En Estambul al menos 150 personas han sido detenidas durante la marcha del orgullo, prohibida por las autoridades turcas

#4 Pues se llevarían genial, tus amigos del azov tienen las mismas ideas o peores. Pueden entrar todos juntos de la mano ya puestos...
Te vuelvo a recordar la entrevista sobre el tema LGTB?
“We just will not let those same-sex marriages be. They will run away from us, they will hide – well, as they do now. Nobody sees them, but they exist. We know where they live, we know everything. But they don’t declare themselves now,” said the activist of Azov and added that he’s very hostile to gays and lesbians, as well as the rest of the civil corps, and he’s ready to proceed to radical actions
Azov regiment: “There will be no same-sex marriages in Ukraine” (VIDEO)
upogau.org
Fuente poco sospechosa de putineja: upogau.org
Ukrainian public organization “Gay Alliance Ukraine” (GAU) was founded in 2009.
Since the same year, Gay Alliance Ukraine has launched projects to mobilize MSM in the field of fighting the epidemic and HIV / AIDS prevention in Ukraine – first in six, and then in nine regions of the country.
In 2010, GAU became a co-founder of the All-Ukrainian Union “Council of LGBT organizations”.
Since 2011, GAU is a member of international unions of LGBT organizations ILGA-Europe and IGLYO.
The LGBTQ + community is particularly vulnerable in this situation - rejection by society as a whole, high levels of aggression, and general tensions do not contribute to an atmosphere of cooperation and mutual assistance. Almost anything - person's appearance, unusual behavior, symbols - can be a risk factor during a military conflict.