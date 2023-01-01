Portada
El Grupo Wagner denuncia que es víctima de un boicot del Kremlin que le ha dejado incomunicado

El pulso entre el grupo Wagner y el Kremlin ha alcanzado una dimensión desconocida. Los mercenarios de Yevgueni Prigozhin se han quedado incomunicados y abandonados a su suerte en Bajmut, después de que el ministerio de Defensa les cortara las comunicaciones.

Comentarios

Constante

Rusistán en estado puro.

JungSpinoza
editado

#1 Ha llegado la hora de dejar de mandar armas a Ucrania y empezar a mandar piolets y ventanas a Rusia.

S

Pues que se jodan estos nazis. 

oidalG

según el Instituto para el Estudio de la Guerra (ISW, por sus siglas en inglés)

https://www.understandingwar.org/who-we-are

manbobi
editado

#12 Esos son los que dicen las cosas al revés y panfletoejercitos lo repite. Unos cracks. Lo de think tank es porque dicen lo que quieren creer.

manbobi

Es dramático...

Fuente, mis huevos morenos

editado

editado

editado

Magog

No olvidemos que son mercenarios, so se deben a nadie mas que al dinero, que nadie esperen que hagan la de los Suizos en el saco de Roma, porque no va a pasar, como les saquen un buen talonario, пока

hatunruna

Es lo que pasa cuando su lider es un cocinero con 'suerte' de ser amigo del putin.

Enésimo_strike

#4 mira de quien era cocinero el padre de Valdimiro Putin

Leni14

Pues si se han quedado sin clientes y se venden al mejor postor.... se de uno que busca soldados.

manbobi

#5 Tienen querencia por el centrismo exacerbado?

Gandark_S1rk

Pobres mercenarios! es que nadie va a pensar en ellos?

