¿Por qué estamos enganchados a la música que escuchamos en nuestra juventud?

A medida que crecemos, llegan cambios que también pueden influir en nuestra relación con la música. Las canciones y los estilos musicales que escuchábamos en nuestra adolescencia y juventud tienen una mayor permanencia en nuestra memoria por la conjunción de factores sociales y físicos. Es algo que ha ocurrido siempre: recuerdo cómo buena parte de mis amigos, con los que compartía un similar gusto musical, se “desconectaron” de la música a partir de los treinta. El factor biológico es clave, pero el componente social está muy presente.
Comentarios
pues yo sigo descubriendo cosas nuevas, benditos algoritmos del Spotify...
#6 ¿Pero de qué estilo? ¿Del que escuchabas en tu adolescencia?
#14 Precisamente, gracias a Spotify he descubierto mucha música de los 90 que en su momento no había tenido la oportunidad de conocer.
#17 Échale un vistazo a esta playlist
#22 hay cosas muy decentes y otras muy dudosas ahí eh?
#23 Los 90 digamos que no fueron mi década ya estaba bastante crecidito (ya tenia cumplidos los 20 y tantos) y a partir de mediados de los 90 la música de esa década deje tener interés para mi. Mi década favorita musicalmente hablando y que viví mas intensamente fueron los 80. Échale una mirada a las playlist de #21
#14 de todo, música antigua, nueva, de estilos que conocía y otros nuevos
American Pie
A long, long time ago
I can still remember
How that music used to make me smile
And I knew if I had my chance
That I could make those people dance
And maybe they'd be happy for a while
But February made me shiver
With every paper I'd deliver
Bad news on the doorstep
I couldn't take one more step
I can't remember if I cried
When I read about his widowed bride
But something touched me deep inside
The day the music died
So bye bye, Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
And them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey 'n rye
Singin': This'll be the day that I die
This'll be the day that I die
Did you write the book of love
And do you have faith in God above
If the Bible tells you so?
Now do you believe in rock'n roll?
Can music save your mortal soul?
And can you teach me how to dance real slow?
Well, I know that you're in love with him
'Cause I saw you dancin' in the gym
You both kicked off your shoes
Man, I dig those rhythm and blues
I was a lonely teenage broncin' buck
With a pink carnation and a pickup truck
But I knew I was out of luck
The day the music died
I started singin': Bye bye, Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey 'n rye
And singin': This’ll be the day that I die
This’ll be the day that I die
Now, for ten years we've been on our own
And moss grows fat on a rollin' stone
But that's not how it used to be
When the jester sang for the king and queen
In a coat he borrowed from James Dean
And a voice that came from you and me
Oh, and while the king was looking down
The jester stole his thorny crown
The courtroom was adjourned
No verdict was returned
And while Lennon read a book on Marx
The quartet practiced in the park
And we sang dirges in the dark
The day the music died
We were singin': Bye bye, Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey'n rye
And singin': This'll be the day that I die
This'll be the day that I die
Helter Skelter in a summer swelter
The birds flew off with a fallout shelter
Eight miles high and fallin' fast
It landed foul on the grass
The players tried for a forward pass
With the jester on the sidelines in a cast
Now, the half-time air was sweet perfume
While the sergeants played a marching tune
We all got up to dance
Oh, but we never got the chance
'Cause the players tried to take the field
The marching band refused to yield
Do you recall what was revealed
The day the music died?
We started singin': Bye bye, Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey'n rye
And singin': This'll be the day that I die
This'll be the day that I die
Oh, and there we were, all in one place
A generation lost in space
With no time left to start again
So come on, Jack be nimble, Jack be quick
Jack Flash sat on a candlestick
'Cause fire is the devil’s only friend
Oh, and as I watched him on the stage
My hands were clenched in fists of rage
No angel born in hell
Could break that Satan's spell
And as the flames climbed high into the night
To light the sacrificial rite
I saw Satan laughing with delight
The day the music died
We were singin': Bye bye Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey'n rye
And singin': This'll be the day that I die
This'll be the day that I die
I met a girl who sang the blues
And I asked her for some happy news
But she just smiled and turned away
I went down to the sacred store
Where I'd heard the music years before
But the man there said the music wouldn't play
And in the streets, the children screamed
The lovers cried and the poets dreamed
But not a word was spoken
The church bells all were broken
And the three men I admire most
The Father, Son, and the Holy Ghost
They caught the last train for the coast
The day the music died
And they were singin': Bye bye Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
And them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey'n rye
Singin': This'll be the day that I die
This'll be the day that I die
They were singin': Bye bye Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey'n rye
Singin': This'll be the day that I die
Yo me crié en los 80, es obvio.
