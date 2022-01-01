La otra batalla pirenaica: Francia impide a Renfe operar trenes en sus vías

Portada
Lo de la SNCF es taaaan flagrante, que su propio tribunal de la competencia hace años que les saca los colores.
RAIL COMPETITION: WHY ARE THE RIVALS OF THE SNCF STRUGGLING SO MUCH TO SETTLE?
Valentin Grille with Raphaël Couderc
Many companies have expressed their interest in the French rail market. But only the Italian Trenitalia has advanced its pawns for the moment.
Competition is gradually strengthening in the rail sector. Next month, Trenitalia will operate two additional daily round trips on the Paris-Lyon line , five in all. But the transalpine company is the only one to be able to boast of such an incursion.
"The opening was a reality in some countries 30 years ago, in the 1990s. [...] We are among the last to open" accused Bernard Roman, the president of the Transport Regulatory Authority ( ART), in February on BFM Business .
While Le Train, RailCoop, Midnight Train or the Spanish Renfe have expressed plans to open major competing lines, they have not yet taken the plunge. In question, the difficulties of homologation of the material, in particular, which are similar to a real obstacle course.
There is a whole set of hassles, technical difficulties, which make it more complicated", explains the rail transport specialist, Gilles Dansart. "Part of the approval is provided by a service which depends on the SNCF passenger operator. So there is a suspicion of impediment to competition."
Clearly, the SNCF, both carrier and infrastructure manager, would try to delay the arrival of competition, believes the expert. What put off some foreign operators like Renfe.
A diagnosis shared half-word by Roberto Rinaudo, the president of Trenitalia France, this Tuesday on BFM Business .
There are problems of infrastructure differences, different technical characteristics from one country to another. This means that we have to do a lot of approvals, which is what we have done in recent years. And you have to negotiate with the SNCF network, because the network is saturated. It is a complex project, but our arrival shows that it is possible.
Not enough financial resources
In addition, other players, more modest, are still struggling to finance their projects.
"For new operators, it's really complicated because finding used rolling stock in Europe is not easy and therefore that means that the entry ticket is much higher."
This is the case, in particular, of RailCoop. This cooperative was to open a Bordeaux-Lyon line in December , at the center of its commercial positioning on transverse lines abandoned by the SNCF.
But the entry into service of the line is postponed, it has so far collected only 7 of the 30 million euros necessary for its operation. A public guarantee must make it possible to attract investors, but at least 50% of the money must be invested in equity.
In addition, RailCoop must renovate rolling stock sold by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, Alstom trains dating from the 90s. But manufacturers could not meet the deadline for 2022. The only line launched by RailCoop, a line freight between Aveyron and Haute-Garonne is not profitable.