Israel vs La Razón en portada
PS: Creo que "ganará" Marhuenda
#1 Igual es que, sin que sirva de precedente, están informando de algo.
#1 Dejémoslo en: "Israel vs la razón
Se saben impunes.
"Two Egyptian soldiers were killed in a clash with the occupation forces at the Rafah crossing, according to Israeli media.
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation:
No casualties among the Israeli army after an exchange of fire with Egyptian forces."
Nianianianianiaaaaaaa 🎶
¿Posible escalada?
