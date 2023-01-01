Hay más sitios baneados y no solo en META
Os acordais de palestinalibre.org? Hace nada les banearon de su host. Creo que hace poco consiguieron trasladarse a otro.
El mundo libre!!
Instagram pertenece a Meta que pertenece al Pentágono y allí no están a favor del pueblo palestino ni de sus apoyos, no sé donde está la noticia...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shaun_King
King has repeatedly faced accusations of fiscal mismanagement, and of raising money from donors which does not reach its intended recipients.[4][5][6] In addition, the Grassroots Law Project has been questioned for its high compensation paid to King and his associates, as well as its lack of progress on its main initiative
[...]
In 2015, media outlets questioned King's account of the assault,[15] and, citing interviews with the investigating detective Keith Broughton and police reports on the case, characterized the fight as a one-on-one between King and another boy over a girl, where King sustained minor injuries.
[...]
subsequently released nearly two hours of bodycam footage on May 22 that exonerated the trooper.[52] Merritt subsequently apologized for the false accusation and national attention he had brought to the case.[53] King deleted his social media posts after the body-cam video was released.
Se nos viene otra víctima profesional en busca de causa. Y pastor nada menos.
#4 no le conocía, pero menudo personaje...
#7 Ni yo. Eso es sólo lo que he visto en la wiki y ya no pinta bien.
Siempre le quedará TikTok (a no ser que mencione a los uigures)
#5
Y Meneame aquí, resistiendo la envestida.
