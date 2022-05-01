Gorillas, el gigante de las compras en 10 minutos, se va de España: han durado menos de un año

Portada
#2
Porque captas capital que permite a sus creadores vivir muy durante un tiempo, hasta que monten otro y puedan vivir del dinero de los inversores del nuevo negocio.
Esto existe desde hace mucho tiempo (mira Donald Trump) pero es que ahora se está poniendo de moda.
#8
Uno de mis primeros contactos con el mundo profesional fue con un elemento de esos (vía dos compañeros que curraban para él) Su modus operandi era fundar una empresa, operar un tiempo, dejar el pufo y volver a empezar. De aquella le funcionaba, ahora, pues no sé. Igual hasta se ha muerto de viejo.
#6 Yo lo sabía por un envío de hace unos meses y por la publi en youtube.
#2 No son imposibles, hay sitios donde funcionan. Y tampoco son exactamente innecesarios, pero hay una parte que se cubre con otros servicios, por lo que la competencia es muy alta. Mensajería ultra-urgente ya hay, compra del día a domicilio no ya en el día, sino en menos de 2h ya hay, comida a domicilio ya hay... Al final accedes a cosas parecidas, pero por otros sistemas.
#3 Realmente el negoció existía desde hace décadas.
Mi madre en los 70 trabajó para una empresa de éstas, era una oficina en la que llamaban los ricachos y pedían cualquier cosa de conveniencia, desde un cartón de tabaco a una cuidadora para los niños, una enfermera para ponerte una inyección o una botella de cava.
Los precios como 5-10 veces el "precio de mercado" y la clientela lo pagaba por comodidad así que era totalmente sostenible.
Gorillas getir etc prometen el mismo servicio pero pagando 1,05 o 1,1 el "precio de mercado" y no, con pedidos de dos litros de Coca-Cola y Doritos no se paga todo eso.
Y unas campañas de captación super agresivas que mucha gente estaba pagando el primer pedido más barato que en una tienda de barrio. Y después del primer pedido no repetían.
Una vez quemado el dinero del marketing, a plegar y hasta otra ronda de inversión.
Comunicado oficial de la compañía a sus trabajadores:
Dear Crew,
There are some days that people never forget in their lives. Unfortunately, today is one of those days for Gorillas and for me. When things impact our people, it’s emotional and challenging to find the right things to say.
That’s why I will begin with the facts.
Today I have to announce a reduction in our global workforce. To ensure no one feels alone in this, I want to share with you as much information as possible. In this message I will cover:
1- Why & how are we taking this decision
2- The next steps today & this week
3- What we are doing for our people who are leaving
Why & how are we taking this decision
We are currently experiencing a unique wealth and money transfer in the capital markets that changes the world economy. Over the course of the last 24 months trillions of dollars have been injected into the economy, which created a tremendous growth wave for the world. Everyone was a winner, everyone had access to capital and all companies had high valuations. This was also favorable for Gorillas.
Two months ago in March, the markets turned upside down, and since then the situation has continued to worsen. Very rapidly, greed in the markets was replaced with cautiousness. And tech companies, especially low or negative margin tech companies, are facing a very strong headwind.
The result of this new reality is that wealth and money are being transferred to low risk profitable businesses. This will kick-off a natural selection process in our q-commerce industry.
Nine months ago, we realized what was coming and took steps to adjust our risk profile. We raised a 1bn USD investment round and radically shifted our focus from growth to efficiency. Since then we have placed Gorillas onto a clear path to profitability while growing 3X.
As we follow the markets, three things seem clearer day by day:
Firstly, the recovery in the markets will take longer than expected.
Secondly, these challenging times will define the winners in our industry.
And third is, although Gorillas is in the pole position to win, we need more fundamental changes to strengthen our position.
I’m proud of all of you. Proud of how we navigated through a very dynamic market so far.
In January 2020 there were 30 players in our industry.
In January 2021 only 15 remained
In January 2022 you can count 4.
And now the stage of the final 4 begins, where one year from now there will be only 1-2 players remaining.
Gorillas will be this player. And this requires a new plan.
Together with our leadership team, we have developed this plan. The plan that will strengthen Gorillas further and ensure that the legacy we have built together grows stronger. With this new plan, we will be much more precise with what we do, and how and where we do it. This will align our priorities to our cost structure.
We believe this is a plan that allows us to win in the market, but this is also a plan that comes at a high cost. We had to make some hard decisions. Let me tell you the main ones.
1- We will increase our investments in our core markets: Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, France, and the US - where we make 90% of our revenue and are on a clear path to profitability. For Italy, Spain, Denmark and Belgium, very attractive markets in their own rights, we are looking at all possible strategic options for the Gorillas brand.
2- We will tighten our global headquarters by refocusing our presence to Berlin, to our new office in Germany.
3- We will sharpen our focus around our customers and brand.
As a result, today, 300 of our global office teammates will have to leave us. I’m incredibly sad to part ways with our people who have built a one of a kind story. Please know that this decision does not reflect personal performance. I am and always will be grateful for your hard work and contribution to bring Gorillas to where it is today.
We will do our very best to support our impacted global office team mates.
I have no words to describe how difficult it is to deliver this news to you. Even though it is my duty as a leader to make tough business decisions, it is also my responsibility to care for the ones that make everything we do possible: our crew. We have identified ways to ensure that everyone is supported financially and for their next steps.
It is a time of change
I know this is a lot of news to digest. While it might seem like there are many changes happening at once, it’s important to see the common purpose - positioning and focusing our company for a successful future.
To our global office team, some final words to our teammates that have to leave us today:
From today onwards, keeping your legacy at its best will be our northstar. I promise to do my personal best for this.
We will continue to build on top of what you have built to ensure you can always be proud of having played a part in this.
I know you might feel frustration above everything else. This same frustration led me to build Gorillas after being impacted myself. I encourage you to be frustrated. To me, to markets, to the company. And then channel this frustration to create your own, new legacy.
You can always reach out to me personally. Once again, I’m incredibly grateful for what you have brought to Gorillas and I’d like to thank each and every one of you.
Kagan
