Ejecutivo de Google despedido después de que su jefa borracha lo manoseara en una fiesta, según la demanda [ENG]

A lo mejor un poco offtopic, pero
Olohan was promoted to managing director of food, beverages, and restaurants.
During a videoconference call, Olohan said he was told by the Google Employee Investigations team that he was being fired because he was not “inclusive.” When he asked why he was non-inclusive, Olohan was told he had shown favoritism toward high-performing employees and that he was “ableist” for commenting on other employees’ “walking pace.”
¿Ejecutivos de "comidas y bebidas"? ¿Despedido por preferir a empleados eficientes? ¿A qué se dedica esta empresa, al pinta y colorea?