Políticos de EE UU piden a Pfizer que aclare si está mutando el virus de la covid para crear nuevas vacunas

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
Recordemos que O'Keefe y sus amigos de ultraderecha de Project Veritas tienen la costumbre de editar los vídeos con cámara oculta que graban para que salga lo que ellos quieren:
O’Keefe first gained national attention for his selectively edited video recordings of workers at Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) offices in 2009, his arrest and misdemeanor guilty plea in 2010 for entering the federal office of then-U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA) under false pretenses, and the release of misleading videos of conversations with two high-ranking, now former, NPR executives in 2011.
When his videos – heavily edited to portray ACORN workers seemingly aiding a couple in criminal planning – were publicized, the U.S. Congress voted to freeze funds for the non-profit. The national controversy resulted in the non-profit also losing most of its private funding before investigations of the videos concluded no illegal activity occurred. In March 2010, ACORN was close to bankruptcy and had to close or rename most of its offices. Shortly thereafter, the California State Attorney General's Office and the US Government Accountability Office released their related investigative reports. The Attorney General's Office found that O'Keefe had misrepresented the actions of ACORN workers in California and that the workers had not broken any laws. A preliminary probe by the GAO found that ACORN had managed its federal funds appropriately. One of the fired ACORN workers sued O'Keefe for invasion of privacy; O'Keefe issued an apology and agreed to pay $100,000 in a settlement.
¿Por qué no me extraña que La Razón monte una noticia con un vídeo de Project Veritas?
#3 O sea, que el trabajador lo que ha dicho realmente es que para adelantarse al virus, lo que hacen es generar mutaciones en el laboratorio, de manera controlada, para ver hacia donde pueden ir éstas y así estar preparados, y luego van estos y lo recortan y reordenan para que parezca que el virus lo ha hecho Pfizer y que lo está mutando y soltando por ahí para que la gente tenga que ponerse nuevas vacunas...
Qué huevos...
#6 Joder, gracias por la aclaración. Yo solo leí la entradilla y el titular y claro, me estaba indignando y a punto de enviársela a mi amigo negacionista. Qué fácil es manipularlos, A TODOS. Me incluyo,, que aquí estuve a punto de serlo.
Qué huevos...