Publicado hace 39 minutos por guillersk a nypost.com
Hamas acepta con condiciones la oferta estadounidense de alto el fuego (EN)

Hamas acepta con condiciones la oferta estadounidense de alto el fuego (EN)

Hamas aceptó el sábado una propuesta para un acuerdo de alto el fuego y liberación de rehenes con Israel, respaldado por Estados Unidos, después de abandonar su demanda más intransigente: que el Estado judío prometa un fin total a la guerra de nueve meses en Gaza, dijeron funcionarios egipcios y de Hamas.

Comentarios

Verdaderofalso

Va Israel a retirarse de Gaza?

madstur

Israeli officials told Axios they were concerned that if they agreed to Hamas’ written commitment demands, the terror group would be able to indefinitely drag out the discussions about the deal’s second phase.

It would be difficult for Israel to then resume fighting without it being seen as a violating the agreement, and could cause the United Nations Security Council to impose a ceasefire without securing all the hostages release, the officials said.

Y este es el motivo por el que los psicópatas asesinos no van a aceptar el acuerdo. Una disculpa para seguir aniquilando a todo un Estado.

Titular alternativo

"Hamas acepta con condiciones la oferta estadounidense de alto el fuego para darle tiempo a Israel a rearmarse."

