Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por Tkachenko a telegraph.co.uk
Publicado hace 1 hora por Tkachenko a telegraph.co.uk
Ex fuerzas especiales británicas listas para entregar ayuda a las nuevas "comunidades cerradas" de Gaza (EN)

Ex fuerzas especiales británicas listas para entregar ayuda a las nuevas "comunidades cerradas" de Gaza (EN)

 telegraph.co.uk

Israel se dispone a contratar contratistas militares privados para crear "burbujas" seguras para los palestinos

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 38 11

Comentarios

tsumy

Espera, que como el concepto de campo de concentración y genocidio no vende bien, parace que ahora quieren crear un zoo de palestinos ¿?

Si no ya me explicará que entiende Israel por crear burbujas seguros para palestinos

V 5
K 80
Tkachenko
autor

¡Ojo que esto es muy fuerte!

V 4
K 72
El_Tio_Istvan

Del SAS a las SS. Tiene su lógica.

V 4
K 72
Supercinexin

Es un trabajo de riesgo, desde luego. A los últimos exfuerzasespeciales UKanianos que fueron para allá a proteger a una ONG les acribillaron a tiros los mismos israelitas. Que anden con cuidado.

V 3
K 61
Tkachenko
autor
editado

#2 están perfeccionando el campo de concentración, nada de "ONG's"
("Comunidades cerradas libres de Hamás" no te suena a neolengua?)

V 6
K 97
pkreuzt

Se dice "carceleros".

V 3
K 55
Candidatas
47
meneos
actualidad Periodista israelí vuela un edificio civil en el sur del Líbano
39
meneos
actualidad Las rentas del trabajo disminuyen y crecen las desigualdades
59
meneos
actualidad La Guardia Civil desmiente a Robles y compra munición a una empresa de Israel por 6,6 millones
56
meneos
actualidad EEUU pone la primera piedra contra las reseñas falsas donde más duele. A partir de ahora la gente se lo va a pensar dos veces
29
meneos
actualidad La joven a la que el PSOE de Valladolid pidió que retirara la denuncia por acoso contra un compañero
39
meneos
actualidad Dos millones de personas salieron a la capital, Sanaá, en lealtad a los líderes mártires y en apoyo a Gaza y el Líbano
34
meneos
actualidad Juan Bueno (PP) nos insulta y amenaza con una querella por destapar irregularidades en una "consulta popular" donde podía votarse suplantando identidades
23
meneos
actualidad Hospitalizado un astronautas de la NASA que amerizó en Florida tras 8 meses en el espacio
21
meneos
actualidad Ex fuerzas especiales británicas listas para entregar ayuda a las nuevas "comunidades cerradas" de Gaza (EN)
29
meneos
actualidad Detenido un hombre de 56 años por prostituir y agredir sexualmente a seis menores en Palencia
49
meneos
actualidad Níger cierra definitivamente la despensa nuclear de Francia
43
meneos
actualidad Detenidas tres médicas en Huesca por lesiones, estafa, revelación de secretos o falsedad documental
40
meneos
actualidad La hemeroteca que deja en mal lugar a Errejón
22
meneos
actualidad Las guerras bíblicas de “autodefensa” de Israel: el mito de los “siete frentes de guerra”
Tkachenko
autor

Con este párrafo tengo más que suficiente

Si se firma el acuerdo, dice Kahana, el GDC pretende dividir la franja en una serie de “burbujas” o “comunidades cerradas” libres de Hamás para los palestinos.

El movimiento entre las burbujas estaría controlado por GDC y un contratista de seguridad privado del Reino Unido con acceso a ex tropas de las fuerzas especiales británicas, añade.

“Son fuerzas especiales británicas. Saben lo que hacen. Son personas que han luchado contra el terrorismo toda su vida”, dijo a los medios israelíes esta semana.

