Estamos desarrollando esta nueva version. Puedes volver a la anterior versión de Menéame.

Portada
Hace 59 minutos | Por Ergo a abc.es
Publicado hace 59 minutos por Ergo a abc.es
Guerra en Ucrania: día 20 | Zelenski denuncia que la invasión rusa se ha cobrado ya la vida de 97 niños

Guerra en Ucrania: día 20 | Zelenski denuncia que la invasión rusa se ha cobrado ya la vida de 97 niños

 abc.es

- Naciones Unidas eleva a más de 690 los civiles muertos en la guerra de Ucrania. El Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos ha elevado a 691, 48 de ellas menores, los civiles muertos en Ucrania en el marco del conflicto con Rusia. El organismo de la ONU ha explicado que 135 de los fallecidos son hombres y 99 son mujeres, si bien aún no se ha logrado conocer el sexo de la mayoría de las víctimas, pues 409 adultos y 30 menores están aún por identificar. Asimismo ha situado en 1.143 los civiles heridos, 62 de ellos menores d

- Naciones Unidas eleva a más de 690 los civiles muertos en la guerra de Ucrania. El Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos ha elevado a 691, 48 de ellas menores, los civiles muertos en Ucrania en el marco del conflicto con Rusia. El organismo de la ONU ha explicado que 135 de los fallecidos son hombres y 99 son mujeres, si bien aún no se ha logrado conocer el sexo de la mayoría de las víctimas, pues 409 adultos y 30 menores están aún por identificar. Asimismo ha situado en 1.143 los civiles heridos, 62 de ellos menores d

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 12 12

Comentarios

spirito

¿Ha hecho balance de las muertes durante su mandato en la zona del Donbass?

V10
K105
llanerosolitario
editado

#3 Calla calla que eso no vende ni interesa a los de arriba.

V6
K79
Verdaderofalso

Mas lleva la ocupación israelí

V6
K68
A

#1 #Whatabout

V1
K16
Maputo.

#1 Puestos a hacer demagogia, más lleva el hambre

V1
K17
b

#1 ¿y eso lo tiene que decir Zelenski?

V1
K21
lorips

#1 Visto así todavía faltan niños por morir para que te parezca mal.

Incluso a ETA le queda margen.

V0
K11
Jairomdoc

ihl-databases.icrc.org
La Convención de Ginebra establece que un civil que toma parte en un conflicto armado deja de ser considerado como tal cuando toma las armas.
Article 51(3) of the 1977 Additional Protocol I provides that civilians shall enjoy protection against the dangers arising from military operations “unless and for such time as they take a direct part in hostilities”
Section 5.2 of the 1999 UN Secretary-General’s Bulletin provides that civilians shall enjoy protection against the dangers arising from military operations, “unless and for such time as they take a direct part in hostilities”
Article 13(3) of the 1977 Additional Protocol II provides that civilians shall enjoy protection against the dangers arising from military operations “unless and for such time as they take a direct part in hostilities”


Por países:
Australia’s Defence Force Manual (1994) states: “Civilians are only protected as long as they refrain from taking a direct part in hostilities.”
Belgium’s Teaching Manual for Soldiers states: “A civilian who takes up arms logically loses the protection granted to civilians and may be attacked.”
Canada’s LOAC Manual (1999) states: “Civilians who take a direct part in hostilities (other than a levée en masse) are unlawful combatants. They lose their protection as civilians and become legitimate targets for such time as they take a direct part in hostilities.”
France’s LOAC Summary Note (2000) states: “Civilians may not be attacked, unless they participate directly in hostilities.”
Italy’s LOAC Elementary Rules Manual (1991) provides: “Civilians may not participate directly in hostilities and may not be attacked, unless they take a direct part in hostilities.”
Spain’s LOAC Manual (2007) states: “Civilians must not take a direct part in hostilities. They must not be attacked unless they take a direct part in the armed conflict.”
The US Field Manual (1956) states: “Persons who are not members of the armed forces … who bear arms or engage in other conduct hostile to the enemy thereby deprive themselves of many of the privileges attaching to the members of the civilian population”

V1
K22
Jairomdoc

¿Cuántos de esos "civiles" eran en realidad civiles armados? Ojo, que en la propaganda y las estadísticas de guerra este pequeño detalle suele pasar desapercibido.

"Naciones Unidas eleva a más de 690 los civiles muertos en la guerra de Ucrania. El Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos ha elevado a 691, 48 de ellas menores, los civiles muertos en Ucrania en el marco del conflicto con Rusia."
No aclaran si son civiles propiamente dicho, o milicianos combatientes ("civiles armados").

V1
K21
tul

#5 me recuerda cuando los medios hablaban de "civiles" muertos por los insurgentes irakies cuando en realidad eran mercenarios de blackwater

V0
K11
Verdaderofalso

#8 esa empresa que tuvo que cambiar de nombre por problemas de marketing?

V0
K14
tul

#10 creo que ahora se llama academi
en.wikipedia.org(company)
es.wikipedia.org

V0
K11