Portada
Hace 59 minutos | Por JMorell a nypost.com
Publicado hace 59 minutos por JMorell a nypost.com
Ejecutivo de Google despedido después de que su jefa borracha lo manoseara en una fiesta, según la demanda [ENG]

Ejecutivo de Google despedido después de que su jefa borracha lo manoseara en una fiesta, según la demanda [ENG]

 nypost.com

Un ejecutivo de Google afirma que fue expulsado del gigante tecnológico por rechazar las insinuaciones de una compañera de alto rango en una elegante cena de empresa.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 85 3
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty actualidad
Actualidad
Actualidad y sociedad
actualidad

Comentarios

JMorell
autor

En nuestra sociedad se crearán leyes y prohibiciones de todo tipo para intentar solucionar estos problemas, pero el alcohol nunca se va a tocar, me parece curioso.

V 1
K 21
RockinRickyRialto

#1 Tocar el alcohol puede causar una guerra nuclear a nivel planetario de proporciones extraordinarias. Hay cosas con las que no se debe jugar.

V 2
K 32
Pillado un segundo policía español infiltrado en movimientos sociales de Barcelona
Pillado un segundo policía español infiltrado en movimientos sociales de Barcelona
t

A lo mejor un poco offtopic, pero

Olohan was promoted to managing director of food, beverages, and restaurants.

(...)

During a videoconference call, Olohan said he was told by the Google Employee Investigations team that he was being fired because he was not “inclusive.” When he asked why he was non-inclusive, Olohan was told he had shown favoritism toward high-performing employees and that he was “ableist” for commenting on other employees’ “walking pace.”

¿Ejecutivos de "comidas y bebidas"? ¿Despedido por preferir a empleados eficientes? ¿A qué se dedica esta empresa, al pinta y colorea?

V 0
K 14