Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por meneantepromedi... a choice.npr.org
Publicado hace 1 hora por meneantepromedio a choice.npr.org

Cómo se compara la persecución de los crímenes de guerra en Ucrania con la caza de los nazis [EN]

 choice.npr.org

Existen sorprendentes y angustiosas similitudes entre los crímenes de guerra cometidos por los nazis en la Segunda Guerra Mundial y lo que está ocurriendo en Ucrania en estos momentos en que Rusia continúa su violento asalto, según el funcionario del Departamento de Justicia Eli Rosenbaum. Rosenbaum es conocido por haber dirigido la unidad del Departamento de Justicia que rastreó a los nazis WWII. Y el mes pasado, el fiscal general Merrick Garland lo designó para dirigir un equipo que investiga las atrocidades en Ucrania. Traducción en #1

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 19 3
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty actualidad
Actualidad
Actualidad y sociedad
actualidad

Comentarios

onaj

On Vladimir Putin saying this invasion of Ukraine is an effort to de-Nazify the country

When I hear that, for me, it's like fingernails on a chalkboard times a thousand. It's cruel. It's false. This is not a Nazi government by any stretch of the imagination. I think after almost 40 years of investigating and prosecuting Nazi perpetrators, I know a Nazi when I see one. This is yet another outrage from the Kremlin.


Era una idiotez la primera vez que se dijo. Era ridículo. Y lo sigue siendo.

Es fascinante cómo hay gente que pasa del EEUU caca al Ucrania nazis sin ser capaz de pensar ni siquiera un poquito por sí mismos.

V 1
K 18
El PP impone su mayoría absoluta en Galicia para evitar que Feijóo explique cómo triplicó su patrimonio en dos años
El PP impone su mayoría absoluta en Galicia para evitar que Feijóo explique cómo triplicó su patrimonio en dos años
meneantepromedio
autor

La ley sólo permite que el equipo de Rosenbaum investigue los relativamente pocos casos de crímenes de guerra en los que están implicados ciudadanos estadounidenses en Ucrania, pero su equipo compartirá información con investigadores de crímenes de guerra de docenas de otros países.

Rosenbaum habló con All Things Considered sobre el Grupo de Responsabilidad por Crímenes de Guerra, y compartió el proceso de su trabajo, así como su optimismo de que se haga justicia.

Sobre qué tipo de pruebas se necesitan para probar un caso de crimen de guerra

Se trata de investigaciones difíciles. Creo que el trabajo que hemos realizado durante muchos años en este ámbito nos ha preparado bien para esta misión urgente. Habrá todo tipo de pruebas.

A medida que la guerra de Ucrania se prolonga, los soldados se ven superados por las armas y las lesiones aumentan

Lo que probablemente no tendremos es el tipo de pruebas que teníamos en los casos nazis, que eran principalmente documentos nazis capturados. No tendremos mucho en forma de documentos, sobre todo porque ya no se reduce mucho a la escritura en papel. Por otro lado, hay comunicaciones electrónicas y los diversos gobiernos tienen capacidades avanzadas para interceptar y analizar dichas comunicaciones, y sus técnicas de investigación de vanguardia que no pudieron ser desplegadas en los casos nazis, como el análisis de ADN y el geofencing.

Sobre cómo trabajan y se reúnen los distintos países para investigar los crímenes de guerra

La coordinación es fundamental. Estamos trabajando duro para desconfigurar, como se dice, y evitar la duplicación de esfuerzos. Esa fue una de las principales razones para que la reunión se celebrara bajo el patrocinio del gobierno holandés y de la CPI y la Comisión Europea.
Básicamente, las autoridades ucranianas estarán en la mejor posición, probablemente para ayudarnos a coordinar y desconfigurar y podremos hacerlo.

Sobre la dificultad de reunir pruebas y procesar casos en zonas de guerra en curso

El hecho de que la guerra esté todavía en curso conlleva también, obviamente, nuevos retos. Pero eso no nos impide realizar investigaciones capaces. Así que, fundamentalmente, esta nueva misión es una continuación de la que mis colegas y yo hemos tenido el privilegio de formar parte durante muchos años en el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos.
El trabajo tiene como objetivo garantizar una medida de justicia en nombre de las víctimas. En el caso de la invasión rusa de Ucrania, las ofensas están en curso, y las escenas del crimen en algunos casos van a ser difíciles de alcanzar, o incluso durante algún tiempo imposible.


Pero el hecho de que los crímenes estén en curso significa que estos casos son de máxima urgencia. Y existe la eterna fantasía de todos los fiscales de que los esfuerzos oportunos de aplicación de la ley para la rendición de cuentas tienen el potencial de disuadir al menos a algunas personas de participar o seguir participando en crímenes espantosos.

Sobre la posibilidad de que se haga justicia tras los crímenes de guerra en Ucrania
Soy optimista sobre la posibilidad de que se haga justicia. No siempre ocurre de inmediato. Hay muchos, muchos casos en los que los autores de crímenes atroces, incluso las figuras principales de un gobierno como [el ex presidente de Serbia] Slobodan Milošević han sido llevados ante el tribunal. Se necesita tiempo.

Pero soy optimista en cuanto a que lo que dijo el fiscal general Garland cuando estuvimos juntos en Ucrania el mes pasado sea una realidad en estos casos. Dijo: "No hay escondite para los criminales de guerra".

Sobre que Vladimir Putin diga que esta invasión de Ucrania es un esfuerzo por desnazificar el país

Cuando oigo eso, para mí es como las uñas en una pizarra multiplicadas por mil. Es cruel. Es falso. Este no es un gobierno nazi ni mucho menos. Creo que después de casi 40 años de investigar y perseguir a los autores de los nazis, reconozco a un nazi cuando lo veo. Este es otro atropello del Kremlin.

Esta entrevista fue adaptada para la web por Manuela López Restrepo.

V 1
K 17
n1kon3500

Que se preparen los carniceros de Bucha que los van a estar cazando muchos años si consiguen sobrevivir a la guerra.

Ya los tienen a todos pillados con nombre y apellido

V 0
K 11
Así ha regado Ayuso con publicidad del Canal de Isabel II a medios “afines”
Así ha regado Ayuso con publicidad del Canal de Isabel II a medios “afines”
Candidatas
46
meneos
actualidad Medidas de Vox para ayudar a Zamora: un concierto
39
meneos
actualidad Roman Krznaric: «La humanidad futura nos declarará culpables»
26
meneos
actualidad Cómo el gas que enriqueció a Países Bajos dejó ciudades y pueblos en ruinas
28
meneos
actualidad Tesla vende el 75% de su Bitcoin (EN)
25
meneos
actualidad El Alvia de Extremadura acumula un retraso de casi una hora por tercer día consecutivo
22
meneos
actualidad Borrás presionó a la periodista del «FAQS» para que disculpase a Dalmases en público [CAT]
26
meneos
actualidad Fiscalía pide 7 años de prisión para el manifestante agredido y encarcelado por las protestas post-sentencia (CAT)
34
meneos
actualidad Detenido por obligar a su pareja, menor de edad, a mantener relaciones sexuales bajo amenazas y coacciones
41
meneos
actualidad Un pequeño esfuerzo (contra la charlatanería)