Todo tipo de plásticos son ahora reciclables gracias a dos empresas

El articulo está en inglés y no sé si hace referencia a ello o no pero tengo entendido que el problema del plástico es que para reciclarlo de forma óptima hay que separarlo correctamente tanto de otros residuos como los diferentes tipos de plásticos entre si, hoy en día con el cajón de sastre que es el contenedor amarillo en la recogida selectiva eso es casi imposible
#1 "The system can process any material derived from petroleum, even mixed types of materials, at the same time. The plastics we can recycle, the plastics we can't, the plastics no one thought anyone could process, can all be mixed together in one batch and turned into chips and powder. "
El primer sistema lo pilla todo y hace de ello tochos.
"In a single step process, they take any kind of plastic and upcycle that waste into high purity graphite and graphene. Graphite can be used to make smartphones, electronics of all types, fighter jets and airplanes and is one of the composite materials in automobile manufacturing. "
El Segundo en grafito y grafeno. Y estará disponible en enero del 23.