Hace 28 minutos | Por vonmises a washingtonpost.com
Publicado hace 28 minutos por vonmises a washingtonpost.com

Contraofensiva ucraniana. Actualización (ENG)

 washingtonpost.com

The Washington Post. La tan esperada contraofensiva del ejército ucraniano contra las fuerzas rusas de ocupación ha comenzado, abriendo una fase en la guerra destinada a restaurar la soberanía territorial de Ucrania y retener el apoyo occidental.

vonmises
autor

Reporting from Kyiv
10:46 a.m. EDT

By Isobel Koshiw

Ukraine says its military forces have not been affected by the Kakhovka dam collapse because they knew how the water from the dam’s reservoir would flow.

“Our positions were not affected,” said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command, on national television on Thursday afternoon local time. “We understood how the Dnieper would overflow. Considering that the (west) bank is higher than the (east), the damage to our positions has been minimal.”

She said the flooding had a greater impact on Russian positions on the east bank.

