Binance, la mayor plataforma 'cripto', reconoce "problemas" y suspende sus operaciones

Paran para arreglar un bug que han encontrado con algo de mala suerte:
Engine 1 is back online. Still need more time to do reconciliations, and for other engines to catch up.
We were a bit unlucky with this bug. Our engines take hourly snapshots. This bug happened 57 min in. So, replay/reconciliation takes a bit longer.
Est 60 min ish ETA. Our team's doing pre-trading tests now. For those new with us, our resume SOP is roughly as follows:
Announcement with exact times (soon).
Deposit enabled (done now).
Internal transfers enabled (done now).
30 min of cancel-only mode (not yet)
Resume trading
Enable withdrawals, usually 1 hr after trading.
There is a lot of tasks and real-time cross checks happening in the background before and after each step.
Thank you for your understanding and support!
Binance es como el banco central de todo las criptomonedas, si cae sera una catástrofe para todas las cripto.
