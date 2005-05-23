Estamos desarrollando esta nueva version. Puedes volver a la anterior versión de Menéame.

Hace 34 minutos | Por tiopio a vz.ru
El ejército ruso prepara la mayor operación desde la Gran Guerra Patria (ru)

Las tropas rusas, así como las unidades de la DPR y la LPR, que se acercan entre sí desde el norte, el este y el sur, pronto tendrán que cerrar una gran bolsa, en el que se reunirá la agrupación Donbass de 50.000 efectivos de las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania. Estas son las unidades más entrenadas del ejército ucraniano: han estado en la zona de combate desde 2014, están bien entrenadas y fortificadas. Pero solo la derrota de las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania en el Donbass permitirá resolver otras tareas militares y políticas en Ucrania. ¿Cómo se…

Regordete

#8 Ignoro tu opinión sobre esta invasión, pero sí, yo soy de los que creo que Putin la ha cagado, e incluso si al final le sale la jugada más o menos bien, ha puesto a Rusia en una situación peligrosa.

Patatonesa
editado

#10 La ha cagado sus generales lo que no está escrito. Ha hecho el ridículo al pensar que un país, el cual lleva más de un año siendo asesorado por la OTAN militarmente, con suministro de armamento de última generación ilimitado, podía hacerlo caer en una "semana". Soltar VDV a morir, sin apoyo aéreo ni terrestre, una logística inexistente, ataques aéreos sin radares de apoyo... Ucrania mantiene las arterias de sus carreteras intactas, por ejemplo, los ATGM Alemanes tardaron dos días en llegar al frente del este.

Ahora a ver como sigue el teatro de operaciones, pero llevan ya 25% de defunciones en comparación con las totales que tuvo USA en Vietnam

tiopio
autor

Traducción automática:

Se han completado todas las tareas principales de las fuerzas rusas en las direcciones de Kiev y Chernigov, ahora el objetivo del reagrupamiento de nuestras tropas es, en primer lugar, completar la operación para liberar completamente Donbass. Esta declaración fue hecha por el Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia el miércoles. Como resultado de la primera etapa de la operación especial, fue posible obligar al enemigo a concentrar fuerzas alrededor de Kyiv y Chernigov. Gracias a esto, la agrupación Donbass de las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania se quedó sin una afluencia de recursos frescos del Oeste y del Centro de Ucrania, informa RIA Novosti en un mensaje del departamento de defensa.

Un poco antes, el mismo día, el jefe de la DPR, Denis Pushilin, dijo al aire del canal Rossiya 1 que hay muchas razones para creer que ahora la operación para liberar Donbass irá mucho más rápido. El jefe de la república nombró varias direcciones en las que las tropas de la RPD continúan desarrollando la ofensiva, dijo el sitio web oficial de Pushilin .

Los defensores de Donbass avanzan hacia Avdiivka, en realidad los suburbios del norte de Donetsk y Maryinka, ubicados justo al oeste de la capital de la república. Pushilin mencionó dos objetivos más ubicados a 30-40 kilómetros de Donetsk. Estos son Novobakhmutovka, al norte, cerca de la carretera que conduce a Kramatorsk, y Novomikhailovka, ubicada en el suroeste de la capital de la RPD.

Pushilin también evaluó la situación en Mariupol, que ahora está siendo liberada por las fuerzas de la RPD junto con el ejército ruso y las fuerzas de la Guardia Nacional. Según el jefe de la república, grupos dispersos de batallones nacionales resisten y están siendo depurados. Recordemos que antes los grupos de Azov fueron expulsados de la zona residencial, alrededor de 7.000 militantes fueron bloqueados en la zona industrial de la planta de Azovstal.

Según una fuente del periódico VZGLYAD, hay evidencia de que en una reunión en Mariupol, Ramzan Kadyrov y el comandante del 8º Ejército, el teniente general Andrei Mordvichev (anteriormente, la propaganda ucraniana lo declaró muerto), discutieron el momento de la limpieza de Azovstal. . Tomó alrededor de una semana. Pero el aislamiento del territorio de la planta en la orilla oriental del río Kalmius hace posible incluso ahora liberar fuerzas significativas para su traslado a otras direcciones.

