Todo tipo de plásticos son ahora reciclables gracias a dos empresas

Dos empresas, Plastonix y Elemental Recycling, han hecho lo que otras no pudieron: han encontrado tecnologías que reciclan todo tipo de plásticos. Se trata de una auténtica innovación, porque hasta ahora prácticamente no había forma de reciclar la mayoría de los plásticos, sobre todo los blandos, los mixtos y los sucios o manchados. Todo eso ha cambiado.

Autarca

Suena interesante, aunque también puede ser propaganda del sector del plástico.

bodhisatba

La pregunta és el coste energético.

Interesante que una de las dos como subproducto genere hidrógeno. No sé hasta qué punto interesa pasar de plástico a grafito. Es material de alta demanda?

El articulo está en inglés y no sé si hace referencia a ello o no pero tengo entendido que el problema del plástico es que para reciclarlo de forma óptima hay que separarlo correctamente tanto de otros residuos como los diferentes tipos de plásticos entre si, hoy en día con el cajón de sastre que es el contenedor amarillo en la recogida selectiva eso es casi imposible

bodhisatba
editado

#1 "The system can process any material derived from petroleum, even mixed types of materials, at the same time. The plastics we can recycle, the plastics we can't, the plastics no one thought anyone could process, can all be mixed together in one batch and turned into chips and powder. "

El primer sistema lo pilla todo y hace de ello tochos.

"In a single step process, they take any kind of plastic and upcycle that waste into high purity graphite and graphene. Graphite can be used to make smartphones, electronics of all types, fighter jets and airplanes and is one of the composite materials in automobile manufacturing. "

El Segundo en grafito y grafeno. Y estará disponible en enero del 23.

