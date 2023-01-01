Portada
Shaun King tenía una de las mayores cuentas propalestinas de Instagram. Ayer, Meta lo baneó. [EN]

 twitter.com

Hablar de un genocidio hace que te baneen la cuenta en Instagram.

Varufakas
editado

Hay más sitios baneados y no solo en META

Os acordais de palestinalibre.org? Hace nada les banearon de su host. Creo que hace poco consiguieron trasladarse a otro.

Cherenkov

El mundo libre!!

ipanies

Instagram pertenece a Meta que pertenece al Pentágono y allí no están a favor del pueblo palestino ni de sus apoyos, no sé donde está la noticia...

dmeijide
autor

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shaun_King

kumo
editado

King has repeatedly faced accusations of fiscal mismanagement, and of raising money from donors which does not reach its intended recipients.[4][5][6] In addition, the Grassroots Law Project has been questioned for its high compensation paid to King and his associates, as well as its lack of progress on its main initiative

[...]

In 2015, media outlets questioned King's account of the assault,[15] and, citing interviews with the investigating detective Keith Broughton and police reports on the case, characterized the fight as a one-on-one between King and another boy over a girl, where King sustained minor injuries.

[...]

subsequently released nearly two hours of bodycam footage on May 22 that exonerated the trooper.[52] Merritt subsequently apologized for the false accusation and national attention he had brought to the case.[53] King deleted his social media posts after the body-cam video was released.

Se nos viene otra víctima profesional en busca de causa. Y pastor nada menos.

plutanasio

#4 no le conocía, pero menudo personaje...

kumo

#7 Ni yo. Eso es sólo lo que he visto en la wiki y ya no pinta bien.

Gry

Siempre le quedará TikTok (a no ser que mencione a los uigures)

dmeijide
autor

#5

j
editado

Y Meneame aquí, resistiendo la envestida.

