudo mucho que sus ciudadanos estén de acuerdo.

ElenaCoures1

«Cualquier iniciativa que no contenga una referencia clara a la Carta de la ONU y no garantice la restauración completa de la integridad territorial de Ucrania es inaceptable»
Obvio. Inventarse un alto el fuego como si fuera una "solución" solo servirá para darle un respiro a Rusia; una pausa para luego redoblar la guerra.

F

Venga, pues a seguir vendiendo armas y idas.

dilsexico
Los 6 puntos:

1. The two sides call on all relevant parties to observe three principles for deescalating the situation, namely no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party.

2. The two sides believe that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis. All parties should create conditions for the resumption of direct dialogue and push for the deescalation of the situation until the realization of a comprehensive ceasefire. China and Brazil support an international peace conference held at a proper time that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as fair discussion of all peace plans.

3. Efforts are needed to increase humanitarian assistance to relevant regions and prevent a humanitarian crisis on a larger scale. Attacks on civilians or civilian facilities must be avoided, and civilians including women and children and prisoners of war (POWs) must be protected. The two sides support the exchange of POWs between the parties to the conflict.

4. The use of weapons of mass destruction, particularly nuclear weapons and chemical and biological weapons must be opposed. All possible efforts must be made to prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid nuclear crisis.

5. Attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities must be opposed. All parties should comply with international law including the Convention on Nuclear Safety and resolutely prevent man-made nuclear accidents.

6. Dividing the world into isolated political or economic groups should be opposed. The two sides call for efforts to enhance international cooperation on energy, currency, finance, trade, food security and the security of critical infrastructure, including oil and gas pipelines, undersea optical cables, electricity and energy facilities, and fiber-optic networks, so as to protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

https://www.gov.br/planalto/en/latest-news/2024/05/brazil-and-china-present-joint-proposal-for-peace-negotiations-with-the-participation-of-russia-and-ukraine

m

La industria de armamento y municiones de Suiza, ya empieza a estar excluida de los contratos en distintos paises europeos por las restricciones que impusieron del uso de sus equipos en Ucrania.
https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/foreign-affairs/european-nations-snub-swiss-made-weapons-over-ukraine-restrictions/87599015
Hace unos dias, fue Alemania quien excluyo a la industria de Suiza para futuros contratos.

Malinke

No entiendo la forma de actuar de Ucrania, podrá decir que no está de acuerdo con el plan de paz de China y Brasil, pero no es nadie para condenar a quien lo apoye.

c

El conflicto ya solamente se soluciona con la Tercera Guerra Mundial.

Mazepin

#1 He visto NPCs del Pokemon Amarillo con más dialogo que tú.
https://www.meneame.net/search?q="tercera+guerra"&w=comments&h=&o=date&u=cocococo

Y siempre buscando el chascarrillo en el primer comentario, ni Vettel necesitaba tanto una Pole.

#3 lol lol lol lol lol lol
Vaya retrato le has hecho... lol ni Velázquez

JungSpinoza

#3 #5 No os riais del niño que luego le cuesta enfada y no come.

