CIA reconoce influencia de EE.UU. en el nacionalismo ucraniano

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
El documento de la CIA donde lo reconoce está aquí De la web de esa agencia pro rusa y putineja que es la CIA)
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/STUDIES%20IN%20INTELLIGENCE%20NAZI%20-%20RELATED%20ARTICLES_0015.pdf
Ya de aquella conocían la fama y las hazañas del genocida filonazi Bandera, personaje admirado por mucho meneante.
Y seguro que sigues buscando y aparecen las ayudas a los esclavistas tibetanos.
#3 Efectivamente. Y seguro que también estaban detrás de los terroristas de Xinjiang. Obligando al pobre Presidente Xi a meter a los uigures en campos de concentración.
¡La perfidia americana no tiene límites!
Por cierto, ¿quiénes son esos meneantes que tanto admiran a Bandera, y cuando han expresado esa admiración? Porque odiaría pensar que te los has inventado.
#3 ¿Puedes decir donde están esos meneantes que admiran a Bandera y cuando han dicho que es admirable?
Apuesto a que no puedes.
Lori Spencer, conocida en su casa a la hora de comer todos los 29 de febrero, pero te enseña documentos de la CIA.
Y vende regalos para tus amistades: https://giftapp.com/reallorispencer porque es así de profesional.
No busquéis referencias, porque no existen. #0 ¿Qué meneas, santo Dios?
#11 Tampoco tiene mayor misterio. Son documentos desclasificados hace ya décadas, referidos a hechos sucedidos hace ya más de 50 años durante la época de la guerra fría.
El motivo de que los mencionen ahora cuando llevan, lo dicho, décadas acumulando polvo tras haber sido desclasificados, pues todos sabemos cuál es. Hay que aprovechar cualquier oportunidad posible por ridícula que sea para desacreditar la causa nacional ucraniana y prácticamente negar el derecho a existir de Ucrania como nación independiente (porque claro, es todo debido a una conspiración estadounidense, no un sentimiento genuino de la población).
LISTA OFICIAL DE GOBERNANTES ASESINADOS POR LA CIA:
Viet Cong operatives Various. 1966–1972 Various South Vietnam South Vietnam North Vietnam North Vietnam Torture murder. Part of Phoenix Program.[1]
Qaed Salim Sinan al-Harethi Participant in the USS Cole bombing. 2002-11-03 Sanaa Yemen Yemen Drone strike.
Haitham al-Yemeni Explosives expert for Al-Qaeda. 2005-05-08 North Waziristan Pakistan Yemen Drone strike.
Abu Hamza Rabia Third highest Al-Qaeda leader. 2005-12-01 North Waziristan Pakistan Egypt Drone strike. [2]
Abu Musab al-Zarqawi Leader of Al Qaeda in Iraq. 2006-06-07 Baqubah Iraq Iraq Jordan Air strike.
Abu Laith al-Libi Senior commander of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. 2008-01-29 North Waziristan Pakistan Libya Libya Drone strike. [2]
Imad Mughniya deputy commander of Hezbollah and assassin 2008-02-12 Damascus Syria Lebanon Car bombing. Joint C.I.A.-Mossad operation
Abu Khabab al-Masri Head of Al-Qaeda chemical weapons programme. 2008-07-28 South Waziristan Pakistan Egypt Drone strike. [2]
Abu Wafa al Saudi Involved in Al-Qaeda logistics. 2008-09-04 Drone strike. [2]
Abu Haris Al-Qaeda commander. 2008-09-08 Drone strike. [2]
Khalid Habib Senior member of Al-Qaeda. 2008-10-16 near Taparghai Pakistan Egypt Drone strike. [2]
Mohammad Hasan Khalil al-Hakim Head of Al-Qaeda propaganda. 2008-10-31 North Waziristan Pakistan Egypt Drone strike. [2]
Abu Zubair al-Masri Explosives expert for Al-Qaeda. 2008-11-22 North Waziristan Pakistan Egypt Drone strike. [2]
Rashid Rauf Senior member of Al-Qaeda. 2008-11-22 North Waziristan Pakistan United Kingdom Drone strike. [2]
Fahid Mohammed Ally Msalam One of the perpetrators of the 1998 United States embassy bombings. 2009-01-01 Pakistan Kenya Drone strike. [2]
Baitullah Mehsud Leader of Tehrik-i-Taliban. 2009-08-05 South Waziristan Pakistan Pakistan Drone strike. [2]
Tohir Yoʻldosh Leader of Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan. 2009-08-27 Zhob Pakistan Uzbekistan Drone strike. [2]
Najmiddin Jalolov Leader of Islamic Jihad Union. 2009-09-14 Pakistan Uzbekistan Drone strike. [2]
Saleh al-Somali Senior member of Al-Qaeda. 2009-12-08 Federally Administered Tribal Areas Pakistan Somalia Drone strike. [2]
Abdullah Said al Libi Senior member of Al-Qaeda. 2009-12-17 North Waziristan Pakistan Libya Libya Drone strike. [2]
Sa'ad bin Laden One of Osama bin Laden's sons.[3] 2009 Pakistan Saudi Arabia Drone strike.
