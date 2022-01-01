Una aplicación creada por cinco niñas de A Coruña, mejor proyecto europeo en un programa mundial

Portada
Help4Grands, by team 5Girls4Techno
Spain
Our grandparents have a lot of problems with technology, so we created an app to make things easier for them. Help4Grands groups the most important phone functions into a single screen. These highlighted functions include: a list of important tasks; an emergency call feature to contact ambulance, police, and family; easy access to proof of COVID vaccine; a listing of location and address (in case of getting lost or disoriented); the weather; the phone function; sending predefined messages to predefined contacts; the camera; and a clock. Additionally, all of these features can be accessed using voice command recognition.
