Barcelona multa con 1.500 euros a una vecina por "infracción muy grave" por tener un limonero en la puerta

Hijueputa, ocupando el espacio público con algo que ni produce beneficio ni te puedes sentar a tomar cañas. Puto limonero, haber puesto una terraza de bar joder!!!!!!!!! Mauricio Colmenero seal of approval!
Este es el problema de la sobrelegislación que tenemos en España, cuando quieres joder a alguien, siempre hay alguna normativa estúpida que no cumple.
#3 normalmente estaría de acuerdo contigo, pero tú has visto la foto, casi no queda acera, dice que lo tenía desde hace tiempo sin problemas, parece que no sabe que los árboles crecen,como siguiera cambiándole la maceta al final ni los coches pasarían.
Pero que podrían haberle dicho que los quitará antes de multarla, pues también.
A pesar de que efectivamente incumplia la normativa municipal, el ayuntamiento ya ha dicho que lo ve desproporcionado y que lo va a revisar. Me parece lógico, un aviso hubiese bastado y ya si con eso persiste en la infracción, pues sanción.
#5 han puesto un dispositivo de vigilancia contra la vivienda, seis meses contrastando las veces que la señora salía a regar
1500 euros, Como esta el patio. En muchos sitios si en vez de una maceta hubiese dejado un coche , la multa y la grua le babria salido mas barato.
