Contraofensiva ucraniana. Actualización (ENG)

Reporting from Kyiv
10:46 a.m. EDT
By Isobel Koshiw
Ukraine says its military forces have not been affected by the Kakhovka dam collapse because they knew how the water from the dam’s reservoir would flow.
“Our positions were not affected,” said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command, on national television on Thursday afternoon local time. “We understood how the Dnieper would overflow. Considering that the (west) bank is higher than the (east), the damage to our positions has been minimal.”
She said the flooding had a greater impact on Russian positions on the east bank.
Comentarios
Reporting from Kyiv
10:46 a.m. EDT
By Isobel Koshiw
Ukraine says its military forces have not been affected by the Kakhovka dam collapse because they knew how the water from the dam’s reservoir would flow.
“Our positions were not affected,” said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command, on national television on Thursday afternoon local time. “We understood how the Dnieper would overflow. Considering that the (west) bank is higher than the (east), the damage to our positions has been minimal.”
She said the flooding had a greater impact on Russian positions on the east bank.