Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por Ptv27 a lavozdegalicia.es
Publicado hace 1 hora por Ptv27 a lavozdegalicia.es
Una aplicación creada por cinco niñas de A Coruña, mejor proyecto europeo en un programa mundial

Una aplicación creada por cinco niñas de A Coruña, mejor proyecto europeo en un programa mundial

 lavozdegalicia.es

Participaron junto a 5.500 menores en Technovation Girls, una iniciativa global para promover la tecnología entre las mujeres

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 87 4
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty actualidad
Actualidad
Actualidad y sociedad
actualidad

Comentarios

Gry

La presentación del proyecto:

V 1
K 24
Periodistas y políticos critican la mala praxis periodística de Ferreras contra Iglesias desvelada por Crónica Libre
Periodistas y políticos critican la mala praxis periodística de Ferreras contra Iglesias desvelada por Crónica Libre
Paleto_a_vapor

tras varios debates, decidieron desarrollar una aplicación para ayudar a la gente mayor a usar los teléfonos móviles.

V 0
K 10
r
editado

#2 Es un poco más:

Help4Grands, by team 5Girls4Techno
Spain

Our grandparents have a lot of problems with technology, so we created an app to make things easier for them. Help4Grands groups the most important phone functions into a single screen. These highlighted functions include: a list of important tasks; an emergency call feature to contact ambulance, police, and family; easy access to proof of COVID vaccine; a listing of location and address (in case of getting lost or disoriented); the weather; the phone function; sending predefined messages to predefined contacts; the camera; and a clock. Additionally, all of these features can be accessed using voice command recognition.


Hay que ir al original, se ve que los periodistas lo de explicar las.cosas lo llevan mal.

technovation.org

V 0
K 11
n

#2 Scratch?

V 0
K 18