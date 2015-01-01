Manifestación en Oxford contra las "ciudades de 15 minutos".

Portada
#5 Porque han mezclado varias cosas, mira lo del filtro de tráfico también en Oxford que ya no suenan tan bien, lo del concepto de tenerlo todo a mano está bien, hasta que empiezas a mirar donde están los trabajos especializados o que no se pueden desplazar (industria, puertos, etc)
https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/roads-and-transport/connecting-oxfordshire/traffic-filters
The filters are not physical barriers but are time restrictions on six roads in the city intended to reduce the number of cars in Oxford.
Cars should not drive through the traffic filters without a permit while the traffic filter restriction is in operation. Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will monitor and enforce the restrictions.
It will be physically possible to drive through the filters during restricted times without a permit, but you will receive a penalty charge notice (PCN) if you do so.
Residents in Oxford and some areas just outside the city will be able to apply for a permit allowing them to drive through the traffic filters for up to 100 days each year.
Other Oxfordshire residents will be able to apply for a permit allowing them to drive through the traffic filters for up to 25 days each year.
#5 Tengo un familiar cuñado hispánicus que va soltando la tontada de los 15 minutos cada dos por tres y le digo "nadie te impide coger tu coche o el autobús e irte a comprar el pan, o lo que quieras". Me mira y me dice que lo de las ciudades de 15 minutos son para evitar eso mismo, que podamos desplazarnos libremente por nuestras zonas delimitadas a ese tiempo.
Me quedo a cuadros y termino la conversación. Esta gente está ensimismada en si mismos y no les puedes hacer entrar en razón, antes fué el tema vacunas y ahora toca el tema ciudades de 15 minutos.
Viven en su mundo.
Cagonlaputa, es que ni el mundo today.