Hace 2 horas | Por jazcaba a elespanol.com
Binance, la mayor plataforma 'cripto', reconoce "problemas" y suspende sus operaciones

Los depósitos y retiros en el intercambio actualmente, no son posibles.

Comentarios

masde120
editado

Paran para arreglar un bug que han encontrado con algo de mala suerte:

Engine 1 is back online. Still need more time to do reconciliations, and for other engines to catch up.

We were a bit unlucky with this bug. Our engines take hourly snapshots. This bug happened 57 min in. So, replay/reconciliation takes a bit longer.

Y otro twitt:
Est 60 min ish ETA. Our team's doing pre-trading tests now. For those new with us, our resume SOP is roughly as follows:

Announcement with exact times (soon).
Deposit enabled (done now).
Internal transfers enabled (done now).
30 min of cancel-only mode (not yet)
Resume trading
Enable withdrawals, usually 1 hr after trading.

There is a lot of tasks and real-time cross checks happening in the background before and after each step.

Thank you for your understanding and support!

Es un Bug y para arreglarlo paran las operaciones una hora

V 8
K 87
StuartMcNight
editado

#8 Hay un twit mas donde dice que se reanuda el trading en 20 minutos.

Parece que algunos como #3 y #5 han descorchado el champagne antes de tiempo.

V 4
K 58
pkreuzt

#10 Otra vez

V 1
K 23
Pointman

#10 Pues espero haberme equivocado.

V 0
K 12
a

Binance es como el banco central de todo las criptomonedas, si cae sera una catástrofe para todas las cripto.

V 2
K 29
La Xunta de Galicia oculta qué hizo en concreto Javier Negre a cambio de 50.000 €
La Xunta de Galicia oculta qué hizo en concreto Javier Negre a cambio de 50.000 €
pkreuzt
editado

Pues por la cotización de las cripto no será. Más bien parece que les falta liquidez en fiat para responder a los movimientos. O igual es un problema de otra clase, alguna historia de seguridad que les haya obligado a bloquear para que alguien no se lleve los coins

V 1
K 21
Enjundio

Ahora si broooooos

V 1
K 16
JackNorte

#1 Binance es como el tio del de corea del norte que siempre matan y luego resucita

V 2
K 32
Pointman

No puedo decir que me sorprenda, Se veía venir, por lo menos desde lo del tema de FTX.

V 0
K 12
Pantomima Full- Conformista
Pantomima Full- Conformista
NoPracticante

A holdesr

V 0
K 7
B

Holis criptobros!

V 0
K 7
Pasoto

Solo por la turra hasta en la sopa tratando de enganchar a incautos… Kalise para todos si es que les llega para un helado…

V 0
K 6
