Manifestación en Oxford contra las "ciudades de 15 minutos".

Varios manifestantes caminan por la ciudad británica de Oxford protestando contra las ciudades de 15 minutos que se plantean. Relacionada: Los teóricos de la conspiración piensan que las ciudades transitables son realmente distopías de las prisiones al aire libre (Eng)
Los teóricos de la conspiración piensan que las ci...

. Relacionada: Carlos Moreno, creador de la 'ciudad de los 15 minutos', denuncia amenazas de grupos ultras: "Los ataques son permanentes"
Carlos Moreno, creador de la 'ciudad de los 15 min...

Relacionada: "Te encerrarán en tu barrio y no podrás salir": el plan de ciudades caminables que enloquece a los conspiracionistas
"Te encerrarán en tu barrio y no podrás salir...

Manifestación en Oxford contra las "ciudades de 15 minutos".

DaiTakara

"free our streets"

Cagonlaputa, es que ni el mundo today.

Verdaderofalso
#1 sabía que os gustaría

vomisa
#1 imbéciles, sin más.

(Los manifestantes)

DaiTakara
#10 sin duda, el verdadero problema es que los idiotas a menudo son más peligrosos que los malvados...

vomisa

#11 son muy ingeniosos

The_Ignorator

#12 Me has recordado a una frase que decía algo así: "No hay nada a prueba de tontos, son muy ingeniosos y se las arreglan muy bien para hacer que falle lo que sea"

Verdaderofalso
#11 #10 #13 #7 os vais a reír más https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11783265/amp/The-Project-host-Kate-Langbroek-slammed-15-minute-city-conspiracy-theory-compares-Galileo.html

Eibi6

Pero digo yo.... Que puedas ir andando en 15 minutos a todo no te impide coger el coche e ir a comprar el pan a Teruel si te apetece no? Simplemente te da más opciones/libertad

Garbns
#5 Porque han mezclado varias cosas, mira lo del filtro de tráfico también en Oxford que ya no suenan tan bien, lo del concepto de tenerlo todo a mano está bien, hasta que empiezas a mirar donde están los trabajos especializados o que no se pueden desplazar (industria, puertos, etc)

https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/roads-and-transport/connecting-oxfordshire/traffic-filters


The filters are not physical barriers but are time restrictions on six roads in the city intended to reduce the number of cars in Oxford.

Cars should not drive through the traffic filters without a permit while the traffic filter restriction is in operation. Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will monitor and enforce the restrictions.

It will be physically possible to drive through the filters during restricted times without a permit, but you will receive a penalty charge notice (PCN) if you do so.

Residents in Oxford and some areas just outside the city will be able to apply for a permit allowing them to drive through the traffic filters for up to 100 days each year.

Other Oxfordshire residents will be able to apply for a permit allowing them to drive through the traffic filters for up to 25 days each year.

b

#5 Tengo un familiar cuñado hispánicus que va soltando la tontada de los 15 minutos cada dos por tres y le digo "nadie te impide coger tu coche o el autobús e irte a comprar el pan, o lo que quieras". Me mira y me dice que lo de las ciudades de 15 minutos son para evitar eso mismo, que podamos desplazarnos libremente por nuestras zonas delimitadas a ese tiempo.

Me quedo a cuadros y termino la conversación. Esta gente está ensimismada en si mismos y no les puedes hacer entrar en razón, antes fué el tema vacunas y ahora toca el tema ciudades de 15 minutos.

Viven en su mundo.

Gry
Supongo que habrán ido todos allí en su coche particular y que además habrán aparcado a más de 15m del lugar de la manifestación.

S

Donde tengas que coger el coche para todo y tragues humo y atascos..... Si es que eso es vida!

Helianthemum

Salvo excepciones con diez minutos ya me sobra.

ChanzaEtChascarrillo

Casi que mejor si con la ZBE no va a ver dios que pueda ir en coche

l

El mundo de los tarados hijos de Internet.