DPR hace retroceder la línea del frente

Por lo tanto, de las palabras de Pushilin, podemos concluir: después de la finalización de la operación Mariupol, las tropas de la RPD se centrarán en "hacer retroceder" la línea del frente (la antigua línea de contacto) de Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya y otras ciudades de la aglomeración central de Donetsk, que sigue sufriendo los bombardeos de la APU. Entonces, en particular, el miércoles, la artillería ucraniana atacó Donetsk dos veces desde Grad MLRS, disparando al menos 25 misiles de mayor complejidad.

El enemigo tiene “serias fortificaciones en todas las áreas de ataque enumeradas, pero estamos avanzando”, afirmó el líder de Donetsk. “Todavía no es posible hablar de una fecha límite: todo está relacionado con muchos factores. Pero el hecho de que la operación se está acelerando ya es un hecho”, enfatizó nuevamente el jefe de la república. Según él, se ha liberado alrededor del 55-60% del territorio de la RPD dentro de sus límites administrativos. Recordemos que hasta el 24 de febrero, la república controlaba solo alrededor de una cuarta parte del territorio declarado.

Aún más a gran escala (pero uno debe tener en cuenta la menor concentración de tropas enemigas) fueron los éxitos en la dirección de Lugansk. Por el momento, la LPR controla al menos el 90% del territorio declarado, casi en todos los lugares donde la república ha llegado a las fronteras proclamadas en 2014. La excepción es la aglomeración de Severodonetsk - Lisichansk - Rubizhne en el oeste de la región de Lugansk, cerca de la frontera con la RPD. La lucha activa continúa aquí.

Direcciones de impacto

Al mismo tiempo, desde el comienzo de la semana continuaron los enfrentamientos entre las Fuerzas Armadas rusas y las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania al sur y suroeste de Izyum (región de Jarkov, 44 kilómetros en línea recta a Slavyansk, 55 km a Kramatorsk). También hubo batallas en dirección sur cerca de Gulyaipole y Novomikhailovka mencionadas anteriormente.

Es en estas áreas donde se han desplegado nuevos refuerzos en los últimos días, así como aquellas unidades del ejército ruso, la DPR y la LPR que se liberan en Mariupol a medida que se despeja la ciudad. Las fuerzas también se transfieren aquí desde la dirección Kherson-Nikolaev. El redespliegue fue posible después de que el lunes terminara la derrota de las unidades de la brigada 28 de las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania, que intentaba atacar en la dirección de Kherson.

Según los analistas,con el objetivo del cerco final de la agrupación más grande de Donbass de las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania con su posterior destrucción.

“Estamos hablando de la derrota de un grupo de 40-50 mil personas”, explicó el experto militar Boris Rozhin al periódico VZGLYAD. - De hecho, para el ejército ruso, esta es la mayor operación de este tipo desde la Gran Guerra Patria. Esto tiene sus propias dificultades. Pero el enemigo sufre pérdidas, se defiende. Entonces todo el mundo espera el comienzo de la segunda fase, que está relacionada precisamente con la operación ofensiva para cercar a esta agrupación.

“El grupo principal en realidad está dividido en dos partes. Su parte más pequeña estaba rodeada en Mariupol y ya parcialmente destruida, agregó Rozhin. – Hay un gran grupo que está defendiendo en el área de Donetsk, Gorlovka, y hay otro grupo asociado a él, defendiendo en Severodonetsk y Lisichansk. La tarea es rodearlos y destruirlos.

Ofensiva desde el norte: no asaltarán Slavyansk "en la frente"

“Se desplegará un grupo de tropas rusas en la región de Izyum en el Donbass para asegurar una nueva ofensiva en dirección a Kamenka y otros asentamientos para rodear al grupo de tropas ucranianas en las zonas urbanas de Slavyansk-Kramatorsk y Lisichansk-Severodonetsk. aglomeraciones”, dice el experto militar Andrei Prokaev.

