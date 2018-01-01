Los depósitos de gas de Europa están casi llenos. Pero hay una trampa (EN)

Portada
"Only about 10% of the gas in storage facilities from Italy to the Netherlands is under the direct control of public officials through national strategic reserves, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The rest is in the hands of international trading companies, energy utilities and industrial groups, and companies are free to sell to the highest bidder"
Solo se controla gubernamentalmente un 10% de esas reservas. El resto lo gestionan empresas, que lo venderan al mejor postor. Pero podemos estar tranquilos, el sector privado es ampliamente conocido por su compromiso social, y nunca jamas en el pasado han intentado hacer beneficios desproporcionados, cuando habia carencia de un recurso y una demanda brutal, por ejemplo durante el COVID...
Asi que "lo normal" y "el agua moja" eh ?
"Within the petroleum industry, proven oil reserves in the United States were 43.8 billion barrels (6.96×109 m3) of crude oil as of the end of 2018, excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.[1] The 2018 reserves represent the largest US proven reserves since 1972"
"The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is an emergency stockpile of petroleum maintained by the United States Department of Energy (DOE). It is the largest publicly known emergency supply in the world"
