Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#8 Former British special forces soldiers could soon be dispatched to help build Hamas-free “gated communities” in Gaza.
The proposal involves Israel engaging private military contractors to create safe zones for the delivery of aid and assist with reconstruction of the war-torn enclave.
According to several Israeli news outlets, Mordechai “Moti” Kahana, an Israeli-American businessman who runs Global Delivery Company (GDC), is poised to win a $200 million (£154 million) contract.
If the deal is signed, Mr Kahana says GDC intends to divide the strip into a series of Hamas-free “bubbles” or “gated communities” for Palestinians.
Movement between the bubbles would be controlled by GDC and a UK private security contractor with access to former British special forces troops, he adds.
“These are British special forces. They know what they’re doing. These are people who have fought terrorism all their lives,” he told Israeli media this week.
“If something happens, we will convey the message to the residents of Gaza: ‘You don’t want to mess with us.’ They will understand that a new sheriff has arrived in the city.”
GDC has said that ‘well-trained private security is the only realistic way’ to deliver aid to Gaza Credit: Abir Sultan/Shutterstock
Mr Kahana, who started his career in New York as a taxi driver, said he would not name the British security firm involved until a deal was signed.
GDC is known to have worked previously with Constellis, the US company that took control of Blackwater, an infamous mercenary company that operated in Iraq.
Constellis is listed as an official partner on GDC’s website and GDC and Constellis have worked together in Ukraine. Constellis also owns the Olive Group, one of Britain’s biggest military-grade private security firms.
“GDC and its subcontractor have had extensive discussions with the Israeli government including the Ministry of Defense, the Israeli Defense Forces, and the Prime Minister’s Office on the modalities for this initiative,” GDC said in a statement.
It said that “well-trained private security is the only realistic way” to deliver aid to Gaza, adding: “Personnel working for our security sub-contractor are trained and equipped for non-lethal and lethal methods of crowd control. They are trained to use deadly force only as a last resort.”
Mr Kahana has tweeted: ‘Terrorists will get a bullet’
Israel is reported to have been trying to engage private military contractors in Gaza for at least six months.
Several non-governmental organisations have pulled out or greatly restricted their operations after aid convoys, warehouses and shelters have come under attack.
The UN and other international agencies have also had to curtail humanitarian activity in the enclave because of the ferocity of the fighting there.
Israel has also ruled out accepting help from the Palestinian Authority.
With aid once again all but grinding to a halt in the north of Gaza for two weeks in October, Israel has come under immense international pressure to act.
On Oct 16, the US sent a letter to the Israeli government demanding it improve the humanitarian situation within 30 days or risk violating US laws governing foreign military assistance, suggesting US military aid could be in jeopardy.
Yet, the idea of working with Mr Kahana and mercenaries more generally would entail huge costs and risks of its own.
‘Terrorists will get a bullet’
As Drop Site News, an independent news outlet, reported this week, Mr Kahana’s vision for a humanitarian operation in Gaza is in many respects bizarre, if not fanciful. With the delivery of aid conditioned on the Gazans, it is going to pass biometric tests to determine if they are “terrorists” or not.
“Terrorists will get a bullet,” he vowed on X, formerly Twitter.
In response to questions from Drop Site News about the gated communities he hopes to create, Mr Kahana added that it would be “similar to Miami without [a] golf course and swimming pool”.
“It won’t be [a] ghetto,” he wrote. “They can go in and out anytime but it will have the goal of safe and secure communities with local Palestinian leadership and government.”
("Comunidades cerradas libres de Hamás" no te suena a neolengua?)