“Si algo sucede, transmitiremos a los habitantes de Gaza el mensaje: ‘No queréis meteros con nosotros’. Entenderán que ha llegado un nuevo sheriff a la ciudad”.

V 3
K 53
Gilbebo

Burbujas cerradas, delivery by JustEat.

V 0
K 11
A

Me sale muro de pago
Alguien puede pegar el texto?

V 0
K 6
D

#8 Former British special forces soldiers could soon be dispatched to help build Hamas-free “gated communities” in Gaza.

The proposal involves Israel engaging private military contractors to create safe zones for the delivery of aid and assist with reconstruction of the war-torn enclave.

According to several Israeli news outlets, Mordechai “Moti” Kahana, an Israeli-American businessman who runs Global Delivery Company (GDC), is poised to win a $200 million (£154 million) contract.

If the deal is signed, Mr Kahana says GDC intends to divide the strip into a series of Hamas-free “bubbles” or “gated communities” for Palestinians.

Movement between the bubbles would be controlled by GDC and a UK private security contractor with access to former British special forces troops, he adds.

“These are British special forces. They know what they’re doing. These are people who have fought terrorism all their lives,” he told Israeli media this week.

“If something happens, we will convey the message to the residents of Gaza: ‘You don’t want to mess with us.’ They will understand that a new sheriff has arrived in the city.”

GDC has said that ‘well-trained private security is the only realistic way’ to deliver aid to Gaza Credit: Abir Sultan/Shutterstock
Mr Kahana, who started his career in New York as a taxi driver, said he would not name the British security firm involved until a deal was signed.

GDC is known to have worked previously with Constellis, the US company that took control of Blackwater, an infamous mercenary company that operated in Iraq.

Constellis is listed as an official partner on GDC’s website and GDC and Constellis have worked together in Ukraine. Constellis also owns the Olive Group, one of Britain’s biggest military-grade private security firms.

“GDC and its subcontractor have had extensive discussions with the Israeli government including the Ministry of Defense, the Israeli Defense Forces, and the Prime Minister’s Office on the modalities for this initiative,” GDC said in a statement.

It said that “well-trained private security is the only realistic way” to deliver aid to Gaza, adding: “Personnel working for our security sub-contractor are trained and equipped for non-lethal and lethal methods of crowd control. They are trained to use deadly force only as a last resort.”

Mr Kahana has tweeted: ‘Terrorists will get a bullet’
Israel is reported to have been trying to engage private military contractors in Gaza for at least six months.

Several non-governmental organisations have pulled out or greatly restricted their operations after aid convoys, warehouses and shelters have come under attack.

The UN and other international agencies have also had to curtail humanitarian activity in the enclave because of the ferocity of the fighting there.

Israel has also ruled out accepting help from the Palestinian Authority.

With aid once again all but grinding to a halt in the north of Gaza for two weeks in October, Israel has come under immense international pressure to act.

On Oct 16, the US sent a letter to the Israeli government demanding it improve the humanitarian situation within 30 days or risk violating US laws governing foreign military assistance, suggesting US military aid could be in jeopardy.

Yet, the idea of working with Mr Kahana and mercenaries more generally would entail huge costs and risks of its own.

‘Terrorists will get a bullet’
As Drop Site News, an independent news outlet, reported this week, Mr Kahana’s vision for a humanitarian operation in Gaza is in many respects bizarre, if not fanciful. With the delivery of aid conditioned on the Gazans, it is going to pass biometric tests to determine if they are “terrorists” or not.

“Terrorists will get a bullet,” he vowed on X, formerly Twitter.

In response to questions from Drop Site News about the gated communities he hopes to create, Mr Kahana added that it would be “similar to Miami without [a] golf course and swimming pool”.

“It won’t be [a] ghetto,” he wrote. “They can go in and out anytime but it will have the goal of safe and secure communities with local Palestinian leadership and government.”

