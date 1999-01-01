Portada
#6 Los timbales de batucada han ganado un poco menos esta vez, desconozco el motivo de porqué en Rusia no se han hecho populares
#11
n July 2001, two months before the September 11 attacks,[2] Johnson wrote a New York Times op-ed entitled, "The Declining Terrorist Threat," arguing that "terrorism is not the biggest security challenge confronting the United States, and it should not be portrayed that way."
In March 2017, Andrew Napolitano spread the unfounded conspiracy theory that GCHQ, one of Britain's top intelligence agencies, had wiretapped Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign on orders from President Obama.[1][22] Johnson was the source for Napolitano's claim.[1][23] The conspiracy theory was later asserted as fact by President Trump, with him citing Fox News and Napolitano.[1] GCHQ responded, stating that the claims were "nonsense, utterly ridiculous and should be ignored".[24] Fox News later disavowed the statement by Napolitano.
No me lo tomaría demasiado en serio este señor. Vive de hacer declaraciones en TV, tiene que llamar la atención.
Seguro que este Larry es un agente de Putin.Como todos los que ponen en cuestión el bombardeo de los M de Comunicación.
Que no hombre, los expertos en epidemiología, vulcanología, geopolítica, climatología del bar de menéame han sacado su título de estrategas militares y han dicho que este antiguo oficial de la CIA con 24 años de experiencia en el campo, está totalmente equivocado.
#7 Imaginate los mejores expertos de la CIA diciendo que había armas de destrucción masiva en Irak y después el cuñado del bar de al lado les corrijió y todo.
#7 "In 2013, Larry C. Johnson falsely accused John Kerry of war crimes in Vietnam, alleging that Kerry had "raped some poor Vietnamese woman." To support his claim, Johnson used a YouTube video[18] that contained audio clips from a 1971 debate on The Dick Cavett Show between John Kerry and John O'Neill. The original interview audio was altered to piece together words that Kerry spoke at different times during the debate, falsely making it sound as if he said, "I personally raped for pleasure." When the falsehood was exposed by a reader of Johnson's blog, Johnson deleted the article without apology."
Suena a persona de fiar.
