Guerra en Ucrania: día 20 | Zelenski denuncia que la invasión rusa se ha cobrado ya la vida de 97 niños

ihl-databases.icrc.org
La Convención de Ginebra establece que un civil que toma parte en un conflicto armado deja de ser considerado como tal cuando toma las armas.
Article 51(3) of the 1977 Additional Protocol I provides that civilians shall enjoy protection against the dangers arising from military operations “unless and for such time as they take a direct part in hostilities”
Section 5.2 of the 1999 UN Secretary-General’s Bulletin provides that civilians shall enjoy protection against the dangers arising from military operations, “unless and for such time as they take a direct part in hostilities”
Article 13(3) of the 1977 Additional Protocol II provides that civilians shall enjoy protection against the dangers arising from military operations “unless and for such time as they take a direct part in hostilities”
Por países:
Australia’s Defence Force Manual (1994) states: “Civilians are only protected as long as they refrain from taking a direct part in hostilities.”
Belgium’s Teaching Manual for Soldiers states: “A civilian who takes up arms logically loses the protection granted to civilians and may be attacked.”
Canada’s LOAC Manual (1999) states: “Civilians who take a direct part in hostilities (other than a levée en masse) are unlawful combatants. They lose their protection as civilians and become legitimate targets for such time as they take a direct part in hostilities.”
France’s LOAC Summary Note (2000) states: “Civilians may not be attacked, unless they participate directly in hostilities.”
Italy’s LOAC Elementary Rules Manual (1991) provides: “Civilians may not participate directly in hostilities and may not be attacked, unless they take a direct part in hostilities.”
Spain’s LOAC Manual (2007) states: “Civilians must not take a direct part in hostilities. They must not be attacked unless they take a direct part in the armed conflict.”
The US Field Manual (1956) states: “Persons who are not members of the armed forces … who bear arms or engage in other conduct hostile to the enemy thereby deprive themselves of many of the privileges attaching to the members of the civilian population”
¿Cuántos de esos "civiles" eran en realidad civiles armados? Ojo, que en la propaganda y las estadísticas de guerra este pequeño detalle suele pasar desapercibido.
"Naciones Unidas eleva a más de 690 los civiles muertos en la guerra de Ucrania. El Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos ha elevado a 691, 48 de ellas menores, los civiles muertos en Ucrania en el marco del conflicto con Rusia."
No aclaran si son civiles propiamente dicho, o milicianos combatientes ("civiles armados").
#5 me recuerda cuando los medios hablaban de "civiles" muertos por los insurgentes irakies cuando en realidad eran mercenarios de blackwater
