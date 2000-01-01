Se abre una ofensiva del sur en la guerra de Ucrania EN

Publicado hace 54 minutos por euleriano a washingtonpost.com
Del artículo:
"Ukrainian morale remains astonishingly high. According to a new poll released Thursday by the International Republican Institute, 93 percent of Ukrainians see the future as “rather promising,” and about 98 percent think Ukraine will win the war."
Luego miras a la encuesta y se hizo entre el 30 de marzo y el 2 de abril: iri.org
Y este otro gran párrafo:
“This is the time for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, but they’ve got to succeed,” argues William B. Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Kyiv. “You don’t want to try it and fail.”