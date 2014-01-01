Uno de los mayores activos a la venta es United Mining and Chemical Company, conocida como UMCC, uno de los mayores productores mundiales de titanio, un metal utilizado en aviones e implantes médicos. Se cancelaron tres subastas antes de la guerra, aunque en medio de la pandemia y la amenaza de una invasión rusa, debido a la falta de postores. El gobierno ucraniano espera ahora que realmente se lleve a cabo una cuarta subasta, prevista para el otoño. Vitaliy Strukov, socio director de BDO Ucrania, la firma financiera que asesora al gobierno so
Comentarios
A este paso, los americanos van a acabar teniendo una parte de Ucrania mayor que los Rusos.
#1 Supongo que ese era el objetivo...
#1 Es el objetivo. Otra cosa es que acaben quedándose con un erial.
Es lamentable ver cómo se va a quedar el pueblo ucraniano y, de paso, la Unión Europea. Todo para mayor gloria de potencia extranjera...
#5 Te equivocas. Rusia no se está cubriendo de gloria, precisamente.
#1 todo según el plan
#1 Sen. Lindsey Graham says "we did lose momentum" in Ukraine training amid aid delay
#1 ¿Por qué te pensabas que habían avalado los yankis las compras de su armamento a los ucranianos? ¿Por simpatía y por tener un enemigo común? Ha sido para desestabilizar Europa, tener en nuestro continente una burrada de armamento en manos de mafias y entidades de ultraderecha, para poder eliminar competidores comerciales, para controlar todavía más el mercado agrario alimentario (Ucrania siempre ha sido la despensa de Rusia y Europa), etc...
Ahora es cuando realmente empieza la esclavitud del pueblo ucraniano, totalmente despojado de sus bienes e industria como método para pagar la enorme deuda contraida. Y seguro que en las fronteras van a seguir los férreos controles para que no escape la mano de obra esclava. Antes de la guerra el salario mínimo en Ucrania eran 2.178€ ANUALES, ahora no les va a llegar ni para el cuenquito de arroz. Y a los europeos nos volverá a pasar factura todo esto.
#8 La prensa occidental de Schrödinger, según si lo que cuenta favorece a tu discurso o no, es una cosa o todo lo contrario...
#10 lo gracioso es que yo no digo que la noticia no sea cierta,
#15 Tampoco yo he dicho que lo digas.
"Si no vendemos ahora y recaudamos dinero, pronto no habrá nada que vender porque la propiedad será destruida u ocupada"
Sin duda una declaración que tranquilizará a posibles compradores.
¡New York Times Putinejo! ( #0 Ya te han dejado su regalito las cuentasclon Mysteriosas)
#2 Ya sabes, no ver, oír, ni saber, no vaya a ser que la estructura que han montado a su alrededor se resquebraje,... y tengan que crearse otros personajes.
#2 dias alternos que otros dias es propaganda otaneja
El mejor negocio para los ukranianos que queden vivos va a ser que se quede todo Rusia y adiós deuda. Y luego si eso ya se independizan otra vez
Lo curioso es que la mayoría de lo que venden es ¡soviético!, y llevan viviendo de ello ¡30 años!.
Muro de pago
#9 Yo la he podido leer sin problema dándole al banner de "show full article"
"Towering over Kyiv for six decades, Hotel Ukraine has witnessed some pivotal moments in Ukraine’s recent history.
Crowds gathered on the square in front of the 14-story hotel to celebrate the fall of the Soviet Union. Popular uprisings on what was later called Independence Square toppled Ukrainian leaders. Today, blue and yellow flags cover lawns near the hotel, serving as a reminder of the many lives lost in the war between Ukraine and Russia.
Now, Hotel Ukraine is up for auction as part of an effort to sell off some large state assets to help fund the military and bolster an economy battered by a grueling war that has drained the country’s coffers. The starting price for Hotel Ukraine is $25 million.
Beginning this summer, the government will auction some 20 state-owned companies, including Hotel Ukraine, a vast shopping mall in Kyiv, and several mining and chemical companies.
The privatization push has two main goals: to raise money for a state budget that is short $5 billion this year for military spending, and to strengthen Ukraine’s flagging economy by attracting investment that will, officials hope, make it more self-sufficient over time.
“The budget is in the red,” Oleksiy Sobolev, Ukraine’s deputy economy minister, said in an interview. “We need to find other ways to get money to keep the macroeconomic situation stable, to help the army and to win this war against Rusia"
Inside the Irshank titanium mine in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region on Wednesday. The mine, owned by United Mining and Chemical Company, will be one of the state assets that will be privatized.Credit...Brendan Hoffman for The New York Times
Still, the privatization will only go so far, and faces considerable challenges for a nation at war, with many citizens worried the sales could be subject to Ukraine’s pervasive corruption.
Ievgen Baranov, the managing director at Dragon Capital, a Kyiv-based investment firm, said that privatization would work only if the government “acts as a responsible seller who’s able to give guarantees and indemnities to prospective buyers.”
Mindful that investors may be put off by the conflict, the government has set itself a modest target of selling a minimum of about $100 million worth of assets this year — a sum that pales in comparison to the multibillion-dollar military aid packages sent by Western allies.
