Absolutamente loco: El ejército estadounidense está ofreciendo un contrato para la investigación sobre "los efectos de las armas nucleares en los sistemas agrícolas". El Pentágono dice que el modelo debe "incluir antiguos países del Bloque del Este [sic]" y "regiones más allá de Europa del Este y Rusia occidental". Contrato ofertado en detalle: https://sam.gov/opp/505b2b2cb4c140239c054f39ef333f81/view
Preparando el terreno?
#1 Más bien quieren tener todos los escenarios posibles simulados, por ejemplo entre un conflcito entre la India y Paquistán, O entre Israel e Irán. Según el paper para convencer a la comunidad de interés que las armas nucleares tienen efectos mucho más allá de los objetivos miliatares. Por ejemplo con el accidente de Chernobyl la radiación llegó en algunas direcciones mucho más lejos que los 30km del área de exclusión. Con los modelos climáticos actuales se puede y se deben predecir las consecuencias de cualquier tipo de intercambio nuclear. Especialemte para aquellos que avocamos por la paz.
Fuente: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/383978527_Modeling_the_Agricultural_Impacts_of_Nuclear_Conflict_An_Analysis_of_AgriShock_and_Related_Programs
In recent years, advancements in computational power and climate modeling have enabled more precise simulations of nuclear conflict scenarios. Modern tools, such as AgriShock, leverage these technologies to provide detailed predictions of how nuclear detonations might affect specific agricultural systems. This evolution reflects a growing awareness that the consequences of nuclear war extend far beyond immediate military objectives and pose existential risks to human civilization through their potential to disrupt the global food supply.
As these models become more sophisticated, they not only inform defense and policy strategies but also underscore the urgent need for international cooperation to prevent nuclear conflict. By understanding the full scope of environmental and agricultural impacts, stakeholders can better advocate for nuclear disarmament, improved crisis management protocols, and enhanced resilience in global food systems. The historical trajectory of nuclear conflict modeling thus highlights the intersection of military strategy, environmental science, and humanitarian concerns, illustrating the profound implications of nuclear weapons on the future of global security
¿Y? También tienen planes por si hay un apocalipsis zombie. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/CONOP_8888
Lo que sería negligente es no prepararse para todas las posibilidades. Si hay una guerra nuclear en Europa y se produce una hambruna tendran que evacuar a sus tropas para evitar que se los coman.
Estar en la OTAN es estar en el lado equivocado de la história.
#2 Hombre yo estaría muy preocupado siendo polaco
Bombardear Asia con armas nucleares o sus proximidades no tendrá vuelta atrás.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/379692458_Thresholds_of_Deterrence_The_Implications_of_Tactical_Nuclear_Use_in_Asymmetric_Conflicts
“ "Thresholds of Deterrence: The Implications of Tactical Nuclear Use in Asymmetric Conflicts" delves into this precarious intersection, exploring the strategic, legal, and moral quandaries posed by the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons. Through a hypothetical scenario involving Israel and Hezbollah, this paper scrutinizes the motivations behind nuclear strategy in asymmetric warfare, the international reactions such actions might provoke, and the profound ethical and humanitarian implications”