Barcelona multa con 1.500 euros a una vecina por "infracción muy grave" por tener un limonero en la puerta

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha multado a una vecina de Sarrià con 1.501 euros por poner un limonero en la puerta de casa. La afectada recibió la notificación el pasado 3 de junio por una infracción "muy grave" según la Ordenanza de las Vías y los Espacios Públicos. La mujer ha explicado que tenía la maceta hace dos años y nunca había recibido ningún aviso. Además, esa calle tiene muchas otras plantas del Ayuntamiento en el exterior. La mujer ha pagado para poder acogerse a la reducción del 50%, que le salía mejor que meterse en abogados

Comentarios

pandasucks

Era para autoconsumo!

V 5
K 75
Socavador

#2 Uff, lo que pasa que han debido encontrarle una pesa, dinero y bolsas del Mercadona.

V 0
K 12
K
editado

Hijueputa, ocupando el espacio público con algo que ni produce beneficio ni te puedes sentar a tomar cañas. Puto limonero, haber puesto una terraza de bar joder!!!!!!!!! Mauricio Colmenero seal of approval!

V 5
K 54
p

Este es el problema de la sobrelegislación que tenemos en España, cuando quieres joder a alguien, siempre hay alguna normativa estúpida que no cumple.

V 4
K 50
HelloMyNameIs

#3 la espada de damocles normativa

V 0
K 6
Escafurciao
editado

#3 normalmente estaría de acuerdo contigo, pero tú has visto la foto, casi no queda acera, dice que lo tenía desde hace tiempo sin problemas, parece que no sabe que los árboles crecen,como siguiera cambiándole la maceta al final ni los coches pasarían.
Pero que podrían haberle dicho que los quitará antes de multarla, pues también.

V 0
K 7
Connect
autor

Noticia original y algo más amplia, aquí (pero en catalán)
diarieljardi.cat

V 1
K 23
7

A pesar de que efectivamente incumplia la normativa municipal, el ayuntamiento ya ha dicho que lo ve desproporcionado y que lo va a revisar. Me parece lógico, un aviso hubiese bastado y ya si con eso persiste en la infracción, pues sanción.

V 1
K 23
m

#9 "el ayuntamiento ya ha dicho que lo ve desproporcionado y que lo va a revisar"
Le dejará la multa en 1495€

V 1
K 17
Cantro

Haber dicho que era mantera u okupa.

V 1
K 19
peramangoajo

¿Cómo puede asegurar el ayuntamiento que ese limonero, si se encuentra en la vía pública, es propiedad de la señora. Cualquiera puede ponerte una maceta con un limonero en la entrada de tu casa, antes de la valla donde están los perros.

V 1
K 19
Pacman

#5 han puesto un dispositivo de vigilancia contra la vivienda, seis meses contrastando las veces que la señora salía a regar

V 3
K 39
Sure

Me imagino que habrá ido la propia Colau a llevarle la multa...

V 0
K 17
Xuanin71

Haber no nos engañemos .
Que la multa a esa señora ha sido por nuestra seguridad .que cualquiera puede tropezarse con el árbol.
Es distinto los que puso el ayuntamiento.que seguro que han hecho un estudio .y cuentan con macetas homologadas.

V 1
K 16
tsukamoto

Barcelona = Carcelona

V 0
K 13
V 0
K 10
s

1500 euros, Como esta el patio. En muchos sitios si en vez de una maceta hubiese dejado un coche , la multa y la grua le babria salido mas barato.

V 0
K 10
B

Pues que ni se le ocurra talarlo que ahí los hay-untamientos directamente te meten en la cárcel.

V 0
K 9