Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por Elnuberu a theconversation.com
Publicado hace 1 hora por Elnuberu a theconversation.com
¿Por qué estamos enganchados a la música que escuchamos en nuestra juventud?

¿Por qué estamos enganchados a la música que escuchamos en nuestra juventud?

 theconversation.com

A medida que crecemos, llegan cambios que también pueden influir en nuestra relación con la música. Las canciones y los estilos musicales que escuchábamos en nuestra adolescencia y juventud tienen una mayor permanencia en nuestra memoria por la conjunción de factores sociales y físicos. Es algo que ha ocurrido siempre: recuerdo cómo buena parte de mis amigos, con los que compartía un similar gusto musical, se “desconectaron” de la música a partir de los treinta. El factor biológico es clave, pero el componente social está muy presente.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 107 24
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty Hemeroteca
Hemeroteca
Hemeroteca
H

Comentarios

w

pues yo sigo descubriendo cosas nuevas, benditos algoritmos del Spotify...

V 5
K 48
mandelbr0t

#6 ¿Pero de qué estilo? ¿Del que escuchabas en tu adolescencia?

V 1
K 18
mono

#14 Precisamente, gracias a Spotify he descubierto mucha música de los 90 que en su momento no había tenido la oportunidad de conocer.

V 0
K 12
TheIpodHuman

#17 Échale un vistazo a esta playlist

V 0
K 11
w

#22 hay cosas muy decentes y otras muy dudosas ahí eh?

V 0
K 8
TheIpodHuman
editado

#23 Los 90 digamos que no fueron mi década ya estaba bastante crecidito (ya tenia cumplidos los 20 y tantos) y a partir de mediados de los 90 la música de esa década deje tener interés para mi. Mi década favorita musicalmente hablando y que viví mas intensamente fueron los 80. Échale una mirada a las playlist de #21

V 0
K 11
w

#14 de todo, música antigua, nueva, de estilos que conocía y otros nuevos

V 0
K 8
ángel.
editado

American Pie


A long, long time ago
I can still remember
How that music used to make me smile
And I knew if I had my chance
That I could make those people dance
And maybe they'd be happy for a while

But February made me shiver
With every paper I'd deliver
Bad news on the doorstep
I couldn't take one more step

I can't remember if I cried
When I read about his widowed bride
But something touched me deep inside
The day the music died

So bye bye, Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
And them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey 'n rye
Singin': This'll be the day that I die
This'll be the day that I die

Did you write the book of love
And do you have faith in God above
If the Bible tells you so?
Now do you believe in rock'n roll?
Can music save your mortal soul?
And can you teach me how to dance real slow?

Well, I know that you're in love with him
'Cause I saw you dancin' in the gym
You both kicked off your shoes
Man, I dig those rhythm and blues

I was a lonely teenage broncin' buck
With a pink carnation and a pickup truck
But I knew I was out of luck
The day the music died

I started singin': Bye bye, Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey 'n rye
And singin': This’ll be the day that I die
This’ll be the day that I die

Now, for ten years we've been on our own
And moss grows fat on a rollin' stone
But that's not how it used to be
When the jester sang for the king and queen
In a coat he borrowed from James Dean
And a voice that came from you and me

Oh, and while the king was looking down
The jester stole his thorny crown
The courtroom was adjourned
No verdict was returned

And while Lennon read a book on Marx
The quartet practiced in the park
And we sang dirges in the dark
The day the music died

We were singin': Bye bye, Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey'n rye
And singin': This'll be the day that I die
This'll be the day that I die

Helter Skelter in a summer swelter
The birds flew off with a fallout shelter
Eight miles high and fallin' fast
It landed foul on the grass
The players tried for a forward pass
With the jester on the sidelines in a cast

Now, the half-time air was sweet perfume
While the sergeants played a marching tune
We all got up to dance
Oh, but we never got the chance
'Cause the players tried to take the field
The marching band refused to yield
Do you recall what was revealed
The day the music died?

We started singin': Bye bye, Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey'n rye
And singin': This'll be the day that I die
This'll be the day that I die

Oh, and there we were, all in one place
A generation lost in space
With no time left to start again
So come on, Jack be nimble, Jack be quick
Jack Flash sat on a candlestick
'Cause fire is the devil’s only friend

Oh, and as I watched him on the stage
My hands were clenched in fists of rage
No angel born in hell
Could break that Satan's spell
And as the flames climbed high into the night
To light the sacrificial rite
I saw Satan laughing with delight
The day the music died

We were singin': Bye bye Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey'n rye
And singin': This'll be the day that I die
This'll be the day that I die

I met a girl who sang the blues
And I asked her for some happy news
But she just smiled and turned away
I went down to the sacred store
Where I'd heard the music years before
But the man there said the music wouldn't play
And in the streets, the children screamed
The lovers cried and the poets dreamed
But not a word was spoken
The church bells all were broken
And the three men I admire most
The Father, Son, and the Holy Ghost
They caught the last train for the coast
The day the music died

And they were singin': Bye bye Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
And them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey'n rye
Singin': This'll be the day that I die
This'll be the day that I die

They were singin': Bye bye Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey'n rye
Singin': This'll be the day that I die

V 1
K 22
sleep_timer
editado

Yo me crié en los 80, es obvio.

Para muestra, un botón:

V 1
K 21
Ratoncolorao

Por eso llegan tantas noticias a Menéname de Iron Maiden...Porque es gente que hace treinta años que dejó de escuchar música

V 0
K 20
s
editado

La música que escucho ahora no está ni relacionada con la que escuché antes del los 30.

