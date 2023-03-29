Portada
Los usuarios de VPN se arriesgan a penas de 20 años de cárcel en EE.UU. con la nueva ley RESTRICT (EN)

A bill dubbed the ‘RESTRICT’ act that was submitted to Congress could have severe consequences for virtual private network (VPN) users in the United States.

La tierra de las libertades!!!

HackerRuso
autor

https://reason.com/2023/03/29/could-the-restrict-act-criminalize-the-use-of-vpns/

ElenaCoures1

#1 Siempre intentando rebajar al otro para tapar a tu amo ¿no?

En la wiki:

The RESTRICT Act is described as "a systematic framework for addressing technology-based threats to the security and safety of Americans."
It grants the Secretary of Commerce the authority to review transactions by certain foreign entities who offer "information and communications technologies products or services" (ICTS), in order to identify, investigate, and mitigate "undue and unacceptable" risks to the national security of the United States or its citizens. This includes but is not limited to:

Impact to the country's critical infrastructure and digital economy,
"Sabotage or subversion" of ICTS in the United States
Interference and manipulation of federal elections
Undermining the democratic process to "steer policy and regulatory decisions in favor of the strategic objectives of a foreign adversary to the detriment of the national security of the United States".

Ergo

#0 Traduce la entradilla

HackerRuso
autor

#5 uy, ya está

t

No sé qué mierdas se cree la gente que pueden tener privacidad, a la puñetera cárcel, esa gente que quiere esconder algo seguro que no es nada bueno, cárcel antes de que cometan un crimen ...
Esta imbecilidad parece que va calando más y más en las sociedades modernas.

A

SSH no es una VPN. Buena suerte con I2PD también e I2PD sobre redes en malla.

