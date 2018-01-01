Cientos de streamers chinas hacen directos en barrios ricos para obtener donaciones mucho mayores

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#3 He de decir que independientemente de la selección de autendos de la chavala, su contenido tecnicamente hablando es muy bueno. Sabe de lo que habla y se nota, pero amos... Que se dio a conocer por el uso creativo de sus atributos fisicos para dar a conocer el canal es bastante notorio
#6 Vice articleEdit
In 2018, a reporter from Vice spent three days with Wu in Shenzhen, exploring the city, meeting Wu's friends, photographing Wu's home, and describing in depth the local creative history and Wu's recent creation, the Sino:Bit,[27] a single-board microcontroller for computer education in China, and the first Chinese open-source hardware product to be certified by the Open Source Hardware Association.[26]
The article which revealed details of her personal life drew criticism from Wu and from others when according to her agreement with Vice, such details should have been left out of the article, out of fear of retaliation by the Chinese government and also to protect her own private life. Vice refused to comply with the agreement and published the details regardless.[28]
After Vice refused to retract the story, Wu created a video in which she made boots with tiny video screens, which displayed Vice's editor-in-chief's home address. Wu's Patreon account was suspended for doxxing. Wu says this temporarily stalled her independent maker career, and she returned to freelance coding for a brief period of time.[29]