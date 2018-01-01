Portada
Los depósitos de gas de Europa están casi llenos. Pero hay una trampa (EN)

Europa se ha esforzado por llenar las reservas de gas natural para el invierno, pero la verdad incómoda es que los gobiernos nacionales tienen poco o ningún control sobre esos suministros.

Comentarios

spirito

Pues se expropia por el bien común... y aún más en tiempos de guerra, porque otra cosa no, pero la palabra "guerra" no se la quitan los políticos de la boca... para justificar sus cositas.

ElPerroSeLlamabaMisTetas

#3 con acento venezolano suena mejor

Pelafustan
"Only about 10% of the gas in storage facilities from Italy to the Netherlands is under the direct control of public officials through national strategic reserves, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The rest is in the hands of international trading companies, energy utilities and industrial groups, and companies are free to sell to the highest bidder"

Solo se controla gubernamentalmente un 10% de esas reservas. El resto lo gestionan empresas, que lo venderan al mejor postor. Pero podemos estar tranquilos, el sector privado es ampliamente conocido por su compromiso social, y nunca jamas en el pasado han intentado hacer beneficios desproporcionados, cuando habia carencia de un recurso y una demanda brutal, por ejemplo durante el COVID...

#1 Vamos, lo normal. Como pasa con los combustibles y la electricidad. Está en manos del mercado no de los gobiernos.

Le ha faltado decir que el agua moja.

HackerRuso
autor
#2 entonces lo de decir que todos tranquilos, que las reservas están a tope es una mentira manipuladora, no?

#4 Todo lo contrario. Si las reservas están llena hay menos presión en los precios de los nuevos cargamentos. Por lo tanto serán más baratos.

Pelafustan
#2 Asi que "lo normal" y "el agua moja" eh ?

"Within the petroleum industry, proven oil reserves in the United States were 43.8 billion barrels (6.96×109 m3) of crude oil as of the end of 2018, excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.[1] The 2018 reserves represent the largest US proven reserves since 1972"
en.wikipedia.org

"The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is an emergency stockpile of petroleum maintained by the United States Department of Energy (DOE). It is the largest publicly known emergency supply in the world"
en.wikipedia.org

