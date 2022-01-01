Portada
La OTAN felicita a Ucrania por su victoria en Eurovisión y aborda su ampliación

La OTAN felicitó este domingo a Ucrania por su victoria en el festival de Eurovisión, celebrado el sábado en Italia, y consideró que ello muestra el "inmenso apoyo público" a ese país al comienzo de la segunda jornada de un encuentro informal de ministros de Exteriores de la alianza en Berlín.

Comentarios

Pelafustan
Una organizacion militar felicitando a un pais por su victoria en un concurso "musical"

Que desproposito de mundo, que distopico todo...

Propaganda everywhere.

blodhemn

#1 Es que Eurovisión si que es un arma de destrucción masiva .

A

#3 que no te oiga bush

Verdaderofalso

#1 algunas canciones podrían ser usadas como métodos de tortura en Guantánamo

L

Que decíamos de la política en Eurovisión? Menudo órgano de propaganda.....

Gaveta
#2 La misma Eurovisión lo deja claro en sus reglas:

(i) NON-POLITICAL EVENT

The ESC is a non-political event. All Participating Broadcasters, including the Host Broadcaster, shall be responsible to ensure that all necessary measures are undertaken within in their respective Delegations and teams to safeguard the interests and the integrity of the ESC and to make sure that the ESC shall in no case be politicized and/or instrumentalized and/or otherwise brought into disrepute in any way.


eurovision.tv


A la OTAN (y a la misma Unión Europea de Radiodifusión, creadora de tales reglas, también) simplemente se la suda.

Verdaderofalso

#4 también creo que prohibieron a Rusia participar por estar en guerra… pero Israel, Armenia y Azerbaiyán ya tal

Xtv

Pensaba que era el Mundo Today.

A

Esperemos que esta vez no pongan el sol negro como hicieron el 8-M

Stajanov
Al mismo tiempo en ese encuentro en Berlín están reunidos los ministros de agricultura porque no saben como sacar el grano de la exitosa Ucrania

Occidente tiene un nuevo dolor de cabeza: cómo exportar granos de Ucrania (RU)

nikon3500

Europa Unida

