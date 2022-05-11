Portada
China recuerda que “puede ser peligroso ser enemigo de EEUU, pero ser su amigo es fatal

El portavoz del Ministerio de Exteriores de China, Zhao Lijian, dijo hoy que “las sanciones de EE.UU. contra Rusia lastiman a sus aliados. Recordó, en su cuenta de Twitter, la famosa cita del exsecretario de Estado de EEUU, Henry Kissinger: puede ser peligroso ser enemigo de EE.UU, pero ser su amigo es fatal”. “La inflación récord en la eurozona es una prueba de que las sanciones a Rusia impuestas por EE.UU. perjudican a los aliados de Washington", manifestó el portavoz chino, y agregó que “la tasa de inflación anual en la eurozona...

Xtv
editado

Pero si la inflación viene.... de China, están agravando el problema con las restricciones impuestas por la política de Covid-0... ¿Van a decir que la inflación es por mantener una política que ya nadie entiende? Pues no parece:



lLs precios de los productores subieron un 8% en Abril, superando el 7,8% estimado.


bloomberg.com

China Inflation Exceeds Forecasts as Lockdowns Roil Supplies
PPI rose 8% in April, higher than the 7.8% forecast in survey
Rising food costs in April drove consumer inflation up to 2.1%


The decision to stand by a strategy built on strict Covid curbs has led several economists to cut growth forecasts for the year to well below the government’s target of about 5.5%, as an unswerving commitment to Covid Zero means more cities will lock down or mass test their citizens for as long as the virus is spreading. The capital city Beijing, e-commerce hub Hangzhou and Yiwu, a city known for wholesaling Christmas decorations, have all rolled out restrictions to contain the virus.

As long as authorities can contain the virus and alleviate the disruption to supply chains, though, the rise in consumer prices will remain “benign” for the year, according to Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong Ltd.

The room for policy action by the People’s Bank of China “is more constrained by the policy tightening of overseas major economies and the need to maintain a stable yuan exchange rate,” he said.

NChomsky

#6 ¿¿¿¿La inflación viene de China????
¡¡De madera!!, ¡¡algunos tenéis los huevos de madera!!

C

Es costumbre milenaria que los reinos vasallos paguen tributo al imperio. Nada nuevo bajo el Sol.

Stajanov
editado

Que tiempos aquellos en los que los chascarrillos de Kissinger se reían con la risa floja...

La caída del imperio traidor no tiene vuelta atrás.

tiopio

Esa cita se pude leer en el libro Kissinger's Shadow: The Long Reach of America's Most Controversial Statesman, pero le falta el contexto. Lo buscáis.

n

#10 todo estaba bien hasta que Putin decidió invadir Europa para matar nazis...

Otro puto dictador más que pierde la cabeza...

n

Lo de criticar a Putin mañana...

c

#7 En otro post. Este no habla de Putin.

En el mundo hay más cosas que Putin

Enésimo_strike

Su Rusia trae la guerra a Europa algo tendrá que decir europa ¿no?

Esa parte parece que se le olvida

Lonnegan
editado

Yo no soy amigo mis vecinos, pero nos llevamos. Y si hay un problema, se resuelve de forma civilizada, no me cago en su felpudo. Deberían tomar nota estas grandes potencias.

urannio
editado

#1 desafortunadamente los recursos no son infinitos y las guerras sirven para dirimir su reparto.

D
editado

Si Kissinger contara su vida en detalle ( la verdad) alucinariamos todos.

