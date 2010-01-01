Supremacista blanco asesina a 10 personas en Nueva York mientras lo retransmite en Twitch (ING)

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#2 tu has visto a los grupos más peligrosos en eeuu?
Supremacistas blancos
Patriot Front
Alt-right
Hay uno de nombre alemán que no me acuerdo ahora…
#2 >> El terrorismo supremacista blanco lleva siendo un problema en USA durante décadas toda su historia.
FTFY.
No hay nada como un Afganistán en casa.No pueden vivir sin matar y asesinar,son muchos años de carnicerías en el exterior.
Un buen chico al que se la ido un poco la mano...
Imaginad lo mismo se hubiera sido un islamista...
vamos a ver. Un supremecista blanco que se ha dedicado ha hacer discursos de odio, pertenece a un grupo de supremecistas, saca un manifiesto supremecistas el mismo día que va con arma automática a un supermercado y retrasmite por twich la matanza.
Como te he dicho, seguramente es porque se olvidaron el pepinillo en su bigmac.
#19 De la misma noticia: A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, explained that he was motivated by a conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by other races. In the document, he says he is 18 years old and a self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.
#19 Extracto del manifiesto del chamaco:
-Are you a facsist?
Yes, fascism is one of the only political ideologies that will unite Whites against the
replacers. Since that is what I seek, calling me a facsist would be accurate.
-Are you a white supremacist?
Yes, I would call myself a white supremacist, afterall, which race is responsible for the
world we live in today? I believe the White race is superior in the brain to all other races.
-Are you “right wing”?
Depending on the definition, sure.
-Are you “left wing”?
Depending on the definition, sure.
-Was there a particular event or reason you decided to commit to a violent attack?
Before I begin I will say that I was not born racist nor grew up to be racist. I simply
became racist after I learned the truth.
EDITO: Recordemos que en 1995 dos neonazis asesinaron a 168 personas en un atentado en Oklahoma es.wikipedia.org