Para muestra, un botón:
Por eso llegan tantas noticias a Menéname de Iron Maiden...Porque es gente que hace treinta años que dejó de escuchar música
La música que escucho ahora no está ni relacionada con la que escuché antes del los 30.
La musica de los 80 es superior a todo lo que se hizo después. Esto es un hecho.
#2 Te ha faltado decir es un hecho científico comprobable.
Y eso pese a que llevamos miles de años donde la generación anterior le dice lo mismo a la siguiente...
#5 Es objetivo. ¿Qué escuchan los jóvenes de ahora? La música de los 80.
#7 No todos, solo los que tienen buen gusto
¿Por qué los que son cerrados de mente estan enganchados a la música que escuchan en su juventud?
#8 Hay que ser mas abierto de mente para entender que haya gente que se forje unos gustos y no les guste cambiarlos sin necesidad de faltarles el respeto.
#8 claaaaro por eso debería escuchar reguetón o trap... No me jodas. Hay música buena que se hace hoy en día?? Claro que sí!! Pero también es que cada vez se hace más bazofia.
Ahora escucho hasta música clásica que antes odiaba, música que es de la época de mis padres y también me pareció mala. Pero poco o muy poco de lo que hoy en día se hace, salvo se los estilos musicales que siempre me atrajeron.
Sí, bien, somos unos carrozas cerrados de mente. De acuerdo. Pero, no me jodas, objetivamente la música comercial hoy por hoy tiene riesgo cero. ¿Algo que se salga del 4/4? No sé, algo como 'Take Five'. ¿Instrumentaciones originales como Penguin Café? ¿Multiinstrumentalistas como Oldfield? ¿Letras merecedoras de un Nobel? ¿Fusiones de jazz-blues-soul-Bach como Nina Simone? (Y qué letras, madre mía). ¿Romper el género triunfalmente desde dentro como Camarón y Paco de Lucía?
Los números 1 hoy: Selena Gómez, Rosa Linn, Bizarrap, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Quevedo, Vicco.
La mayoría de la gente no es muy selectiva con la música que escucha, ni los programas que ve, etc. Cuando les llega la edad de descubrir la música adulta, encuentran lo que les gusta o lo que suena en su entorno y ya se les queda la impronta para toda la vida. Son pocos los que siguen buscando otros estilos o autores desconocidos. Plataformas como Spotify o Youtube ponen a nuestro alcance toda la música del mundo. Ya no hay excusa para quedarse anclado en el pasado y no encontrar nueva música.
En mi caso, me sigue gustando la música que escuchaba de joven, pero hoy día, el 90% de la música que escucho no la escuchaba de joven, es más, de chaval ni me gustaba el género. Aunque es cierto que siempre he buscado cosas diferentes en la música.
El cambio más brusco se produjo cuando tenía unos 38 años.
¿Enganchado yo a la música de los 80?, ¡no! ¡eso no es verdad, es una mentira de las gordas!
Escuchar la música que me gustaba en la adolescencia me parece aburrido y repetitivo, así que suelo escuchar música nueva, evitando por supuesto la bazofia reguetonera
Y por mucho que digáis, ahora se hace más y mejor música que en los 80 y 90.
Pues a mí me pasa al contrario. No me suele gustar escuchar música antigua, me da una sensación como de muy visto ya y rancio. La música nueva sin embargo me da mucha energía, es un soplo de aire fresco. Y también he ido evolucionando con el tiempo. De adolescente me gustaba el pop, luego descubrí el rock, la música de los 60-70s, el indie pop, pasé por una época de música más española...ahora me he pasado a sonidos más electrónicos quizá, pero escucho de todo.
Yo sigo escuchando jesusito de mi vida