Ya es posible usar Starlink fuera de la zona donde se contrata

Si se me permite precisar, TIENE AUTORIZACION para 12.000 satélites, pero tiene planes para 30.000 adicionales.
en.wikipedia.org
On 15 October 2019, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) submitted filings to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on SpaceX's behalf to arrange spectrum for 30,000 additional Starlink satellites to supplement the 12,000 Starlink satellites already approved by the FCC.[8]
Serían al final unos 42.000 (creo que lleva ya más de 1.000)