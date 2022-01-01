Portada
Robert F. Kennedy Jr demanda a medios de comunicación por iniciativa de desinformación del COVID y vacunas

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, hijo del candidato presidencial estadounidense asesinado en 1968, y otros activistas anti-vacunas presentaron una demanda contra varias organizaciones de noticias que se unieron para luchar contra la desinformación. La querella de casi 100 páginas, presentada esta semana ante un Tribunal de Distrito en Texas, en el sur de Estados Unidos, acusa a los medios de comunicación y a las empresas de redes sociales de colusión para censurar a otros editores en línea con narrativas alternativas sobre el covid.

Comentarios

zentropia

#8 Twitter's public policy department - that a tweet from@drgiroir claiming CORRECTLY that natural immunity was superior to vaccine immunity was "corrosive" and might "go viral."

No se si es superior o no pero para adquirir inmunidad natural igual te mueres. No es un tratamiento superior si tiene un riesgo mucho mayor.

Verdaderofalso
autor

#11 pero no me respondes a una pregunta directa ni tú ni #8 a quien damos altavoz en los medios y a quien no?

Sarah_Jessika_Parkinson

#14

Verdaderofalso
autor
editado

#15 no me respondes a las preguntas directas en #7, porque?

zentropia

#14 Yo soy partidario de quitar la voz a quien da desinformacion clara que causa daños.

Verdaderofalso
autor

#18 desinformación clara, y quien lo dictamina?

Franlloirrain

#11 "It’s now clear that [Covid-19] natural immunity is superior to [vaccine] immunity, by ALOT. There’s no scientific justification for [vax proof] if a person had prior infection." El tweet hablaba de la necesidad de vacunarse de gente que ya había superado la enfermedad, obviamente sin morirse.

zentropia
editado

#16 La necesidad de vacunarse si ya fuiste infectado no es un tema cientifico sino logistico. Como inmunizar a la mayor gente posible. Ademas habia gente que decidio infectarse, y algunos incluso murieron, para evitarse la vacuna.
Las autoridades sanitarias querian evitar que la gente hiciera el gilipollas autoinfectandose.

PD: Autoinfectarse no es un tratamiento superior a vacunarse.

Verdaderofalso
autor
editado

#8 no me respondes a la pregunta.

Por cierto este señor Kennedy también utiliza el libro para promover tratamientos no probados contra el COVID-19, como la ivermectina

Su trabajo como voz principal en ese movimiento probablemente habría sido su legado, pero hace más de 15 años se obsesionó con la creencia de que las vacunas no son seguras. Aunque hay casos raros en los que las personas tienen reacciones graves a las vacunas, los miles de millones de dosis administradas en todo el mundo proporcionan pruebas reales de que son seguras.

Cómo un Kennedy construyó una temida fuerza antiva...

 clarin.com

c

#10 y todavía vienen con la historia de que es más segura la inmunidad natural, con lo que ha pasado…

oraculus_reloaded

No se permite ni el debate.

banyan

#2 Hay que andarse con ojo, porque lo que en el fondo se pretende es prevalecezca la mentira.

zentropia

#2 Bien que Kennedy lo evita.

I attempted to contact Kennedy more than 20 times over an 18-month period. At various points, I was told that he was considering my interview request, that he was on vacation, that he was dealing with a family crisis, that he wasn’t feeling well, that he was behind in his emails, and that he was on the verge of calling me back

Verdaderofalso
autor
editado

#2 #1 que debate? El real con datos por parte de los que critican a Pfizer o las medidas impuestas? O los que hablan de que las vacunas llevan microrobots, grafeno alienigena o te modifican la conducta para no creer en Dios, o los que aseguraba que mezclando lejía y agua se curaba o los que usaban una tarjeta comprada en internet como uso Jeanine Añez?

Me lo aclaráis?

Sarah_Jessika_Parkinson

#7 thepostmillennial.com

S

Cual es el probblema para el comun de los mortales? ni medio! Que cada palo aguante su vela!

Sarah_Jessika_Parkinson

Hace poco se supone que Pfizer pago para eliminar las noticias de la inmunidad natural en Twitter pero aquí todos somos unos magufos antivacunas

zentropia

#1 No se si todos aqui pero este Kennedy si.

c

#1 “Hace poco se supone”

Dicen, se comenta…

Ok.

millanin

#1 si eres antivacunas es que has sido víctima de la conspiración global illuminati.

