Aviones franceses atacaron a la Guardia Nacional y violaron el espacio aéreo de Niger

La Junta Militar que gobierna Níger desde que a finales de julio un golpe de Estado depusiera al presidente electo Mohamed Bazoum, han anunciado este 9 de agosto que fuerzas francesas han atacado con cazas a la Guardia Nacional y violado el espacio aéreo del país africano.
Comentarios
Rusia podría haber hecho lo mismo bajo el pretexto de un golpe de estado, después de Maidán. Pero todos conocemos la doble moral que maneja occidente.
#1 Como invadir Crimea y el Donbass?
#0 En las declaraciones del portavoz habla de violación del espacio aéreo pero no del ataque, he visto esa información ya por otro sitio y por ahora no me fío de su autenticidad la verdad.
#3 Aquí la gente es mucho de creer a los militares de uno de los bandos, concretamente los que dicen lo que uno quiere oír (¡Francia mala! ¡Occidente malo!). Yo en conflictos de este tipo no me creo nada de lo que diga ninguno de los dos bandos, salvo que haya pruebas claras.
#3 Me pregunto que medio periodístico europeo, o americano, con credibilidad, te va a retransmitir los hechos para que tú lo veas con tus propios ojos, o van a enviar reporteros internacionales para que te cuenten la verdad?.
Díme, cuan informado estás de las tropecientas guerras en Africa durante los últimos 25 años que tengas conocimiento por prensa, radio, televisión, internet ?
#10 mira mayo del 2023 a mí no me vengas con esas, yo tengo espíritu crítico y me informa lo mejor posible desde hace mucho, revisa mi historial no voy de ese palo. Sólo digo que este hecho en concreto por ahora no puedo darle credibilidad y visito suficientes fuentes como para no fiarme. ¿Que hecho en concreto tienes para verificar esta noticia por ahora? Es factible que haya ocurrido por supuesto pero no tengo suficientes datos.
#0 #10
Junta in Niger said the French military attacked the National Guard and violated the country's airspace. Military government ordered to raise the threat level.
However, there is no confirmation of these words. The alleged statement from military government does not even tell where the skirmish took place or where the airspace was violated.
Some clarifications regarding the rumored skirmish between France and Niger
Today in media there was a surge of information that Nigerien military government accused France of attacking the National Guard. Some outlets even cried about the beginning of an operation to return the toppled president Mohammed Bazoum.
However, as it many times happens with unconfirmed information, the reality was a little different. In reality there were no such statements. According to the video released by the new military government it only accused France of violating their airspace by the French A400M transport aircraft. Junta also told about some skirmishes (most likely with terrorist) near the border with Burkina Faso. There were no words about the invasion or French troops.
In Africa Intel's opinion, the problem was with the the strange presentation of information by the military government of Niger. And that's why media was quick to decide that there are skirmishes between France and Niger.
Francia no soporta no haber podido conseguir su ansiada hegemonía mundial y se enfada cuando sus colonias no se dejan explotar. Y nosotros somos sus aliados... Que triste.
¡Enga! A repartir democracia
Ya llega borrelo a hacer declaraciones rajando del fascista terrorista macron y el mundo libre, era asi ?
En un A400M caben 116 paracas
Empieza la fiesta. Pocas noticias vamos a ver de esto hasta que asesinen a toda la junta militar que ha tomado el poder en Niger y recuperen el poder.
YA ESTÁN AQUÍÍÍÍÍÍÍ
Lo previsible que era todo.