V 2
K 39
Tkachenko
autor
editado

#8
Es posible que pronto se envíen ex soldados de las fuerzas especiales británicas para ayudar a construir “comunidades cerradas” libres de Hamás en Gaza .

La propuesta implica que Israel contrate contratistas militares privados para crear zonas seguras para la entrega de ayuda y ayudar con la reconstrucción del enclave devastado por la guerra.

Según varios medios de comunicación israelíes, Mordechai “Moti” Kahana, un empresario israelí-estadounidense que dirige Global Delivery Company (GDC), está a punto de ganar un contrato de 200 millones de dólares (154 millones de libras esterlinas).
Si se firma el acuerdo, dice Kahana, el GDC pretende dividir la franja en una serie de “burbujas” o “comunidades cerradas” libres de Hamás para los palestinos.

El movimiento entre las burbujas estaría controlado por GDC y un contratista de seguridad privado del Reino Unido con acceso a ex tropas de las fuerzas especiales británicas, añade.

“Son fuerzas especiales británicas. Saben lo que hacen. Son personas que han luchado contra el terrorismo toda su vida”, dijo a los medios israelíes esta semana.

“Si algo sucede, transmitiremos a los habitantes de Gaza el mensaje: ‘No queréis meteros con nosotros’. Entenderán que ha llegado un nuevo sheriff a la ciudad”.

El Sr. Kahana, quien comenzó su carrera en Nueva York como taxista, dijo que no nombraría a la empresa de seguridad británica involucrada hasta que se firmara un acuerdo.

Se sabe que GDC trabajó anteriormente con Constellis, la compañía estadounidense que tomó el control de Blackwater, una infame compañía mercenaria que operaba en Irak.

Constellis figura como socio oficial en el sitio web de GDC y ambas empresas han trabajado juntas en Ucrania. Constellis también es propietaria de Olive Group, una de las empresas de seguridad privada de nivel militar más grandes de Gran Bretaña.

“GDC y su subcontratista han mantenido extensas discusiones con el gobierno israelí, incluido el Ministerio de Defensa, las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel y la Oficina del Primer Ministro, sobre las modalidades de esta iniciativa”, dijo GDC en un comunicado.

Afirmó que “la seguridad privada bien entrenada es la única manera realista” de entregar ayuda a Gaza, y agregó: “El personal que trabaja para nuestro subcontratista de seguridad está entrenado y equipado para métodos letales y no letales de control de multitudes. Están entrenados para usar la fuerza letal solo como último recurso”.

Se informa que Israel ha estado intentando contratar contratistas militares privados en Gaza durante al menos seis meses.

Varias organizaciones no gubernamentales han retirado sus operaciones o las han restringido en gran medida después de que convoyes de ayuda, almacenes y refugios fueran atacados.

La ONU y otras agencias internacionales también han tenido que restringir la actividad humanitaria en el enclave debido a la ferocidad de los combates allí.

Israel también ha descartado aceptar ayuda de la Autoridad Palestina.

Ahora que la ayuda se ha detenido prácticamente por completo en el norte de Gaza durante dos semanas en octubre, Israel se ha visto sometido a una enorme presión internacional para que actúe.

El 16 de octubre, Estados Unidos envió una carta al gobierno israelí exigiéndole que mejore la situación humanitaria en un plazo de 30 días o se arriesgue a violar las leyes estadounidenses que rigen la asistencia militar extranjera, sugiriendo que la ayuda militar estadounidense podría estar en peligro.

Sin embargo, la idea de trabajar con Kahana y con mercenarios en general entrañaría enormes costos y riesgos.

"Los terroristas recibirán una bala"
Como informó esta semana Drop Site News , un medio de comunicación independiente, la visión de Kahana para una operación humanitaria en Gaza es en muchos aspectos extraña, por no decir fantasiosa. Con la entrega de ayuda condicionada a los habitantes de Gaza, esta pasará pruebas biométricas para determinar si son “terroristas” o no.

V 3
K 48