Valve avisa que habrá que esperar varios años para tener una Steam Deck "potente"

Lawrence Yang, quien trabaja para Valve como diseñador, ha avisado de que habrá que esperar unos años para ver “una verdadera Deck de próxima generación con un aumento significativo en la potencia”. Esto quiere decir que, si aparece una nueva versión del dispositivo durante el transcurso del presente año, este no aportaría una mejora revolucionaria en comparación con la primera generación, aunque la presunta presencia de RDNA 3 podría aportar cosas una mejora en el soporte del trazado de rayos.
Comentarios
Pero si la gracia del bicho este es que es súper potente, no?
#2 Dicen más potente, pero en muy computer se han levantado hoy con el pie izquierdo.
#2 yo estoy encantado con ella la verdad. Parte de la “magia” es que al ser solo 800p tiene menos carga. Pero al tener una gráfica potente le puedes poner las texturas y efectos al máximo y se ve de lujo igual
#2 Y es potente, pero los requisitos de los videojuegos se incrementan de un año para el otro bestialmente. Ya hay títulos con los que le cuesta:
That said, the Steam Deck hardware is already beginning to show its age on some recent releases. Games like Wild Hearts and Returnal will technically run on the Deck but reportedly show some significant frame rate and performance issues on the portable. While future software or OS patches could help a bit for these bleeding-edge games, the Steam Deck's unchanging hardware may start to look increasingly dated as PC gamers continue to upgrade their rigs with plentiful graphics cards (and PC game makers continue to target those high-end desktop users with their newest titles).
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/03/a-more-powerful-steam-deck-is-a-few-years-off-valve-says/