Ahmed Mohammed Hamed Ali Participant in the 1998 United States embassy bombings. 2010 Pakistan Egypt Drone strike.
Qari Mohammad Zarif Leader of Fada'iyan-e Islam. 2010-02-24 Drone strike. [2]
Saeed al-Masri Head of Al-Qaeda finances. 2010-05-21 Boya, North Waziristan Pakistan Egypt Drone strike. [2]
Hamza al-Jufi Leader of Jundallah. 2010-06-29 Drone strike. [2]
Sheikh al-Fatah Leader of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and Pakistan. 2010-09-25 Drone strike. [2]
Abu Ibrahim Leader of Fursan-i-Mohammed. 2010-10-06 Drone strike. [2]
Sheik Fateh al Masri Top commander of the Lashkar al Zil.[3] 2010-12 Drone strike.
Abu Zaid al-Iraqi Head of Al-Qaeda finances in Pakistan. 2011-02-20 Drone strike. [2]
Osama bin Laden Leader of Al-Qaeda, mastermind of the September 11 attacks. 2011-05-02 Bilal Town, Abbottabad Pakistan Pakistan Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia United States Navy SEALs raid.
Ilyas Kashmiri Senior member of Al-Qaeda. 2011-06-03 North Waziristan Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Drone strike. [2]
Atiyah Abd al-Rahman Osama bin Laden's Chief of Staff. 2011-08-22 North Waziristan Pakistan Pakistan Libya Libya Drone strike. [2]
Abu Hafs al-Shahri Al-Qaeda commander. 2011-09-11 Drone strike. [2]
Anwar al-Awlaki Member of Al-Qaeda. 2011-09-30 Al Jawf Yemen Yemen United States United States Drone strike.
Abu Miqdad al Masri Member of Al-Qaeda. 2011-10-14 Drone strike. [2]
Aslam Awan Deputy leader of external operations for Al-Qaeda. 2012-01-10 Drone strike. [2]
Bader Mansoor Leader of an Al-Qaeda affiliate. 2012-02-09 Drone strike. [2]
Abu Yahya al-Libi Senior member of Al-Qaeda. 2012-06-04 Mir Ali Pakistan Pakistan Libya Libya Drone strike. [2]
Usman Adil Leader of Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan. 2012-04-29 Drone strike. [2]
Abdul Shakoor al-Turkistani Turkistan Islamic Party. 2012-08-24 North Waziristan Pakistan China China Drone strike. [2]
Yaseen al Somali Deputy Commander for Al-Qaeda training. 2013-01-08 Drone strike. [2]
Abu Ubaydah Abdullah al-Adam Commander for Al-Qaeda intelligence. 2013-04-14 Drone strike. [2]
Abu Saif al Jaziri Senior commander for training of Al-Qaeda. 2013-07-03 Drone strike. [2]
Ahmed Abdi Godane Leader of Al-Shabaab.[3] 2014-09-01 Hawaay Somalia Somalia Somalia Somalia Drone strike.
