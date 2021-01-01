Condenan en Cuba a 5 y 9 años de cárcel a los artistas y activistas Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara y Maykel Osorbo, respectivamente

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
Pues bien está, basta ya de interferencias del lobby de Miami en la vida de Cuba. Recordemos que su lema era Patria o Muerte, estos con Patria y Vida están poniendo el culo para que les den bien desde Washington. Aquí estamos empezando ya con algo similar, persiguiendo los bulos tóxicos que fomentan el odio. Ni tan mal.
Is a song composed under the pressure of the Estefan gang. Emilio and Gloria Estefan are enemies of Cuba. They are owners of a musical empire on Miami. Some cuban singers said in the past that if you are not with the Estefan, you cant have success on Miami. Gloria Estefan, personally, ask for support to pope John Paul II for the US Blockade against Cuba. Then, the couple blackmailed the singers to compose that song, in oposition to the phrase "Patria o Muerte", a combat phrase of Fidel Castro in the 60s againts the attacks of US Government and his mercenaries. By the way..."Patria y vida" is also a phrase of Fidel Castro, citing a young cuban deputy to the parliament.
The song lies about Cuba. Is just another weapon in the psicological war.
reddit.com