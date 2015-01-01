Portada
La UE organiza una fiesta en un metaverso de 387 000 €, y casi nadie aparece (Inglés)

Solo cinco personas se presentaron el martes por la noche a una fiesta organizada por el departamento de ayuda exterior de la Comisión Europea en el metaverso para entusiasmar a los jóvenes con la UE. El corresponsal de Devex, Vince Chadwick, tuiteó que finalmente fue el único invitado a la fiesta que quedó, después de "charlas desconcertadas iniciales con los aproximadamente otros cinco humanos que se presentaron". Aparentemente, solo unas pocas de las 44 personas a las que les gustó el tráiler oficial estaban lo suficientemente intrigadas..

Robus

¿En que se gastaron los 387.000 €? ... en canapés seguro que no!

#2 Los 387000 euros es de todo el chiringuito que han montado en el metaverso, no solo de la fiesta. Para la próxima ya habrán asignado una partida presupuestaria para bots.

Autarca
editado

La UE es la primera en apuntarse a lo de "el dinero público no es de nadie"

¿Por qué no? Tiene más poder, y más impunidad, que nuestros gobiernos locales.

#5 si, solo les falta decirlo delante de un micrófono. Sería el.colmo

patadevaca

Enga, fiestorro... saca el Cluedo.

editado

Joder, solo 5, pues tocaron a un huevo de metasolomillos y metacubatas.

editado

Para promocionar el Global Gateway, qué es el Global Gateway, no sé, mi me parece una excusa de mierda para malversar 387000 eurazos y los que quedan por venir.  ec.europa.eu ”We will support smart investments in quality infrastructure, respecting the highest social and environmental standards, in line with the EU’s values and standards. The Global Gateway strategy is a template for how Europe can build more resilient connections with the world." Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission 