Sheikh Imran Ali Siddi Leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent. 2014-10-11 Drone strike. [2]
Umar Farooq Commander of Al-Qaeda. 2014-12-07 Drone strike. [2]
Adam Yahiye Gadahn Al-Qaeda spokesperson and media advisor. 2015-01-19 Waziristan Pakistan United States United States Drone strike. [2]
Adan Garar Suspected of a role in the Westgate Mall attack.[3] 2015-03 Drone strike.
Ibrahim Sulayman Muhammad Arbaysh Senior member of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. 2015-04-12 Hadhramaut Yemen Yemen Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Drone strike.
Nasser bin Ali al-Ansi Senior member of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. 2015-05-07 Mukalla Yemen Yemen Yemen Yemen Drone strike.
Hamza bin Laden Son of Osama bin Laden, emerging leader of al-Qaeda 2017-2019 Afghanistan Afghanistan Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Details remain scarce.[4]
Qasem Soleimani Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. 2020-01-03 Baghdad Iraq Iraq Iran Iran Drone strike.
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis Deputy Chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces. 2020-01-03 Baghdad Iraq Iraq Iraq Iraq Drone strike.
Qasim al-Raymi Leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. 2020-02-07 Wald Rabi' District, Al Bayda Governorate Yemen Yemen Yemen Yemen Airstrike. [5][6]
Maher al-Agal Leader of ISIS in Syria 2022-07-12 Jindires, Aleppo Governorate Syria Syria Drone strike. [1]
Ayman al-Zawahiri
LISTA OFICIAL DE ASESINATOS FALLIDOS DE LA CIA:
Muammar Gaddafi Brotherly Leader and Guide of the Revolution of Libya. 1986-04-15 Bab al-Azizia Libya Libya Libya Libyan Air strike. Part of the 1986 United States bombing of Libya.[1]
Saddam Hussein President of Iraq 2003-03-19 Dora Farm Complex, Dora, Baghdad Iraq Iraq Iraq Iraq Air strike.
The George W. Bush Presidency authorized the US military to make "decapitation" attempts, prior to the invasion of Iraq.[7]
Ahmad Shah Leader of an anti-coalition militia (ACM) 2005-06-27 Sawtalo Sar Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan SEAL Team and US Marines raid Part of Operation Red Wings, Resulted in the death of 19 US soldiers including a 4 man SEAL recon team.
Planned but unexecuted assassinations
Target Position Nationality Method Notes
Fidel Castro Prime Minister of Cuba, President of Cuba, and First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party. Cuba Reported by the Church Committee.[1]
Patrice Lumumba Prime Minister of Congo-Leopoldville Congo-Léopoldville Reported by the Church Committee.[1]
Rafael Trujillo President of the Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Reported by the Church Committee.[1]
Ngo Dinh Diem President of South Vietnam South Vietnam Reported by the Church Committee.[1]
René Schneider Commander-in-Chief of the Chilean Army Chile Reported by the Church Committee.[1]
Varios documentos desclasificados de la Agencia Central de Inteligencia (CIA) revelan la influencia de Estados Unidos (EE.UU.) en el desarrollo histórico del nacionalismo ucraniano, germen del actual conflicto con Rusia.
Exacto. Los nacionalistas ucranianos le retorcieron el brazo a Putin hasta que accedió a invadir Ucrania. ¡El no quería! ¡Le obligaron!
¡Jaque mate, otanejos!
Los americanos siempre codiciaron los bienes y naciones que componían la URSS, y en este siglo emprendieron de nuevo la conquista del Este
Documental francés que es en si mismo documento excepcional de todo lo que ha estado pasando.
Es extenso pero tiene imágenes y escenas históricas irrepetibles, reconoceréis a un jovencísimo Zelenski y que hacía y con quienes.
Me impresionó.
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/STUDIES%20IN%20INTELLIGENCE%20NAZI%20-%20RELATED%20ARTICLES_0015.pdf
Ya de aquella conocían la fama y las hazañas del genocida filonazi Bandera, personaje admirado por mucho meneante.
Y seguro que sigues buscando y aparecen las ayudas a los esclavistas tibetanos.