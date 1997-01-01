La ONU denuncia que 97 empresas construyen asentamientos israelíes en los territorios palestinos

La Oficina de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos (OHCHR) ha denunciado que hay al menos 97 empresas --principalmente israelíes, pero también estadounidenses, británicas, neerlandesas, francesas, españolas y luxemburguesas-- que colaboran en la construcción de asentamientos israelíes en los territorios palestinos ocupados. El listado original de empresas que operan en estos territorios fue elaborado en 2020 por el mismo organismo e incluía un total de 112 compañías. Así, se han eliminado 15 empresas al considerar que "han cesado su acti..
La lista:
A. Business enterprises no longer involved in listed activities:
Business enterprise | Sub-paragraph of listed activity (2020 report) | State concerned
1. Amnon Mesilot Ltd. (e) Israel
2. Ashtrom Properties Ltd (g) Israel
3. Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. (g) Israel
4. Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd. (e), (f) Israel
5. Brand Industries Ltd. (g) Israel
6. Citadis Israel Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
7. Darban Investments Ltd. (g) Israel
8. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (g) Israel
9. General Mills Inc. (g) United States of
America
10. General Mills Israel Ltd. (g) Israel
11. Indorama Ventures P.C.L. (g) Thailand
12. Jerusalem Economy Ltd. (g) Israel
13. Municipal Bank Ltd. (f) Israel
14. Pelegas Ltd. (g) Israel
15. Zorganika Ltd. (g) Israel
B. Business enterprises involved in listed activities
Business enterprise | Sub-paragraph of listed activity (2020 report) | State concerned
1. Airbnb Inc. (e) United States of
America
2. American Israeli Gas Corporation Inc. (e), (g) Israel
3. Amir Marketing and Investment in
Agriculture Inc.
(g) Israel
4. Amos Hadar Properties and Investments
Ltd.
(g) Israel
5. Angel Bakeries (e), (g) Israel
6. Archivists Ltd. (g) Israel
7. Ariel Properties Group (e), (g) Israel
8. Ashtrom Industries Ltd. (g) Israel
9. Bank Hapoalim B.M. (e), (f), (g) Israel
10. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B. M. (e), (f), (g) Israel
11. Bank of Jerusalem Ltd. (e), (f), (g) Israel
12. Beit Haarchiv Ltd. (g) Israel
13. Bezeq the Israel Telecommunication Corp.
Ltd.
(e), (g) Israel
14. Booking.com B. V. (e) Netherlands
15. C Mer Industries Ltd. (b) Israel
16. Café Café Israel Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
17. Caliber 3 (d), (g) Israel
18. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
19. Cherriessa Ltd. (g) Israel
20. Chish Nofei Israel Ltd. (g) Israel
21. Comasco Ltd. (a) Israel
22. D.B.S Satellite Services Ltd.5
(e) Israel
23. Delek Group Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
24. Delta Israel Brands Ltd.6
(g) Israel
25. Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
26. Egis Rail (e) France
27. Egged Transportation Ltd.7
(e) Israel
28. Electra Afikim8
(e) Israel
29. EPR Systems Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
30. Extal Ltd. (g) Israel
31. Expedia Group Inc. (e) United States of
America
32. Field Produce Ltd. (g) Israel
33. Field Produce Marketing Ltd. (g) Israel
34. First International Bank of Israel Ltd. (e), (f), (g) Israel
35. Galshan Shvakim Ltd. (e), (d) Israel
36. Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative
Ltd.
(g) Israel
37. Hot Mobile Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
38. Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
39. Mivne Real Estate (K.D) Ltd.9
(g) Israel
40. Israel Discount Bank Ltd. (e), (f), (g) Israel
41. Israel Railways Corporation Ltd. (g), (h) Israel
42. Italek Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
43. J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd. (a) United Kingdom of
Great Britain and
Northern Ireland
44. Kavim Public Transportation Ltd. (e) Israel
45. Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd. (g) Israel
46. Matrix IT Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
47. Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
48. Mekorot Water Company Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
49. Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd. (e), (f), (g) Israel
50. Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd. (e) Israel
51. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (e), (f), (g) Israel
52. Modi’in Ezrachi Group Ltd. (d), (e), (g) Israel
53. Mordechai Aviv Tassiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd. (g) Israel
54. Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd. (e), (d) Israel
55. Naaman Group Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
56. Nof Yam Security Ltd. (e), (d) Israel
57. Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd. (g) Israel
58. Opodo Ltd. (e) United Kingdom of
Great Britain and
Northern Ireland
59. Partner Communication Company Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
60. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
61. Pelephone Communications Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
62. Proffimat S. R. Ltd. (g) Israel
63. Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma
Marketing 2006 Ltd.
