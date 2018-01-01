Portada
Cientos de streamers chinas hacen directos en barrios ricos para obtener donaciones mucho mayores

Cientos de streamers chinas hacen directos en barrios ricos para obtener donaciones mucho mayores

 magnet.xataka.com

Desde hace unos días, las redes se han llenado de fotos y vídeos en las que podemos ver a decenas de streamers chinas, la mayoría chicas jóvenes, en las calles. Armadas de equipos de grabación semiprofesional, como cámaras, iluminación y otros artilugios para grabar audio, acampan debajo de puentes durante las noches en barrios ricos para realizar directos de todo tipo: desde tutoriales de maquillaje a karaokes, sesiones de ASMR o simplemente vídeos comentando cotilleos y actualidad de Internet.

skaworld
editado

"Tal y como cuenta en Twitter Naomi Wu, streamer y YouTuber famosa por sus impresiones 3D, entre otras cosas"

Mis putos dies

ipanies

#2 Todo el mundo la conoce por su virtuosismo 3D... Claro

skaworld
editado

#3 He de decir que independientemente de la selección de autendos de la chavala, su contenido tecnicamente hablando es muy bueno. Sabe de lo que habla y se nota, pero amos... Que se dio a conocer por el uso creativo de sus atributos fisicos para dar a conocer el canal es bastante notorio

fidelet

#2 #3

Es un personaje curioso.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naomi_Wu

J

#6 Vice articleEdit

In 2018, a reporter from Vice spent three days with Wu in Shenzhen, exploring the city, meeting Wu's friends, photographing Wu's home, and describing in depth the local creative history and Wu's recent creation, the Sino:Bit,[27] a single-board microcontroller for computer education in China, and the first Chinese open-source hardware product to be certified by the Open Source Hardware Association.[26]

The article which revealed details of her personal life drew criticism from Wu and from others when according to her agreement with Vice, such details should have been left out of the article, out of fear of retaliation by the Chinese government and also to protect her own private life. Vice refused to comply with the agreement and published the details regardless.[28]

After Vice refused to retract the story, Wu created a video in which she made boots with tiny video screens, which displayed Vice's editor-in-chief's home address. Wu's Patreon account was suspended for doxxing. Wu says this temporarily stalled her independent maker career, and she returned to freelance coding for a brief period of time.[29]

jdmf

Es que... me voy a vivir a un barrio pijo y se me llena de proleas tiktokers... así no se puede ser rico.!!

Trolencio

La cibermendicidad es la nueva moda. .. ¿y a qué forroski no le encanta tirarle cacahuetes al mono para que baile?