Ya ahora podemos afirmar que después de la derrota del grupo ucraniano cerca de Izyum, un avance lento pero gradual de las Fuerzas Armadas de RF comenzó a moverse hacia el sur directamente a Slavyansk y al suroeste a Barvenkovo. Esto crea los requisitos previos para el movimiento de norte a sur para cerrar la caldera alrededor de la agrupación Donbass de las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania. La resistencia en esta zona fue seria, pero poco a poco el frente empezó a moverse. Ahora las tropas rusas se han atrincherado en la orilla sur del Seversky Donets y continúan acumulando fuerzas allí.

El Monasterio de la Santa Dormición Svyatogorsky, convenientemente ubicado en la orilla alta del río y convertido en una posición defensiva por las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania y los terbats, también cae en el semicírculo. En línea recta a Slavyansk, quedan unos 10 kilómetros, pero, según los expertos, lo más probable es que nadie asalte la aglomeración fortificada Slavyansk-Kramatorsk de frente.

“Hay áreas fortificadas en la línea de contacto, que están marcadas con puntos importantes: Avdeevka, Slavyansk, Severodonetsk, Lisichansk y Krasnoznamensk”, recordó Aleksey Leonkov, editor en jefe de la revista Arsenal de la Patria.

Según Prokaev, las tropas rusas deberán proteger los flancos para evitar ataques durante la ofensiva. “Nos enfrentamos en Donbass a unidades experimentadas de las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania, han estado luchando allí desde 2014, tienen cuarteles generales, almacenes y fortificaciones. Además, los demolicionistas ucranianos volarán los puentes restantes, y el ejército ruso también debe tener en cuenta este factor durante la ofensiva”, señaló el analista.

Regordete

Las pérdidas en vida y material no compensan las ganancias territoriales.

Quizás me equivoque, pero incluso anexionado todo el territorio de Donesk y Lugansk se trataría de una victoria pírrica.

Patatonesa

#6 Por ahora, todo lo que ha hecho es avance pírrico tras avance pírrico.

Pejeta

#8 a pirrico pirrico se recogen las aceitunas

Patatonesa

Las imágenes satélite sacan a 200.000 tropas al este de esas regiones, una vez cobrado el gas, a ver como va el avance. Pero la bolsa no se está cerrando
militaryland.net

Buc

vz.ru ->

In July 2005 “Delovaya Gazeta Vzglyad” established the free online newspaper Vzglyad. Konstantin Rykov launched Vzglyad as competition to Kommersant and Vedomosti.[1][2]

The site started working on May 23, 2005,[3] with the first paper edition "Vzglyad.ru" being published in November 2006. Several journalists, including Maxim Kononenko, Vladimir Mamontov and Tina Kandelaki, wrote columns for Vzglyad.[1]

In 2013, Alexander Shmelev, the former editor-in-chief of the newspaper (2007-2008), stated that after the parliamentary and presidential elections of 2007 and 2008, "it was then that we found ourselves at the forefront of this campaign, and it was through us that the toughest propaganda materials passed, as a result of which the word "Vzglyad" itself became negative in blogs and social networks"[4] and that the work of the site was supervised at monthly intervals by Rykov and then by Alexei Chesnakov, the deputy head of the internal policy department of the Russian President.[5]

Since 2013 the owner of the publication has been the Institute for Socio-Economic and Political Studies (ISEPI), headed by former deputy head of the internal policy department of the presidential administration Dmitri Badovsky. Since August 17, 2017, the publication has been under the control of the "Expert Institute for Social Research," which is associated with the Russian Presidential Administration headed by Anton Vaino.[6]

At the same time, Aleksei Sharavskyi, who had been heading the publication for ten years, was replaced by Konstantin Kondrashin as the editor-in-chief of the publication. In March 2020, Vzglyad published an article by journalist and political analyst Alexander Malkevich accusing Wikipedia editorial staff of the information war against Russia. As evidence, the political scientist pointed out that in Wikipedia, under the pretext of vandalism, the article "Sale of the administration of Russian-speaking Wikipedia", created by the pro-government project "Anti-Propaganda" was removed.[7]

en.wikipedia.org(newspaper)

phillipe

La gran guerra patria es la 2gm? Interesante…

d

#2 así que como la llaman en Rusia, no sé decirte desde cuando.

tiopio
autor

#3 Desde 1941.

es.wikipedia.org

Noeschachi

#2 La traducción mas común es Gran Guerra Patriótica. La de 1812 fue la Guerra Patriótica.

