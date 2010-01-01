Portada
Hace 28 minutos | Por Hitman a bnonews.com
Publicado hace 28 minutos por Hitman a bnonews.com
Supremacista blanco asesina a 10 personas en Nueva York mientras lo retransmite en Twitch (ING)

Supremacista blanco asesina a 10 personas en Nueva York mientras lo retransmite en Twitch (ING)

 bnonews.com

Un hombre abrió fuego en un supermercado en Buffalo, Nueva York mientras transmitía en vivo en Twitch, matando al menos a 10 personas e hiriendo a varias más, dicen funcionarios locales y testigos. También publicó un manifiesto en línea en el que se describía a sí mismo como un supremacista blanco.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 559 41

Comentarios

Hitman
autor
editado

El terrorismo supremacista blanco lleva siendo un problema en USA durante décadas. Pero como siempre, será tratado como un incidente aislado más. Un “loco” con acceso a armas automáticas.

EDITO: Recordemos que en 1995 dos neonazis asesinaron a 168 personas en un atentado en Oklahoma es.wikipedia.org

V 16
K 171
Verdaderofalso
editado

#2 tu has visto a los grupos más peligrosos en eeuu?
Supremacistas blancos
Patriot Front
Alt-right
Hay uno de nombre alemán que no me acuerdo ahora…

V 4
K 63
Hitman
autor

#4 Seguro que todos son buenos chicos, que diría Trump.

V 4
K 61
Pilar_F.C.
editado

#4 #6 Él se identifica a sí mismo como un fascista supremacista blanco con creencias neonazis que está en contra de los 'inmigrantes de alta fertilidad' bajo la teoría del reemplazo blanco. Que ha escrito un manifiesto 106 páginas supuestamente publicado por el tirador.

V 1
K 31
JungSpinoza

#6 'Stand back and stand by' -- Trump

V 0
K 11
dakaira

#4 KKK con otros nombres y apellidos...

V 1
K 15
A

#4 Right Sector.. hermanados con los heroes azovitas

V 1
K 31
JungSpinoza

#2 >> El terrorismo supremacista blanco lleva siendo un problema en USA durante décadas toda su historia.

FTFY.

V 3
K 36
autonomator

Si hubieran tenido un arma para defenderse...

V 6
K 50
S

No llameis neonazis a los neonazis, que se ofenden...

V 3
K 42
hatunruna

#14 White trash entonces.

V 2
K 32
A

Terroristas buenos.

V 3
K 40
c

No hay nada como un Afganistán en casa.No pueden vivir sin matar y asesinar,son muchos años de carnicerías en el exterior.

V 2
K 39
Sure

Viendo al que dejaron libre por el atropello lo mismo le absuelven y le dan una medalla...

V 2
K 31
Hitman
autor

#36 Los supremacistas blancos suelen asesinar personas, sí.

V 1
K 23
Tarkedo

He encontrado el tocho de manifiesto que ha publicado el pollo.

Tiene guasa lo de hablar de reemplazo étnico en países blancos aludiendo a Estados Unidos.

Joder con los nazis del siglo XXI, que pocas neuronas gastan.

V 1
K 20
Buc

#32 En su cabeza sonaba bien.
En la cabeza de gente normal suena a delirios de un tarado.

V 0
K 11
C

Un buen chico al que se la ido un poco la mano...

Imaginad lo mismo se hubiera sido un islamista...

V 1
K 19
elGude

#25 hay algunos que estáis obsesionados con blanquear a esta gente.

Estáis enfermos.

V 1
K 18
B
editado

#33 O sea, preguntar cuáles son los motivos es "blanquear a esa gente" 😂 😂 😂 En la NO SE EXPLICA, ninguno sois capaces de responderme, pero el enfermo soy yo por tener pensamiento crítico 😂

La próxima vez insultas a tu madre, niñata.

Al ignore

V 0
K 6
Zappato

Suscríbanse para que pueda comprar el silenciador!

V 1
K 16
S

Titular erróneo...

V 1
K 16
hatunruna

Son cada vez mas gringos, dado que aumentan la frecuencia de sus tradiciones.
Y como siempre, solo incidente aislado, o loco.
Si fuera latino, o musulman, sacarian toda la guardia nacional y estarian en defcon 5 o 1 (no me acuerdo como funciona ese sistema)

V 1
K 14
J

A ver cuántos medios le llaman terrorista mañana.

V 1
K 13
A

El manifiesto del personaje este es el que llevaba el sol negro en portada?

V 0
K 11
hatunruna

Desde los peregrinos.

V 0
K 11
Buc
editado

Que pena que la abuela armada(*) estaba defendiendose en su casa de un atracador armado que nunca llego en lugar de estar en ese supermercado...

(*) Es el ejemplo que ponen los pro-armas para justificar que cualquiera pueda ir armado.

V 0
K 11
elGude
editado

vamos a ver. Un supremecista blanco que se ha dedicado ha hacer discursos de odio, pertenece a un grupo de supremecistas, saca un manifiesto supremecistas el mismo día que va con arma automática a un supermercado y retrasmite por twich la matanza.

Como te he dicho, seguramente es porque se olvidaron el pepinillo en su bigmac.

V 0
K 11
elGude

#24 en realidad es porque no le pusieron pepinillo en su bigmac.

V 0
K 11
B

#27 Vamos, que tampoco sabes los motivos.

V 2
K -17
elGude

#29 go to #22

V 0
K 11
B

#31 Ese comentario es el estracto de un manifiesto. No explica las motivaciones del asesino.

Igual es que no me explico bien.

¿Se sabe cuál es el motivo del asesinato? ¿Ha matado a esa gente porque es supremacista?

V 1
K -5
U

#25 Que yo sepa, no se han publicado las identidades de las víctimas.

V 0
K 11
B

#28 ¿Entonces cómo sabes los motivos del asesinato?

V 0
K 6
ElLlaneroSolitario

Esos sucesos serían noticia en Europa, allí es lo habitual.

V 0
K 7
B

¿La masacre la ha cometido por ser supremacista blanco? O es un dato que han metido por que sí.

V 2
K -17
Hitman
autor

#19 Él mismo se ha declarado como tal.

V 2
K 33
B
editado

#20 No lo dudo. Pero se ha puesto a disparar por ese motivo?

V 0
K 6
U

#19 De la misma noticia: A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, explained that he was motivated by a conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by other races. In the document, he says he is 18 years old and a self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.

V 0
K 11
B
editado

#22 Entonces se ha puesto a matar judios? Me has puesto el estracto de un manifiesto. Yo estoy preguntando por los motivos de la masacre.

V 0
K 6
Porridge
editado

#19 Extracto del manifiesto del chamaco:

-Are you a facsist?
Yes, fascism is one of the only political ideologies that will unite Whites against the
replacers. Since that is what I seek, calling me a facsist would be accurate.

-Are you a white supremacist?
Yes, I would call myself a white supremacist, afterall, which race is responsible for the
world we live in today? I believe the White race is superior in the brain to all other races.

-Are you “right wing”?
Depending on the definition, sure.

-Are you “left wing”?
Depending on the definition, sure.

-Was there a particular event or reason you decided to commit to a violent attack?
Before I begin I will say that I was not born racist nor grew up to be racist. I simply
became racist after I learned the truth.

V 0
K 10