Se abre una ofensiva del sur en la guerra de Ucrania EN

Se abre una ofensiva del sur en la guerra de Ucrania

Ucrania parece haber comenzado su nueva campaña en el sur con un audaz ataque el martes contra una base aérea rusa en Crimea, a lo largo de la costa del Mar Negro. Los satélites comerciales muestran que hasta nueve aviones rusos fueron destruidos por explosiones en la base, que también dañaron edificios de apartamentos cercanos. Un funcionario ucraniano dijo que las fuerzas especiales de su país llevaron a cabo el ataque.

Stajanov

Sección ficción.



Lo único que se puede colegir es que los rusos están atacando

Mientras sigue la trifulca sobre el apagado nocturno de los escaparates, el mar Mediterráneo se muere por culpa del cambio climático
Mientras sigue la trifulca sobre el apagado nocturno de los escaparates, el mar Mediterráneo se muere por culpa del cambio climático
Nonoticia de libro. No aporta nada nuevo.

Del artículo:



"Ukrainian morale remains astonishingly high. According to a new poll released Thursday by the International Republican Institute, 93 percent of Ukrainians see the future as “rather promising,” and about 98 percent think Ukraine will win the war."



Luego miras a la encuesta y se hizo entre el 30 de marzo y el 2 de abril: iri.org



Y este otro gran párrafo:

“This is the time for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, but they’ve got to succeed,” argues William B. Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Kyiv. “You don’t want to try it and fail.”

La Real Sociedad denuncia por allanamiento a Borja Escalona, el 'youtuber' que se coló en el Reale Arena
La Real Sociedad denuncia por allanamiento a Borja Escalona, el 'youtuber' que se coló en el Reale Arena
