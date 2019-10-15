Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por pablico a 20minutos.es
Publicado hace 1 hora por pablico a 20minutos.es
Ya es posible usar Starlink fuera de la zona donde se contrata

Ya es posible usar Starlink fuera de la zona donde se contrata

 20minutos.es

El servicio de portabilidad llega a Starlink: sus clientes ya pueden colocar la antena en caravanas y vehículos camperizados La tarifa es adicional y otorga una conectividad en lugares remotos para que los usuarios puedan acceder a la red desde cualquier parte del mundo.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 59 4

Comentarios

peramangoajo

Starlink quiere poner en órbita una manada de 12.000 satélites.

V 0
K 8
NullusSum

#1

Si se me permite precisar, TIENE AUTORIZACION para 12.000 satélites, pero tiene planes para 30.000 adicionales.

en.wikipedia.org

On 15 October 2019, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) submitted filings to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on SpaceX's behalf to arrange spectrum for 30,000 additional Starlink satellites to supplement the 12,000 Starlink satellites already approved by the FCC.[8]

Serían al final unos 42.000 (creo que lleva ya más de 1.000)

V 3
K 38
elchacas

#2 spacenews.com

Parece que 2.000 lanzados. No se cuántos estarán operativos.

V 0
K 7
M

#1 Más que manada lo definiría como marabunta.

V 0
K 10