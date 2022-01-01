Robert F. Kennedy Jr demanda a medios de comunicación por iniciativa de desinformación del COVID y vacunas

Portada
#8 Twitter's public policy department - that a tweet from@drgiroir claiming CORRECTLY that natural immunity was superior to vaccine immunity was "corrosive" and might "go viral."
No se si es superior o no pero para adquirir inmunidad natural igual te mueres. No es un tratamiento superior si tiene un riesgo mucho mayor.
#11 "It’s now clear that [Covid-19] natural immunity is superior to [vaccine] immunity, by ALOT. There’s no scientific justification for [vax proof] if a person had prior infection." El tweet hablaba de la necesidad de vacunarse de gente que ya había superado la enfermedad, obviamente sin morirse.
#16 La necesidad de vacunarse si ya fuiste infectado no es un tema cientifico sino logistico. Como inmunizar a la mayor gente posible. Ademas habia gente que decidio infectarse, y algunos incluso murieron, para evitarse la vacuna.
Las autoridades sanitarias querian evitar que la gente hiciera el gilipollas autoinfectandose.
PD: Autoinfectarse no es un tratamiento superior a vacunarse.
#2 Bien que Kennedy lo evita.
I attempted to contact Kennedy more than 20 times over an 18-month period. At various points, I was told that he was considering my interview request, that he was on vacation, that he was dealing with a family crisis, that he wasn’t feeling well, that he was behind in his emails, and that he was on the verge of calling me back