(e), (g) Israel
64. Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing
Communications Ltd
(e), (g) Israel
65. Re/Max Israel (e), (g) Israel
66. Shalgal Food Ltd. (g) Israel
67. Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
68. Shufersal Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
69. Sonol Israel Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
70. Superbus Ltd. (e) Israel
71. Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd. (g) Israel
72. Tahal Group International B.V. (e) Netherlands
73. TripAdvisor Inc. (e) United States of
America
74. Twitoplast Ltd. (g) Israel
75. Unikowsky Maoz Ltd. (g) Israel
76. Zakai Agriculture Know-how and inputs
Ltd.
(g) Israel
77. ZF Development and Construction (g) Israel
78. ZMH Hammerman Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
79. Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd. (g) Israel
C. Business enterprises involved as parent companies:
Business enterprise | Sub-paragraph of listed activity (2020 report) | State concerned
80. Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd. (e), (g) Israel
81. Alstom S.A.10 (e), (g) France
82. Altice International Ltd.11 (e), (g) Luxembourg
83. Ashtrom Group Ltd. (g) Israel
84. Booking Holdings Inc. (e) United States of
America
85. Delta Galil Industries Ltd. (g) Israel
86. eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (e) Spain
87. Egis Group12 (e) France
88. Electra Group Ltd.13 (e), (g) Israel
89. Export Investment Company Ltd. (e), (f), (g) Israel
90. Hadar Group (g) Israel
91. Hamat Group Ltd. (g) Israel
92. Kardan N.V. (e) Netherlands
93. Mayer’s Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd. (e) Israel
94. Motorola Solutions Inc. (e), (d) United States of
America
95. Natoon Group (e), (d) Israel
96. Villar International Ltd. (g) Israel
D. Business enterprise involved as licensors or franchisors:
Business enterprise | Sub-paragraph of listed activity (2020 report) | State concerned
97. Greenkote P.L.C. (g) United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
--------------------------------------------------
(a) The supply of equipment and materials facilitating the construction and the expansion
of settlements and the wall, and associated infrastructure;
(b) The supply of surveillance and identification equipment for settlements, the wall and
checkpoints directly linked with settlements;
(c) The supply of equipment for the demolition of housing and property, the destruction of
agricultural farms, greenhouses, olive groves and crops;
(d) The supply of security services, equipment and materials to enterprises operating in
settlements;
(e) The provision of services and utilities supporting the maintenance and existence of
settlements, including transport;
(f) Banking and financial operations helping to develop, expand or maintain settlements
and their activities, including loans for housing and the development of businesses;
(g) The use of natural resources, in particular water and land, for business purposes;
(h) Pollution, and the dumping of waste in or its transfer to Palestinian villages;
(i) Captivity of the Palestinian financial and economic markets, as well as practices that
disadvantage Palestinian enterprises, including through restrictions on movement,
administrative and legal constraints;
(j) The use of benefits and reinvestments of enterprises owned totally or partially by
settlers for developing, expanding and maintaining the settlements.
Fuente: https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/documents/hrbodies/hrcouncil/sessions-regular/session31/database-hrc3136/23-06-30-Update-israeli-settlement-opt-database-hrc3136.pdf
#1 La única empresa española incluída es eDreams ODIGEO S.A., con clasificación (e): (e) The provision of services and utilities supporting the maintenance and existence of settlements, including transport;
eDreams ODIGEO SA (Wikipedia):
eDreams ODIGEO es una empresa española de viajes en línea fundada en 2011. La empresa surgió de la fusión de eDreams y de la agencia de viajes en línea GO Voyages, así como de la adquisición de Opodo. Cotiza en la Bolsa de Madrid.
eDreams ODIGEO es el mayor grupo en línea de viajes de Europa y el mayor distribuidor de vuelos en línea del mundo, con 40.000 destinos y 575 aerolíneas. La empresa vende vuelos, hoteles, paquetes de vacaciones, billetes de tren, alquiler de automóviles y seguros de viaje. Tiene su sede en Madrid y cuenta con más de 1700 empleados en todo el mundo.
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/EDreams_ODIGEO
#3 Gracias. Ya de con quién no contratar viajes
Lo de Palestina es un apartheid con todas las letras, pero por más que la ONU diga, Israel hará caso omiso. Solo cuando le gente les de la espalda harán caso. Y poco a poco gracias a las redes sociales, las barbaridades que se hacen ahí no se silencian. Harán lo que les de la gana y asesinarán niños (14 menores llevan ya en los que llevamos de 2023) pero ya se sabe lo que hacen . Y cada uno puede tomar sus conclusiones.
#2 Boicot, Sanciones, Desinversiones
La famosa autorregulación de la industria.