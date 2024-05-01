Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#5 Hostia, es que justo venia de leer el mismo comentario 1 minuto antes aquí.
Israel anuncia una "operación aérea a gran escala" contra los hutíes en Yemen
Donde dice "Ucrania condena" debería decir Zelensky-USA" condena, porque dudo mucho que sus ciudadanos estén de acuerdo.
«Cualquier iniciativa que no contenga una referencia clara a la Carta de la ONU y no garantice la restauración completa de la integridad territorial de Ucrania es inaceptable»
Obvio. Inventarse un alto el fuego como si fuera una "solución" solo servirá para darle un respiro a Rusia; una pausa para luego redoblar la guerra.
Los 6 puntos:
1. The two sides call on all relevant parties to observe three principles for deescalating the situation, namely no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party.
2. The two sides believe that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis. All parties should create conditions for the resumption of direct dialogue and push for the deescalation of the situation until the realization of a comprehensive ceasefire. China and Brazil support an international peace conference held at a proper time that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as fair discussion of all peace plans.
3. Efforts are needed to increase humanitarian assistance to relevant regions and prevent a humanitarian crisis on a larger scale. Attacks on civilians or civilian facilities must be avoided, and civilians including women and children and prisoners of war (POWs) must be protected. The two sides support the exchange of POWs between the parties to the conflict.
4. The use of weapons of mass destruction, particularly nuclear weapons and chemical and biological weapons must be opposed. All possible efforts must be made to prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid nuclear crisis.
5. Attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities must be opposed. All parties should comply with international law including the Convention on Nuclear Safety and resolutely prevent man-made nuclear accidents.
6. Dividing the world into isolated political or economic groups should be opposed. The two sides call for efforts to enhance international cooperation on energy, currency, finance, trade, food security and the security of critical infrastructure, including oil and gas pipelines, undersea optical cables, electricity and energy facilities, and fiber-optic networks, so as to protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains.
https://www.gov.br/planalto/en/latest-news/2024/05/brazil-and-china-present-joint-proposal-for-peace-negotiations-with-the-participation-of-russia-and-ukraine
La industria de armamento y municiones de Suiza, ya empieza a estar excluida de los contratos en distintos paises europeos por las restricciones que impusieron del uso de sus equipos en Ucrania.
https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/foreign-affairs/european-nations-snub-swiss-made-weapons-over-ukraine-restrictions/87599015
Hace unos dias, fue Alemania quien excluyo a la industria de Suiza para futuros contratos.
#1 He visto NPCs del Pokemon Amarillo con más dialogo que tú.
https://www.meneame.net/search?q="tercera+guerra"&w=comments&h=&o=date&u=cocococo
Y siempre buscando el chascarrillo en el primer comentario, ni Vettel necesitaba tanto una Pole.
https://www.meneame.net/search?q="tercera+guerra"&w=comments&h=&o=date&u=cocococo
Y siempre buscando el chascarrillo en el primer comentario, ni Vettel necesitaba tanto una Pole.