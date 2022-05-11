China recuerda que “puede ser peligroso ser enemigo de EEUU, pero ser su amigo es fatal

Portada
Pero si la inflación viene.... de China, están agravando el problema con las restricciones impuestas por la política de Covid-0... ¿Van a decir que la inflación es por mantener una política que ya nadie entiende? Pues no parece:
lLs precios de los productores subieron un 8% en Abril, superando el 7,8% estimado.
PPI rose 8% in April, higher than the 7.8% forecast in survey
Rising food costs in April drove consumer inflation up to 2.1%
The decision to stand by a strategy built on strict Covid curbs has led several economists to cut growth forecasts for the year to well below the government’s target of about 5.5%, as an unswerving commitment to Covid Zero means more cities will lock down or mass test their citizens for as long as the virus is spreading. The capital city Beijing, e-commerce hub Hangzhou and Yiwu, a city known for wholesaling Christmas decorations, have all rolled out restrictions to contain the virus.
As long as authorities can contain the virus and alleviate the disruption to supply chains, though, the rise in consumer prices will remain “benign” for the year, according to Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong Ltd.
The room for policy action by the People’s Bank of China “is more constrained by the policy tightening of overseas major economies and the need to maintain a stable yuan exchange rate,” he said.