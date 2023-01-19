Portada
"Los pueblos de Europa están con Palestina y Sudáfrica", dijo Daly.
¿Y con Ucrania, Clare?
- Russia’s mobilisation along Ukraine border is ‘clearly defensive’, Wallace and Daly say
- Mick Wallace and Clare Daly ‘disgracing themselves’ over Ukraine, FF and FG politicians claim
- MEPs Wallace and Daly vote against call for tribunal to prosecute Russia for invasion of Ukraine.
- Tensions rise over Mick Wallace's and Clare Daly's views, con perlas como estas:
Discomfort had been growing with Wallace and Clare Daly for months, according to multiple MEPs and parliament sources, as Wallace tabled amendments on behalf of the group seeking to water down resolutions about Russia.
In one, he described the Ukraine’s 2014 Maidan revolution as a “US-orchestrated coup”, as Moscow sees it. In another, he sought to delete a note that the parliament “continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea”.
In speeches, both Wallace and Daly accused the European Parliament of being “anti-Russian”, with Daly asking why MEPs were so worked up about the arrest of poison-survivor and opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
He is, she claimed, a “vicious anti-immigrant racist”, before asking where was the outcry about the recent arrest of anti-lockdown protesters in Brussels. Her speech was republished by Russian state media.
But Flight MH17 brought the rift between Wallace and Hazekamp into the open, though Hazekamp declined to comment for this article. In a February amendment, Wallace sought to delete from a parliament resolution a mention that a Dutch-led investigation “confirmed that Flight MH17 had been downed with the use of a Buk surface-to-air missile supplied by the Kursk-based 53rd anti-aircraft brigade of the Russian Ground Forces”.
Clare Daly, miembro de honor del Club "von der Leyen con la doble vara de medir opuesta". El antiguo "Club anti imperialista a tiempo parcial"
Idoia Villanueva (Podemos), Manu Pineda (IU), María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop (Podemos), Ana Miranda (BNG), Izaskun Bilbao (PNV), Diana Riba (ERC) y Javier Nart (Renew), Miguel Urbán.