Ukrainian officials and experts acknowledge that given the risks posed by the conflict, assets are likely to be sold at lower prices than they would have been before the war. But they hope the privatizations will help prop up the economy by creating more jobs and tax revenue in addition to bringing in more investment. The situation is urgent, they say.
“The state is in desperate need of money,” said Michael Lukashenko, a partner at Aequo, a law firm that has advised companies on privatization. “If we don’t sell now and raise money, soon there will be nothing to sell because the property will be either destroyed or occupied.”
After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Ukraine inherited many poorly managed and debt-ridden state enterprises. Today, it owns some 3,100 companies, with less than half actually operating and only 15 percent generating profits, according to official figures.
Last year, the five most unprofitable companies cost the state more than $50 million. “This level of cost is unacceptable, especially during wartime, when every expenditure must be carefully controlled,” Vitaliy Koval, the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund, which manages state companies, said in a recent interview at the fund’s headquarters in Kyiv.
On the wall of his office hung a map of Ukraine with pins representing some 30 state-owned distilleries. Only four are operating, Mr. Koval said. The goal was to remove all the pins, he said.
Mr. Koval said he and the State Property Fund were advertising the privatizations at a conference in Berlin this week focusing on Ukraine’s recovery.
A former construction and transport entrepreneur, Mr. Koval said he saw state-owned companies as a “breeding ground for corruption and other illegal activities.” His fund was now conducting “triage” to determine which enterprises should be privatized, liquidated or kept under state control. “Privatization is synonymous with cleansing,” he said.
The government’s ultimate goal is to retain control of only 100 companies.
Image
A man stands in an office with chairs; behind him is a map on the wall of Ukraine.
Vitaliy Koval, the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund, which manages state companies.Credit...Brendan Hoffman for The New York Times
Mr. Koval said Ukraine did not currently have enough weapons to prevent its factories from being destroyed or captured by Russia and needed to quickly sell off assets to “buy more shells and air defenses” to protect them.
“Investing a few thousand dollars into shells today is more prudent than risking assets falling into Russian hands in the future,” he said.
Past privatization efforts have often been ill-conceived, economists say, allowing large assets to fall into the hands of oligarchs on the cheap, or have been delayed for years by unfavorable market conditions and legal disputes over the payment of company debts.
The government says the auction system will make the process more transparent. But it remains to be seen if the debt disputes can be successfully resolved.
One of the biggest assets up for sale is United Mining and Chemical Company, known as U.M.C.C., one of the world’s largest producers of titanium, a metal used in aircraft and medical implants. Three auctions were canceled before the war, though amid the pandemic and the threat of a Russian invasion, because of a lack of bidders.
The Ukrainian government is now hoping that a fourth auction, scheduled for the fall, will actually happen. Vitaliy Strukov, a managing partner at BDO Ukraine, the financial firm advising the government on the sale of U.M.C.C., said seven investors had already expressed interest in the sale, which will start at around $100 million.
The privatization push has two main goals: to raise money for a state budget that is short $5 billion this year for military spending, and to strengthen Ukraine’s flagging economy.Credit...Brendan Hoffman for The New York Times
In Kyiv, many people have mixed feelings about the privatization push. Some said that “every hryvnia counts” in supporting the war effort, referring to Ukraine’s currency. But they also expressed fears about potential corruption.
“Where this money goes, nobody knows,” said Olha Kalinichenko, 36, who was having breakfast recently in the restaurant of Hotel Ukraine, enjoying a view of Independence Square with the golden domes of cathedrals rising between Soviet-era buildings on the horizon.
Ms. Kalinichenko said the hotel held a special place in her heart since it was the site of many battles for Ukraine’s sovereignty.
“I myself came here during the Maidan revolution; many volunteers stayed at the Hotel Ukraine,” she said, referring to the popular uprising that ousted Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian president, in February 2014 and foreshadowed the current conflict with Moscow.
The lobby of Hotel Ukraine. Many Ukrainians feel the hotel is culturally important since it witnessed so many events in the country’s recent history.Credit...Brendan Hoffman for The New York Times
Alla Sheverieva, an employee of the hotel for more than 30 years, said she remembered seeing Ukrainian riot police officers violently dispersing crowds that had gathered on the square during the Maidan revolution. Snipers also fired on the crowd from the top of the hotel.
“I heard shooting and there were crazy screams in the hallway as they started bringing in the dead and the wounded,” Ms. Sheverieva said, recalling how the hotel’s lobby was turned into a makeshift hospital, its marble floors smeared with blood.
Mr. Koval, the head of the property fund, said the hotel had accumulated $1 million in debt, and that the government should not hold onto it for its history. Many Soviet-era businesses were now “relics of the past,” he said. “Today we have to break free from this legacy.”
Ukraine is especially eager to attract foreign investors “to show that private investment is possible even during the war,” said Mr. Baranov of Dragon Capital.
But Ukrainian officials and economists admit that wartime conditions will make luring investors a challenge.
In April, Russian missiles destroyed a power plant operated by Centrenergo, one of the companies Ukraine had hoped to privatize. “There isn’t much to sell now,” Mr. Baranov said. "