Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por Tkachenko a larazon.es
Publicado hace 1 hora por Tkachenko a larazon.es
Grave tiroteo entre soldados de Egipto e Israel en la frontera de Rafah

Grave tiroteo entre soldados de Egipto e Israel en la frontera de Rafah

 larazon.es

El choque ha dejado de momento un militar egipcio herido

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 292 7

Comentarios

Huginn
editado

Israel vs La Razón en portada


PS: Creo que "ganará" Marhuenda

V 1
K 21
reithor

#1 Igual es que, sin que sirva de precedente, están informando de algo.

V 0
K 10
H
editado

#1 Dejémoslo en: "Israel vs la razón

V 2
K 52
Globo_chino

Se saben impunes.

V 1
K 20
Rayder

"Two Egyptian soldiers were killed in a clash with the occupation forces at the Rafah crossing, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation:

No casualties among the Israeli army after an exchange of fire with Egyptian forces."

V 0
K 15
Trolencio

Nianianianianiaaaaaaa 🎶

V 0
K 13
DocendoDiscimus

¿Posible escalada?

V 0
K 12
Candidatas
34
meneos
actualidad El ex concejal de Ponferrada condenado por intentar matar a su mujer vuelve al banquillo
42
meneos
actualidad Grave tiroteo entre soldados de Egipto e Israel en la frontera de Rafah
35
meneos
actualidad Muere asesinado el actor de 'Hospital General' Johnny Wactor a los 37 años cuando trataba de impedir un robo
22
meneos
actualidad Nueva variante de Covid: los casos se han triplicado en los últimos 14 días
43
meneos
actualidad La instrucción del juez que investiga a Begoña Gómez: de los ‘lloros’ contra el fiscal a las meteduras de pata
47
meneos
actualidad Lanzan a las vías del Metro de Madrid a un joven para robarle el móvil y un reloj
27
meneos
actualidad El Ayuntamiento de Madrid da dos meses a la pareja de Ayuso para que legalice las obras que hizo sin permiso
39
meneos
actualidad El profesor expedientado de Calahorra es miembro del tribunal de las próximas oposiciones de La Rioja para docentes
21
meneos
actualidad El enemigo número uno de Milei. Santiago Cuneo
57
meneos
actualidad Israelíes bailando y coreando lemas genocidas en un club [EN]
43
meneos
actualidad Suspendidas las oposiciones a Policía Municipal de Madrid por un error en el examen: no coincidían las preguntas con las respuestas
27
meneos
actualidad Los bancos europeos en Rusia se enfrentan a "muchísimos riesgos", dice Yellen (EN)
44
meneos
actualidad Trump abucheado al tratar de conquistar votos de libertarios: el republicano intentó obtener apoyos en las filas del Partido Libertario pero solo recibió rechiflas e insultos
26
meneos
actualidad "Lo que ha acabado con los chistes de mariquitas no han sido los progres". El Gran Wyoming habla sobre Abogados Cristianos y los límites del humor