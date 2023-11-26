Sam Altman vuelve como CEO de OpenAI [EN]

Esto hoy. A ver mañana.
Contexto , de HackerNews. Basicamente , que Altman esta mas interesado en hacer dinero que en la supuesta mision de OpenAI como non-profit de "mejorar la humanidad" :
https://nitter.net/labenz/status/1727327424244023482#m
https://nitter.net/hlntnr/status/1730034017435586920#m
https://nitter.net/labenz/status/1727327464328954121#m
Regardless of the board's failure to make their case, recent news suggests that the SEC is going to investigate whether it is true that Altman acted in the manner you describe, which would be a violation of fiduciary duty.
I agree that it seems like an open & shut case.
Typical SEC timelines mean that this will go public in about 18 months from now.
An anonymous person has already filed an SEC whistleblower complaint about the behavioral pattern of Altman and Nadella, which has SEC Submission Number 17006-030-065-098.
https://pressat.co.uk/releases/ai-community-calls-for-invest...
As the quid pro quo favoritism allegations remain under investigation, it is crucial to note that they are as yet unproven, and both Altman and Nadella are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
https://influencermagazine.uk/2023/11/allegations-of-quid-pr...
11 hours ago, the SEC tweeted the following new rule, which could be interpreted as a declaration that if Altman and Nadella are found guilty in this case, the SEC will block certain asset sales by OpenAI until the conflict of interest is unwound / neutralized:
The Commission has adopted a new rule intended to prevent the sale of asset-backed securities (ABS) that are tainted by material conflicts of interest.
Washington D.C., Nov. 27, 2023 — The Securities and Exchange Commission today adopted Securities Act Rule 192 to implement Section 27B of the Securities Act of 1933, a provision added by Section 621 of the Dodd-Frank Act. The rule is intended to prevent the sale of asset-backed securities (ABS) that are tainted by material conflicts of interest. It prohibits a securitization participant, for a specified period of time, from engaging, directly or indirectly, in any transaction that would involve or result in any material conflict of interest between the securitization participant and an investor in the relevant ABS. Under new Rule 192, such transactions would be “conflicted transactions.”
Que al unico que se han cargado del consejo es a Ilya Sutskever que es el cofundador de perfil tecnico.
Que estan colaborando con el a ver como sigue "ayudando" a la empresa.
Y que todo el mundo es gueno, dicen.
#1 Según linkedin sigue trabajando en su puesto . Quizás le hayan readmitido en el consejo también.
¿Seguro que es Sam?
