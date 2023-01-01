El Grupo Wagner denuncia que es víctima de un boicot del Kremlin que le ha dejado incomunicado

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#1 Ha llegado la hora de dejar de mandar armas a Ucrania y empezar a mandar piolets y ventanas a Rusia.
según el Instituto para el Estudio de la Guerra (ISW, por sus siglas en inglés)
https://www.understandingwar.org/who-we-are
#12 Esos son los que dicen las cosas al revés y panfletoejercitos lo repite. Unos cracks. Lo de think tank es porque dicen lo que quieren creer.
#6 ¿Quieres un link al telegram de Prigozhin?
Yevgueni Prigozhin, al frente de la sangrienta organización paramilitar ha optado por expresar públicamente el boicot al que le somete el gobierno. «Para que deje de pedir munición me desconectaron todos los teléfonos de comunicación especial en todas las oficinas y en todas las unidades», protestó en su cuenta de Telegram.
#10 Estaría bien ese link, si. Porque vengo de buscarlo y el enlace que aparece en varias noticias clon de esta no dice lo que nos cuentan aquí. O directamente no lleva ni a Telegram.
#18 Ese es el que ya había visto. Traducción de Google (a inglés porque por algún motivo se entiende mejor que a castellano directamente):
#19 Yo he visto el de que los trapos sucios se lavan dentro de la cabaña:
We publish a request from the editors of the LIVE24 edition and the answer:
Good afternoon, Evgeny Viktorovich!
You often speak publicly about the lack of ammunition, blaming certain officials for this. There is an alternative opinion that in connection with the NWO, the Russians should postpone the showdown and rally against a common enemy, and not wash dirty linen in public.
To what extent do you think this position is justified?
We publish the commentary of E.V. Prigogine:
“I, of course, agree with those who believe that dirty linen cannot be taken out of the hut. And if this rubbish had been waiting for a day or two or three, or for some other time, then, of course, we could have waited. However, we are talking about the lives of our fighters. It takes decades to make a soldier. You can't joke with human life. Mothers will have to explain where their children have gone. Therefore, on the one hand, the proverb correctly says that dirty linen should not be taken out of the hut. But if you do not endure it, then the hut will be overgrown with shit. And many, many generations of Russians will live in this hut.”
367.8K views16:38
#21 Pues dentro del link le he dado a "Context" y me lleva aquí:
https://t.me/s/Prigozhin_hat/2817
Y ahí Chrome te lo traduce automaticamente al inglés si quieres
#25 Yo tampoco entiendo ruso, me ayudo del traductor para los textos. En el Telegram del tipo este lo que se ve es mayormente discurso patriótico. Pero la cuestión es que el supuesto post que enlazan donde dice eso. . . no lo dice. O yo no lo veo al menos, si lo ve alguien que lo ponga. Ni tampoco veo nada que sugiera lo que se afirma en estas noticias.
#26
Aquí tienes otra nota traducida en la que le entrevistan:
https://m.vk.com/wall-177427428_2229
"1313 We publish a request from the editorial office of LIVE24 and the answer:
Dear Evgeny Viktorovich, during the week the issue was discussed with the mobilized, who asked in PMC “Wagner". You also mentioned that the ammunition is not as smooth as we would like. Tell me, please, has the issue of ammunition been resolved, and what about the mobilized 352nd regiment?
We publish the comment of E.V. Prigozhin:
“As for the mobilized, on March 2 in the evening I was informed that all the documents for them were signed, the mobilized went towards the location of the Wagner PMC. On the way, they were intercepted by the military police, first returned back, and then, as I was informed, they were scattered on various regiments - in order not to go on about and not let them go to the Wagner PMC.
As for ammunition, documents were signed on February 22 in the evening, on February 23 instructions were given for shipment, but to date most of the ammunition has not been shipped. So far, we understand what the reasons are – the usual bureaucracy or betrayal. ”
https://www.businessinsider.com/wagner-boss-yevgeny-prigozhin-vladimir-putin-cut-him-off-2023-3
Kadirov puso a caldo a Putin durante la ofensiva Ucraniana. Le llamaba blando cada pocos días.
Después de la movilización calló la boca.
Ahora este no para de rajar. Hace dos o tres días decía que si no le dan lo que quiere y no cae Bajmut, podía derrumbarse todo el frente.
Su política de comunicación es dudosa. Necesitan un jefe de prensa.
Yo me quedo con que se están vaciando arsenales a toda hostia en los dos bandos y que en occidente la industria pivota hacia la producción conjunta para una guerra de larga duración. De Rusia ni puta idea porque solo hablan para presumir y siempre mienten pero sobre industria no les he oído nada.
Tenemos guerra para rato.
Yevgueni Prigozhin, al frente de la sangrienta organización paramilitar ha optado por expresar públicamente el boicot al que le somete el gobierno. «Para que deje de pedir munición me desconectaron todos los teléfonos de comunicación especial en todas las oficinas y en todas las unidades», protestó en su cuenta de Telegram.