Matrix 2.0: The Future of Matrix [EN]

Publicado hace 1 hora por LaPoliticaNoVaDePartidos a matrix.org

Back at FOSDEM we announced the idea of Matrix 2.0 - a series of huge step changes in terms of Matrix’s usability and performance, made up of Sliding Sync (instant login/launch/sync), Native OIDC (industry-standard authentication), Native Group VoIP (end-to-end encrypted large-scale voice & video conferencing) and Faster Joins (lazy-loading room state when your server joins a room). Now, we’re excited to announce that as of today everyone can start playing with these Matrix 2.0 features.