El mayor hospital de Gaza se queda sin electricidad y empieza a provocar la muerte de los primeros pacientes

El mayor hospital de Gaza se queda sin electricidad y empieza a provocar la muerte de los primeros pacientes

El hospital de Al Shifa, el mayor de Gaza, se ha quedado sin electricidad por los ataques de Israel, lo que está provocando la muerte de los primeros pacientes, anunció este sábado el Ministerio de Sanidad de la franja palestina.

Comentarios

Verdaderofalso

Y habrá quien aplauda…

V 3
K 34
Globo_chino

#2 Tristemente, mucha gente.

V 1
K 13
ZomIneck

#4 Pero solo sionistas. No creo que ningun ateo aplauda

V 1
K 16
sotillo

Mientras tanto en Europa …….

V 2
K 23
plutanasio
editado

V 1
K 20