La musica de los 80 es superior a todo lo que se hizo después. Esto es un hecho.

V 1
K 15
Ratoncolorao

#2 Te ha faltado decir es un hecho científico comprobable.
Y eso pese a que llevamos miles de años donde la generación anterior le dice lo mismo a la siguiente...

V 1
K 31
s

#5 Es objetivo. ¿Qué escuchan los jóvenes de ahora? La música de los 80.

V 1
K 15
s

#7 No todos, solo los que tienen buen gusto

V 0
K 9
R

¿Por qué los que son cerrados de mente estan enganchados a la música que escuchan en su juventud?

V 4
K 14
Catacroc

#8 Hay que ser mas abierto de mente para entender que haya gente que se forje unos gustos y no les guste cambiarlos sin necesidad de faltarles el respeto.

V 2
K 34
porquiño
editado

#8 claaaaro por eso debería escuchar reguetón o trap... No me jodas. Hay música buena que se hace hoy en día?? Claro que sí!! Pero también es que cada vez se hace más bazofia.
Ahora escucho hasta música clásica que antes odiaba, música que es de la época de mis padres y también me pareció mala. Pero poco o muy poco de lo que hoy en día se hace, salvo se los estilos musicales que siempre me atrajeron.

V 2
K 31
tollendo

Sí, bien, somos unos carrozas cerrados de mente. De acuerdo. Pero, no me jodas, objetivamente la música comercial hoy por hoy tiene riesgo cero. ¿Algo que se salga del 4/4? No sé, algo como 'Take Five'. ¿Instrumentaciones originales como Penguin Café? ¿Multiinstrumentalistas como Oldfield? ¿Letras merecedoras de un Nobel? ¿Fusiones de jazz-blues-soul-Bach como Nina Simone? (Y qué letras, madre mía). ¿Romper el género triunfalmente desde dentro como Camarón y Paco de Lucía?

Los números 1 hoy: Selena Gómez, Rosa Linn, Bizarrap, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Quevedo, Vicco.

V 0
K 12
ElPerroDeLosCinco

La mayoría de la gente no es muy selectiva con la música que escucha, ni los programas que ve, etc. Cuando les llega la edad de descubrir la música adulta, encuentran lo que les gusta o lo que suena en su entorno y ya se les queda la impronta para toda la vida. Son pocos los que siguen buscando otros estilos o autores desconocidos. Plataformas como Spotify o Youtube ponen a nuestro alcance toda la música del mundo. Ya no hay excusa para quedarse anclado en el pasado y no encontrar nueva música.

V 0
K 11
Meinster

En mi caso, me sigue gustando la música que escuchaba de joven, pero hoy día, el 90% de la música que escucho no la escuchaba de joven, es más, de chaval ni me gustaba el género. Aunque es cierto que siempre he buscado cosas diferentes en la música.
El cambio más brusco se produjo cuando tenía unos 38 años.

V 0
K 11
Candidatas
65
meneos
actualidad Las inspecciones "con preaviso" frustran las denuncias de "mala alimentación" en residencias andaluzas de mayores
51
meneos
actualidad La CIA contra Allende
31
meneos
actualidad Silvia y Simón recaudan un millón: "Queremos plantar marihuana en Colombia para expandir el negocio"
52
meneos
actualidad Brutal paliza a dos policías en Guardamar del Segura, Alicante
72
meneos
actualidad Feijóo pedirá una reunión a Sánchez para reclamar al PSOE que le apoye en la investidura
53
meneos
actualidad El transportista británico Morgan McLernon obligado a despedir a 390 camioneros por culpa del Brexit
48
meneos
actualidad Un hombre ha confesado ser el autor de un grabado en una piedra que el Ayuntamiento de Santa Coloma de Cervelló estudiaron y catalogaron
63
meneos
actualidad "Die Welle" Quince años de la película que demostró que el fascismo puede volver
63
meneos
actualidad Una camioneta de los Rangers de Nevada arremete contra un bloqueo de activistas climáticos [EN]
55
meneos
actualidad 50 años: la mitad de los parados de larga duración superan esta edad
47
meneos
actualidad Ni los cañones de nieve salvarán las pistas de esquí europeas del cambio climático
32
meneos
actualidad Los migrantes rescatados por la Guardia Civil frente a Mauritania serán devueltos a Senegal
46
meneos
actualidad ¿Es sostenible el gasto de agua en los parques acuáticos y campos de golf?
46
meneos
actualidad Una mujer agrede a otra con una piedra en la cabeza por celos en Palma
TheIpodHuman

¿Enganchado yo a la música de los 80?, ¡no! ¡eso no es verdad, es una mentira de las gordas!


V 0
K 11
mandelbr0t
editado

Escuchar la música que me gustaba en la adolescencia me parece aburrido y repetitivo, así que suelo escuchar música nueva, evitando por supuesto la bazofia reguetonera lol

Y por mucho que digáis, ahora se hace más y mejor música que en los 80 y 90.

V 0
K 10
Jangsun

Pues a mí me pasa al contrario. No me suele gustar escuchar música antigua, me da una sensación como de muy visto ya y rancio. La música nueva sin embargo me da mucha energía, es un soplo de aire fresco. Y también he ido evolucionando con el tiempo. De adolescente me gustaba el pop, luego descubrí el rock, la música de los 60-70s, el indie pop, pasé por una época de música más española...ahora me he pasado a sonidos más electrónicos quizá, pero escucho de todo.

V 0
K 7
E

Yo sigo escuchando jesusito de mi vida

V 0
K 6